3 High Insider Ownership Growth Companies With Earnings Expansion Up To 132%

Following a period of losses, U.S. stocks showed resilience with the S&P 500 closing higher on Monday, as investors shift their focus to upcoming earnings reports from major companies. This renewed interest in corporate performance highlights the importance of understanding factors like insider ownership and earnings growth potential in selecting stocks during uncertain economic times.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The United States

Name Insider Ownership Growth Rating PDD Holdings (NasdaqGS:PDD) 33.6% ★★★★★★ Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NasdaqGS:ATAT) 28.6% ★★★★★★ Li Auto (NasdaqGS:LI) 31.3% ★★★★★★ Super Micro Computer (NasdaqGS:SMCI) 14.3% ★★★★★★ Alkami Technology (NasdaqGS:ALKT) 14.4% ★★★★★★ Cipher Mining (NasdaqGS:CIFR) 19.6% ★★★★★★ Carlyle Group (NasdaqGS:CG) 27.3% ★★★★★★ Establishment Labs Holdings (NasdaqCM:ESTA) 11.2% ★★★★★★ BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) 23.8% ★★★★★★ EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 33% ★★★★★★

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: TeraWulf Inc., along with its subsidiaries, functions as a digital asset technology company in the United States, with a market capitalization of approximately $779.77 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from digital currency mining, which amounted to $69.23 million.

Insider Ownership: 12.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 28.1% p.a.

TeraWulf, trading 84.9% below its estimated fair value, is poised for substantial growth with earnings expected to increase significantly. Despite recent shareholder dilution and a volatile share price, the company's revenue growth forecast at 49.7% annually surpasses the US market average. Recent actions include repaying US$30.1 million of debt and expanding share authorization to support growth initiatives, aligning with its strategic goals to enhance infrastructure capacity significantly by 2025.

NasdaqCM:WULF Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Cipher Mining Inc. operates large-scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States and has a market capitalization of approximately $1.33 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from software and programming, totaling approximately $126.84 million.

Story continues

Insider Ownership: 12.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 28.1% p.a.

Cipher Mining, significantly undervalued at 76.5% below its estimated fair value, is on a trajectory to profitability within three years, outpacing average market growth expectations. Despite facing shareholder dilution and possessing less than a year of cash runway, the company's revenue has surged by an impressive rate over the past year and is projected to grow at 35.5% annually. Recent operational results include producing 316 BTC in March 2024, with ongoing adjustments in treasury management evidenced by the sale of 8 BTC.

NasdaqGS:CIFR Ownership Breakdown as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. operates globally as an asset management firm, with a market capitalization of approximately $3.15 billion.

Operations: The firm generates revenue primarily through providing investment management services and products, totaling $821.03 million.

Insider Ownership: 12.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 28.1% p.a.

Victory Capital, a diversified asset management firm with US$175 billion in client assets, recently announced a strategic alliance with Amundi, integrating Amundi US into its operations. This move not only increases Victory Capital's scale and diversifies its investment capabilities but also makes Amundi a significant shareholder, enhancing global distribution potential. Despite high debt levels and unstable dividend records, the company is positioned for substantial growth with forecasted earnings growth of 28.1% annually, outpacing the US market average of 14.4%.

NasdaqGS:VCTR Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Apr 2024

Key Takeaways



