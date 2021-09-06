U.S. markets closed

3 Hot Penny Stocks To Watch For September 2021

J. Samuel
·6 min read

Penny Stocks to To Add To Your September Watch List

In 2021, there are plenty of trending penny stocks to watch. But, knowing which penny stocks could have value can take time to discover. When it comes to finding trending penny stocks, there are a few ways to go about it. The first is to use social media sites such as Reddit or Twitter. These sites will allow you to discover stocks you may not have heard of, or ones that are not fully trending yet.

But, keep in mind that these stocks tend to move extremely quickly, and that speed can lead to big losses if you’re not careful. In addition, investors should always use research as the backbone of their strategies. This is a step that many traders fail to utilize as hype alone can sometimes seem like enough to invest.

[Read More] Best Penny Stocks To Buy Under $1 Right Now? 5 To Watch In September

However, knowing everything about a stock from its financial to what it has planned down the line, will be a major asset to your strategy. Considering all of this, there are hundreds of penny stocks that are trending right now. With that in mind, here are three that you may want to take a look at.

3 Penny Stocks That Are Trending Right Now

  1. Camber Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEI)

  2. Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT)

  3. Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN)

Camber Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEI)

Camber Energy Inc. is an energy penny stock that has shot up by over 50% in the past five days. This brings its monthly uptick to over 70% which is no small feat. A lot of this momentum stems from the positivity surrounding the energy industry right now. For some context on Camber, it is a company that acquires and develops various properties for fossil fuel-related production. Camber primarily produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent as of March 31st, 2020.

On August 24th, the company secured an exclusive IP license for a patented carbon-capture system. Its majority-owned subsidiary Viking Energy Group Inc. entered an exclusive IP property license agreement with ESG Clean Energy LLC for its ESG Clean Energy System. This system allows for clean energy to be generated from internal combustion engines and can capture 100% of the CO2 emitted from the engines without losing efficiency.

“In my view, this transaction positions us as an industry leader in terms of being able to assist with the power generation needs of commercial and industrial organizations while at the same time helping them reduce their carbon footprint to satisfy regulatory requirements or to simply follow best ESG-practices.”

The CEO and President of CEI, James Doris

Since this announcement was made, the company’s stock price has gone up significantly. Keeping this in mind, will CEI be on your penny stock watchlist?

Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_Camber_Energy_Inc._(CEI_Stock_Chart)
Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_Camber_Energy_Inc._(CEI_Stock_Chart)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. is an industrial company that creates smart materials and photonics. Specifically, Meta Materials produces a wide range of various materials and nanocomposites, as well as laser glare protection eyewear. These products are sold to companies in industries that include aerospace, automotive, medical, energy, and more.

On August 12th, the company reported its second-quarter and H1 results for 2021. In the report, the company stated that its revenue grew 197% year over year. This is a major increase, and could be one of the reasons behind MMAT stocks’ big bullish price action right now. In addition to this, its total revenue for the first of 2021, increased by 88% year over year. Despite these mostly positive results, its net loss did increase slightly. However, this is more or less overshadowed by its sizable revenue increase.

[Read More] Top Penny Stocks to Buy Today? 3 For Your Watchlist

In other recent news, the company announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board. The goal of this board is to support its innovation and investment strategy. It will help Meta Materials protect and grow the scientific innovation it is building upon, and create new technologies as well. Based on all of these developments and MMAT stocks sizable moves in the past few weeks, will it be on your list of penny stocks to watch?

Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_Meta_Materials_Inc._(MMAT_Stock_Chart)
Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_Meta_Materials_Inc._(MMAT_Stock_Chart)

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN)

Sesen Bio Inc. is a biotech penny stock that has seen recent bullish price action despite some less than stellar trading in the past few months. This company designs, engineers, develops, and commercializes various medical products. Its primary focus is on targeted fusion protein therapeutics to treat cancer patients. Right now, Sesen is developing Vicinium which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat bladder cancer. In mid-August, Sesen received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its Vicnium product. The FDA stated that it could not approve the Biologics License Application.

This news was obviously not a positive for the company. And after it was announced President and CEO of Sesen, Dr. Thomas Cannell said, “We remain dedicated to our mission to save and improve the lives of patients by bringing new treatment options to patients, and we intend to work closely with the FDA to understand next steps.”

The letter from the FDA is the primary reason that shares of SESN dropped so significantly during that time. But, it is not the end of the road for Sesen Bio or Vicinium. The company could work to switch up the use case for Vicinium or resubmit a new Biologics License Application to the FDA in the near future.

With any biotech stock, we tend to see all news have a large effect on price. This is the case with Sesen, which fell by more than 80% in value following this announcement. And while that is disheartening without a doubt, hopefully, the company can make up for it in other aspects of its business. With that in mind, will SESN stock make your list of penny stocks this month?

Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_Sesen_Bio_Inc._(SESN_Stock_Chart)
Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_Sesen_Bio_Inc._(SESN_Stock_Chart)

Are Penny Stocks Worth it or Not?

This is a question that many prospective investors will ask themselves, and the short answer is that it all depends on the individual. Because there are hundreds of penny stocks out there, there could be a handful that fit your unique trading style.

[Read More] These Reddit Penny Stocks Exploded Today, Are They On Your List?

But, understanding how the stock moves, and why it moves will help to tell you if it is worth it for you or not. With that in mind, which penny stocks are you watching in 2021?

