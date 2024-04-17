3 High Yielding German Dividend Stocks With Minimum 6.2% Return

The German market, much like other global markets, has been experiencing a series of ups and downs recently. Amidst these fluctuations, high-yielding dividend stocks have emerged as an attractive investment avenue for those seeking stable income streams. These stocks can be particularly beneficial in the current economic climate where traditional income sources are under pressure due to factors such as inflation and geopolitical tensions. However, it's crucial to assess the company's financial health and dividend sustainability before investing. In this article, we will discuss three German dividend stocks that offer a minimum return of 6.2%.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Germany

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Edel SE KGaA (XTRA:EDL) 6.30% ★★★★★★ FORTEC Elektronik (XTRA:FEV) 3.63% ★★★★★☆ PWO (XTRA:PWO) 5.36% ★★★★★☆ DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen (XTRA:DAM) 5.43% ★★★★★☆ MLP (XTRA:MLP) 5.33% ★★★★★☆ Mercedes-Benz Group (XTRA:MBG) 6.95% ★★★★★☆ Bayerische Motoren Werke (XTRA:BMW) 5.47% ★★★★★☆ Nordwest Handel (DB:NWX) 4.76% ★★★★★☆ Uzin Utz (XTRA:UZU) 3.25% ★★★★★☆ K+S (XTRA:SDF) 5.08% ★★★★★☆

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Edel SE & Co. KGaA is a European-based independent music company with a market capitalization of approximately €1.01 billion.

Operations: Edel SE & Co. KGaA generates its revenue primarily from two segments: Marketing and Sales, which brings in €135.56 million, and Manufacturing and Logistics, contributing €144.67 million to the company's income stream.

Dividend Yield: 6.3%

Edel SE KGaA (EDL) offers an attractive and reliable dividend yield of 6.3%, considerably higher than the top 25% of dividend payers in the German market. The company's dividends have shown stability and growth over the past decade, with a reasonable payout ratio of 52.6% indicating coverage by earnings and cash flows. Despite trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, EDL carries high debt levels which may impact future payouts. Recent earnings results reveal a modest growth of 4.9% over the past year.

XTRA:EDL Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft is a global liner shipping company, with its subsidiaries operating worldwide, and it has a market capitalization of €26.01 billion.

Story continues

Operations: Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft generates its revenue primarily from two segments: Liner Shipping, which contributes €17.76 billion, and Terminal & Infrastructure with a contribution of €187.1 million.

Dividend Yield: 6.2%

Hapag-Lloyd's dividend yield of 6.25% positions it in the top 25% of German market dividend payers. Despite a volatile track record, the company's dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 55.4% and 49.8%, respectively. However, Hapag-Lloyd recently proposed a decrease in dividends to €9.25 per share for a total payout of €1.6 billion for 2023, following a year marked by reduced sales and net income compared to previous figures.

XTRA:HLAG Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG is a publicly owned investment manager, with a market capitalization of approximately €124.07 million.

Operations: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG, a publicly owned investment manager, generates its revenue primarily from three segments: Miscellaneous at €0.38 million, Management Services at €30.53 million, and Transaction Services at €7.04 million.

Dividend Yield: 7.7%

MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital's dividend yield of 7.67% ranks in the top quartile of German market payers. Despite an unstable history, its dividends are supported by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios of 72.6% and 73.6%, respectively. However, the firm has only distributed dividends for two years, limiting its reliability as a consistent payer. The company's recent full-year results revealed a decrease in net income to €13.1 million from €25.99 million the previous year, impacting earnings per share which fell to €0.37 from €0.74.

XTRA:MPCK Dividend History as at Apr 2024

