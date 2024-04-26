3 High Insider Ownership Stocks With Minimum 20% Earnings Growth

The Indian market has shown robust performance, gaining 1.8% recently and an impressive 46% over the past 12 months, with earnings expected to grow by 18% annually. In this thriving environment, stocks with high insider ownership and strong earnings growth can be particularly compelling, as they often signal confidence from those who know the company best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In India

Name Insider Ownership Growth Rating Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% ★★★★★★ Triveni Turbine (BSE:533655) 28.6% ★★★★★★ Pitti Engineering (BSE:513519) 33.6% ★★★★★★ Rajratan Global Wire (BSE:517522) 19.8% ★★★★★★ Jupiter Wagons (NSEI:JWL) 11.1% ★★★★★★ Dixon Technologies (India) (NSEI:DIXON) 25% ★★★★★★ Paisalo Digital (BSE:532900) 16.3% ★★★★★★ MTAR Technologies (NSEI:MTARTECH) 38.4% ★★★★★★ Aether Industries (NSEI:AETHER) 31.1% ★★★★★☆ Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (NSEI:APOLLOHOSP) 10.4% ★★★★★☆

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited operates a network of healthcare services both in India and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹91.79 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from three segments: Healthcare Services (₹95.87 billion), Retail Health & Diagnostics (₹13.19 billion), and Digital Health & Pharmacy Distribution (₹75.99 billion).

Insider Ownership: 10.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 36.1% p.a.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has been a notable performer in the Indian healthcare sector, with a robust insider ownership structure that aligns management interests with shareholder goals. Recent leadership changes, including Dr. Madhu Sasidhar's appointment as CEO of the hospital division, underscore a strategic continuity poised to harness growth opportunities. Financially, Apollo has demonstrated strong revenue and profit growth, with earnings increasing significantly over the past years and expected to continue outpacing market averages. However, it operates with a high level of debt which could be a concern for risk-averse investors.

NSEI:APOLLOHOSP Ownership Breakdown as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Dixon Technologies (India) Limited specializes in providing electronic manufacturing services in India, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹484.16 billion.

Operations: The firm operates primarily in the electronic manufacturing services sector.

Insider Ownership: 25%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 27.1% p.a.

Dixon Technologies, a leader in India's electronics manufacturing sector, is actively expanding with the recent launch of a new facility in Dehradun, expected to significantly boost local employment and production capacities. The company is also exploring strategic acquisitions, such as purchasing a major stake in Transsion Holdings' Indian unit. Dixon's financial performance reflects robust growth with double revenue and profit last year and projections indicating continued strong growth in earnings and revenue above market averages. However, there has been notable executive turnover which could impact operational continuity.

NSEI:DIXON Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Varun Beverages Limited operates as a franchisee of PepsiCo, producing and distributing carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹1.87 trillion.

Operations: The company generates ₹160.43 billion from the manufacturing and sale of beverages.

Insider Ownership: 36.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 20.4% p.a.

Varun Beverages, a prominent player in the Indian beverage industry, is poised for significant growth with earnings forecasted to increase by 20.37% annually. The company's revenue growth at 15.2% per year also outpaces the broader Indian market's 10.3%. Recent strategic expansions include starting production of carbonated and energy drinks in Uttar Pradesh, enhancing product diversity and market reach. Despite these positives, high debt levels and recent top executive resignations could pose challenges to sustaining momentum.

NSEI:VBL Ownership Breakdown as at Apr 2024

Taking Advantage

