3 HTi Reports Record Growth in 2021

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 HTi, LLC finished 2021 as the fastest-growing PTC platinum reseller, growing revenue 43% over 2020.

PTC reported overall global revenue growth of 20% for their fiscal year, which closed on September 30th, 2021. As a platinum reseller, 3 HTi represents a critical piece of PTC's growth strategy. In addition to a strong performance selling PTC's CAD software, 3 HTi also drove a historic performance in PLM revenue.

3 HTi is targeting another year of record growth in 2022. The company hired several new sales team members, a customer success team, and a senior operations leader to continue their success. "We enjoyed a very successful 2021 and every member of the team should be proud of what we accomplished," stated Garry Hoffman, Vice President of Sales. "This is an exciting time to be a PTC partner. In our opinion, their advanced manufacturing software is second to none, and we are excited to deliver that technology to even more customers in 2022. We love solving problems for our customers and thank them for being an irreplaceable part of our journey."

About 3 HTi

3 HTi has been helping manufacturers transform their businesses since 2002. The latest iteration of manufacturing involves the integration of information from product design through manufacture and customer deployment. This journey toward Industry 4.0 is unique for every organization. Fashioning a coherent digital design and manufacturing strategy involves more than just deploying the right collection of software and hardware products. Every element must be tightly woven together to produce a compelling whole. 3 HTi helps their customers develop and implement a fully customized, integrated strategy.

