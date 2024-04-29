These 3 High-Yield Stocks Have Been Growing Their Dividends Non-Stop, And Analysts Expect Their Share Prices To Climb

Income-seeking investors are always on the lookout for reliable high-yield stocks with a history of consistent dividend growth. Three companies that fit this bill are Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O), and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Not only have these companies been increasing their dividends for years, but analysts also expect their share prices to climb in the near future.

Federal Realty Investment Trust: A Dividend King with 56 Years of Consecutive Growth

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets across the United States. With a portfolio spanning 102 properties, approximately 3,300 tenants and 26 million commercial square feet, Federal Realty has demonstrated its expertise in creating unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working.

What sets Federal Realty apart is its impressive track record of dividend growth. The company has increased its quarterly dividends to shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest streak in the REIT industry. This achievement has earned Federal Realty the prestigious title of a Dividend King. Currently, the stock offers a 4.27% yield, with a quarterly dividend of $1.09 per share.

Analysts are bullish on Federal Realty’s future prospects, with a consensus price target of $117.04 based on the 74 latest ratings. The most recent analyst ratings from Deutsche Bank, B of A Securities and Truist Securities suggest an average price target of $117, implying a 13.31% upside potential.

Realty Income Corp: The Monthly Dividend Company

Realty Income, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate partner to the world’s leading companies. Founded in 1969, the company invests in diversified commercial real estate and boasts a portfolio of over 15,450 properties across all 50 U.S. states and seven countries in Europe. Known as “The Monthly Dividend Company,” Realty Income has a mission to deliver stockholders dependable monthly dividends that grow over time.

Realty Income has declared 646 consecutive monthly dividends and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its dividend for the last 25 consecutive years. The stock currently offers a 5.74% yield, with a monthly dividend of $0.2570 per share and a 5-year dividend growth rate (CAGR) of 3.59%.

Analysts have a consensus price target of $56.53 for Realty Income, based on the 51 latest ratings. Recent analyst ratings from Mizuho, Stifel and BMO Capital suggest an average price target of $59.33, implying an 8.97% upside potential.

Pfizer Inc: A Pharmaceutical Giant with 13 Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth

Pfizer is a global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes and sells medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas. The company’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Eliquis, Prevnar, Comirnaty and Paxlovid.

Pfizer has been increasing its dividends for 13 consecutive years, with a 5-year dividend growth rate (CAGR) of 4.77%. The stock currently offers a 6.61% yield, with a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share.

Analysts have a consensus price target of $40.54 for Pfizer, based on the 100 latest ratings. Recent analyst ratings from Cantor Fitzgerald suggest an average price target of $45, implying a significant 74.89% upside potential.

While Federal Realty Investment Trust, Realty Income Corp. and Pfizer Inc. offer compelling opportunities for income-seeking investors, it’s essential to consider alternative approaches like the Cityfunds Yield fund to diversify one’s portfolio and potentially mitigate market risks. As always, investors should conduct thorough research and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

