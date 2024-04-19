3 Industrial REITs With Yields Up to 4.8% and Track Records of Dividend Growth

Industrial real estate investment trusts (REITs) own and manage income-generating industrial properties, such as warehouses, distribution centers, logistics facilities, and manufacturing plants. Industrial REITs generate income by leasing the properties.

Investors in industrial REITs can benefit from the demand for space in the logistics and manufacturing sectors. The growth of e-commerce and the need for efficient supply chain management have contributed to the growth of the space in recent years. Similar to other REITs, industrial REITs are required to distribute a significant portion of their income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

If you're interested in investing in industrial REITs, here are three you could buy today.

Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) owns, operates, and manages a portfolio of 211 single and multi-tenant industrial properties totaling approximately 34 million square feet. Nearly all of its properties reside inside the "Golden Triangle" region of the United States, which contains over 70% of the U.S. population.

Plymouth currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $0.96 per share, which gives its stock a yield of about 4.8% at the time of this writing.

Plymouth has also raised its annual dividend each of the last three years, and its 6.7% hike in February has it on track for 2024 to mark the fourth consecutive year with an increase.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is one of the largest industrial REITs in the United States. Its portfolio currently consists of 422 properties containing approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

Rexford currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.4175 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $1.67 per share, which gives its stock a yield of about 3.9% at the time of this writing.

Rexford has raised its annual dividend payment for 10 consecutive years, and its 10% hike in February has it on pace for 2024 to mark the 11th consecutive year with an increase.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) owns and operates a portfolio of logistics properties containing approximately 68.1 million square feet of industrial space. Its properties are concentrated in 15 major markets, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Central and South Florida, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Nashville, Phoenix, and Seattle.

First Industrial currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $1.48 per share, which gives its stock a yield of about 3.3% at the time of this writing.

Like Rexford, First Industrial has raised its annual dividend for 10 consecutive years, and its 15.6% hike in February has it on track for 2024 to mark the 11th consecutive year with an increase.

