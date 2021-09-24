U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,423.25
    -14.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,551.00
    -93.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,234.50
    -69.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.30
    -9.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.35
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.40
    +3.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.83
    -1.04 (-4.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4920
    +0.1910 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,963.00
    +793.38 (+1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.53
    +10.61 (+0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.09
    -22.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

3 Growth Stocks Gearing Up for More Gains

Sean Sechler
·4 min read

Even though the overall market has been flashing some warnings signs lately, that shouldn’t keep investors from initiating positions in quality growth stocks with strong upside potential. It’s been interesting to track the names that have held up the best during the last few weeks of market weakness, particularly since keeping a keen eye on stocks with relative strength can provide hints about their potential to rally in the future.

While some of the big winners in the growth space from last year haven’t been able to replicate their strong performance in 2021, new leaders are constantly emerging and delivering outperformance for investors that are paying attention. There are a few growth stocks at the moment that seem poised to provide significant alpha in the coming weeks, especially if we get an end-of-the-year rally. The bottom line is that it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on standout names in the growth space and learn a little bit about what makes their businesses unique, which is why we’ve put together a list of 3 growth stocks gearing up for more gains below.

dLocal Ltd (NASDAQ: DLO)

dLocal is an Uruguay-based company that has developed an intriguing all-in-one payment platform that connects global merchants to emerging markets. When you stop to consider how difficult it can be for companies to do cross-border transactions in less developed areas of the world like Latin America, it’s easy to recognize why dLocal’s platform has so much potential. The company’s cloud-based payment platform helps merchants to reach billions of customers, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds globally by eliminating some of the complexities of cross-border payments which include currency conversion and frequently changing local laws and regulations.

This is a very attractive growth stock given how its platform is appealing to almost any business looking to offer its products and services in emerging markets. The company’s key verticals include retail, streaming, ride-hailing, financial institutions, advertising, SaaS, travel, gaming, and more, and the dLocal already counts high-profile names like Amazon, Uber, Tripadvisor, and Nike among its customers. The company delivered very strong Q2 results including revenues of $59 million, up 186% year-over-year, and $1.5 billion in total payment volume, up 319% year-over-year, which confirms that global merchants are becoming increasingly interested in what dLocal's platform has to offer.

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN)

Next up is Anaplan, a company that provides cloud-based business planning and forecasting used to help its customers achieve productivity gains and cost savings. What sets Anaplan apart in a sea of cloud software companies is the fact that it is considered to be the industry leader in Enterprise Performance Management, which is an area of the software space that can lead to massive improvements in the financial performance of a business. The company’s platform can also solve issues that are related to traditional enterprise planning tasks such as manual data entry on Excel, which can help businesses to avoid costly errors.

Anaplan should benefit from an increase in enterprise IT spending as companies gain more confidence that the negative impacts of COVID-19 are subsiding, which is another reason to consider adding shares. Anaplan recently reported Q2 subscription revenue of $130.8 million, up 34.6% year-over-year, and boosted its total revenue guidance for fiscal 2022. It’s clear that Anaplan’s management is happy with the direction of the company, and it’s a growth stock that provides a great opportunity to capitalize on the ongoing digital transformations of companies all over the world. 

Snapchat (NYSE: SNAP)

This burgeoning social media company delivered impressive earnings results last quarter, yet the stock really hasn’t done much since the release. That could be changing soon, as Snapchat has consolidated for a few months and could finally be on its way towards a breakout. If you aren’t familiar with Snapchat, it’s a social networking site that allows users to post, view, and interact with videos and still images. There’s a lot to like about how attractive the company’s network is for advertisers, particularly since Snapchat is a platform that tends to appeal to a younger demographic.

Additionally, the rollout of 5G networks around the world should only help to increase Snapchat’s global reach. The company posted strong daily active user growth and revenue growth in Q2, which rose 23% and 116% year-over-year, respectively. Snapchat might just be the best social media growth stock out there, and a move over previous intraday all-time highs of $80.85 could help to ignite a rally.

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Why Lordstown Motors and Quantumscape Stocks Exploded Today

    The social media tailwinds pushed Canoo's shares up by 13.4%  for the day, and apparently took several other EV stocks along for the ride, including the embattled truck maker Lordstown Motors and battery start-up Quantumscape. Lordstown Motors shares have been buzzing since late August when the company announced the hiring of new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, who brings with him rich experience in the automotive industry. Investors hope that Ninivaggi can help turn the company's fortunes around and address some pressing concerns, such as the ongoing investigations into Lordstown for allegedly inflating production and demand numbers for its Endurance pickup.

  • Crackdown-hit Alibaba to divest 5% stake in Chinese broadcaster

    An investment arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, targeted in a regulatory crackdown, will divest its entire stake of 5.01% in broadcaster Mango Excellent Media Co Ltd, the media firm said. The sale comes less than a year after the investment in December last year, as Chinese authorities mount an anti-trust crackdown on large tech companies. One major target has been Alibaba, which faced a fine of $2.75 billion over anti-competitive practices.

  • My bank accidentally deposited $10K in my account. I reported it, then moved it to my savings account. Have I done enough?

    ‘I have made an earnest attempt to get the bank to take their money back, so I was wondering if at any point or time the money would become legally mine.’

  • Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • Palantir Stock Soars On This Continued Trend: What The Chart Says

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) was flying over 5% higher on Thursday propped up by overall market strength and continued interest in the r/WallStreetBets community of retail traders. The stock has been trading in a steep uptrend since reaching a July 19 low just above the $20 mark. Options traders hammered bullish call contracts throughout the day believing the stock has more room to run. The options traders purchased over millions worth of calls with one trader paying $201,150 for a sin

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • No Sign of Payment, Shares Drop More Than 10%: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Holders of China Evergrande Group’s dollar bonds have been left on edge after the distressed developer gave no signs of meeting a Thursday deadline for an $83.5 million coupon payment. European banks are trying to reassure investors that their exposure is limited, while staff at the firm’s electric vehicle business haven’t been paid.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

    Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present a combination of risk/reward that few othe

  • Billionaires’ income taxes are a tiny fraction of what they make, White House says. Here’s their average tax rate

    Rich families were moving fast to report capital gains in their 2020 tax returns ahead of potential rate increases proposed by Democrats.

  • Fears grow for China Evergrande after interest deadline missed

    SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande inched closer on Friday to the potential default that investors fear, missing a payment deadline in one of the clearest indications yet that the developer whose debt struggles have spooked markets is in dire trouble. The company owes $305 billion, has run short of cash and investors are worried a collapse could pose systemic risks to China's financial system and reverberate around the world. A deadline for paying $83.5 million in bond interest passed without remark from Evergrande and bondholders had not been paid nor heard from the company, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

  • Is a housing crash on the horizon? Eight experts weigh in on the possibility

    Exuberant buying — with multiple offers and bidding wars — reminiscent of the time before the 2008 housing crash have become a common occurrence.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

    Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case […]

  • Plug Power stock surges after Piper Sandler says time to buy, citing ‘tremendous forward momentum’ on green hydrogen plans

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond turned bullish on the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company, citing valuation and "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 24th, 2021

    It was a relatively bullish day for Bitcoin and the broader market on Thursday. A Bitcoin move through to $45,000 levels would bring $48,000 levels back into play.

  • Ethereum: We got the “Pullback, Rally, Significant Pullback.” Expect a Rally Soon

    Corrections always are made up of at least three waves: an initiation move down (wave-a), a dead-cat bounce (wave-b), final leg lower (wave-c).