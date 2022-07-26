U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.50
    -11.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,842.00
    -125.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,307.75
    -46.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.30
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.43
    +1.73 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.50
    +3.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.56
    +0.23 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0224
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.94
    +0.91 (+3.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2036
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5260
    -0.1400 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,073.29
    -841.98 (-3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.92
    -22.58 (-4.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.19
    +41.89 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

3 indicators to watch for on GM Q2 earnings day

Jaclyn Trop
·3 min read

The auto industry’s woes are far from over, but the second half of the year represents a return to planning for the future rather than responding to short-term supply chain crises.

General Motors, which reports its second-quarter financial results Wednesday, is ready to roll into the third-quarter with an eye toward long-term strategy. The automotive juggernaut is building new battery plants, expanding the EV charging infrastructure, and gearing up to unveil the Cadillac Celestiq, the six-figure sedan that sets the tone for GM’s future electric models.

Still, GM faces intensifying competition from automakers worldwide putting billions of dollars behind their EV programs, as well as production bottlenecks and price uncertainties in the supply chain.

Overall, GM’s U.S. sales fell 15.4% in the second quarter, to 578,639, compared with the same period a year ago. Industry wide, new vehicle sales in the U.S. dropped 20.3% during the same period, to 3.53 million.

What analysts and TechCrunch will be watching out for

Per data from Yahoo Finance, analysts expect GM to report profit of $1.30 per share on revenues of $34.6 billion in Q2 2022. GM reported a profit of $1.90 per share on revenues of $34.2 billion a year earlier.

Production

GM will likely provide an update on consumer demand for its EVs as it strives to launch 30 new EVs globally over the next couple years. The Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV are on sale, the GMC Hummer EV and BrightDrop EV600 have entered production, and the launch of the Cadillac Lyriq is imminent.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV begins production in early 2023, followed by the all-electric Chevrolet Blazer SS and Equinox EV.

We’ll be listening for GM’s plans to compete against the electrified models from Ford, Hyundai, Tesla and others.

Battery and EV assembly

GM said Monday it received a $2.5 billion loan from the U.S. Department of Energy to build new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plants with LG Energy over the next three years. The joint venture, Ultium Cells, plans to invest more than $7 billion to build factories in Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee.

GM’s earnings call with analysts Tuesday may provide updates on the project timeline and production volume, as well as what it means for GM’s forthcoming EVs. The first facility, in Lordstown, Ohio, is slated to open in August. The automaker will begin production at its plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, in late 2023, followed by a facility in Lansing, Michigan, in late 2024.

Cruise

The automaker is also likely to provide updates on its subsidiaries, including AV company Cruise, which became last month the first company to offer fared rides to the general public in a major city when it launched its autonomous robotaxi service in San Francisco.

Cruise said Monday it has begun rolling out an autonomous driving service in Dubai. It has dispatched a pair of Chevrolet Bolts to map the city, starting with the Jumeirah area, a residential strip along the beach. A launch is planned for 2023.

We’ll be listening for news on the Cruise Origin, as well as updates on GM’s Factory ZERO assembly plant, where the company’s purpose-built AV will be produced and GM’s BrightDrop e-delivery van subsidiary, which is busy filling an order from Walmart, the nation’s biggest retailer, for 5,000 vans.

 

 

Recommended Stories

  • Ford, GM earnings preview: Will 2022 outlooks be intact?

    General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. are scheduled to report second-quarter earnings this week, with investors worried about their outlooks for the year amid fears of a recession.

  • Philippine Tycoon’s Empire Debt in Focus After Default Scare

    (Bloomberg) -- A dispute over a mere $4 million debt payment involving a Philippine conglomerate is flagging broader concerns about the group’s rapid borrowing in recent years, just as growing threats to the global economy prompt rising risks of nonpayment.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing

  • Sundial Announces Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Details of the Share Consolidation

    Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce all of the resolutions put to holders of common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the reconvened annual and special meeting held virtually today (the "Meeting") were passed. The Meeting was originally held on July 21, 2022, and was adjourned, without any business being considered, due to a lack of quorum. Under the by-laws of the Company and the interim order granted by the C

  • Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to Europe again

    British Airways pilots poised to launch strike action Blow for Putin as China abandons investment in Russia The FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Alphabet Kicks Off Big Tech Earnings Tuesday. It’s a Key Test for the Stock Market.

    The results will offer investors a look at how consumers and advertisers are responding to a weakening economy.

  • Energy analyst: ‘We are in the midst of a major global gas and power crisis’

    Francisco Blanch, Bank of America Head of Global Commodities and Derivatives Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss global energy markets, the outlook for oil prices, and how the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war are affecting Europe's energy supply.

  • Here are the top 5 energy stocks, according to Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs on Monday picked five top stocks of ahead of their quarterly earnings, saying that it keeps a "constructive" view on the sector thanks to cash flows and valuations, among other highlights.

  • Walmart Tumbles as Discounts Spur New Cut to Profit Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. cut its profit outlook again in a surprise warning weeks ahead of its earnings report, sending retailer shares tumbling and raising new questions about US consumers’ ability to sustain their voracious spending habits with inflation at a four-decade high. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected,

  • NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    NXP (NXPI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 39.82% and 1.15%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Newmont reports earnings miss amid rising gold mining costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss earnings and the stock performance for Newmont Goldcorp.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • Rio Tinto, Fortescue record profits near end on price view, dim demand

    Australian iron ore miners Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd are unlikely to see a repeat of record profits booked in recent years as they face soaring costs, falling prices and a tight labour market. Rio Tinto, the world's biggest iron ore producer, may see its first-half earnings drop by about a third, while Fortescue could report up to a 40% drop in annual profit, according to Refinitiv estimates. A persistent downward trend in iron ore prices is expected to weigh significantly on earnings of top Australian miners, UBS analyst Lachlan Shaw said.

  • Investors Heavily Search AT&T Inc. (T): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching AT&T (T) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Elon Musk Denies Report of Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to order his advisers to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sal

  • Saudi Prince Plans $80 Billion Fund, IPO for Neom Megaproject

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will set aside 300 billion riyals ($80 billion) for an investment fund tied to the crown prince’s flagship megaproject, Neom, and plans an initial public offering of the project on the kingdom’s stock market as soon as 2024.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the

  • Yardeni Says S&P 500 Has Already Bottomed, Sees No Hard Landing

    (Bloomberg) -- Ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting and Big Tech earnings later this week, Ed Yardeni has some words of comfort: the worst has passed for this bear market. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJIn the view

  • Alphabet Earnings Preview: Will Tech Giant Post a Report Like Snap's?

    After its 20-for-1 stock split, the Google parent's stock has not traded all that well. Here's how it's setting up ahead of the earnings report.

  • Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft earnings: A crucial week for Big Tech

    Big Tech companies Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple will report their earnings this week.