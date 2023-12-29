3 Holiday Passive Income Streams: Earn $500 Before the New Year

zGel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

While many people will relax during the holidays, you can try something different to maximize your free time. If you’re looking to jump-start your finances, you can use this holiday break to bring in some passive income and additional money to put toward your 2024 financial goals. A recent CBS News story examined how one can earn from $100 up to $500 before 2024 with just a few holiday passive income streams.

Could Your Silver Dollar Make You a Millionaire? Discover the 8 Most Valuable Ones

Read: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

Sponsored: Get Paid To Scroll. Start Now

1. Fill Out Surveys

Since companies seek consumer data for business decisions, you can get paid for your opinions. You simply have to complete surveys about your spending habits or shopping choices. The best part is that various survey-paying websites will reward you for sharing your opinion and completing other minor tasks. You can easily complete these tasks while lounging on the couch watching holiday classics or when you don’t have much going on.

There are platforms like Swagbucks or Survey Junkie that allow you to fill out forms, watch videos, play games or complete simple tasks for some extra money. You can take some time to explore the different survey websites to ensure that you find one that works for you.

Estimated earnings: According to Swagbucks, you can earn from $50 to $200 monthly. The amount that you earn will depend on how much time you devote to the platform based on your availability.

2. Pet Sitting or Dog Walking

Platforms like Wag or Rover will allow you to make money from pet sitting, dog walks and check-ins. With so many people traveling during the holidays, they may not have time for their pets. Many pet owners will turn to one of these platforms for assistance with their pets, and you can make some fairly easy money.

Estimated earnings: $100 to $500. The amount that you earn will depend on the services that you provide. You can earn more money if you offer dog boarding or stay with a pet for a few nights. You can earn up to $100 per night if you have a dog stay with you, so if you get a holiday pet sitting gig, you could bring in a decent chunk of change.

Story continues

3. Sell Your Old Stuff

Do you have a bunch of old Christmas gifts taking up space in your closet? Do you have a home filled with similar odds and ends that you could likely sell? The good news is that you can create an account on a platform like eBay, Kijiji or Facebook Marketplace to sell some of your unneded extra belongings for money. The odd or everyday items taking up space can turn into cash with minimal effort on your part.

What are examples of items you can list to sell?

Vintage clothing;

Old action figures;

Sports collectibles;

Exercise equipment;

Outdoor equipment;

Household gadgets;

Electronics.

The goal is to gather all the items you no longer use in order to see what you can flip for some extra cash. You can take a few nice pictures and work on a little description so buyers know what you’re offering. Then, you can negotiate the price based on how many offers you have come in.

Estimated earnings: $100 to $500. Your earnings will depend on what type of items you can list and flip. The marketplace will also impact your profit because some locations have more shoppers on the platforms than others.

Bottom Line

Hunting Rare Coins Worth Thousands? 7 Strategies and 7 Websites To Determine Value Quickly

You don’t have to invest big money into starting a business to earn some fairly passive income this holiday season. You can try out any one of these income streams in your spare time; additionally, if you’re feeling ambitious, you could try to perform all three passive income streams simultaneously, listing items for sale as you have a pet stay overnight and you then complete a survey.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Holiday Passive Income Streams: Earn $500 Before the New Year