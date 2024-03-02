3 Kohl’s Brand Products To Avoid Buying

JillianCain / iStock/Getty Images

If you view Kohl’s department store as a bargain-shoppers paradise, you’d be right. Between 30% (and, occasionally, 40%) off coupons for Kohl’s charge customers, amazing deals on housewares, clothing, jewelry and gifts, along with that enticing Kohl’s Cash that keeps you coming back, it’s rare you won’t save more than you spend when you visit this retailer.



But not everything at Kohl’s is as budget-friendly as it may seem. Certain items may cost less, or even be better quality, at other retailers or online.

Toys

Most Kohl’s locations have a small toy department that expands during the winter holidays and includes national brand toys like LEGO, Nerf, Melissa & Doug and Fisher-Price, not to mention books and stuffed animals. But you’ll rarely find bestsellers like LEGO sets at a discount, and you can’t use your percent-off coupons on many toys, either.

Target, on the other hand, frequently discounts popular LEGO sets, including Harry Potter and Star Wars. Plus, you’ll find the latest releases, not older sets. In terms of other toys, you’ll find a much larger selection at Target, Walmart or online.

Brand Names Like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour

Kohl’s has a decent selection of Nike, Adidas and Under Armour sportswear and sneakers for all ages and any gender. But you can’t use your Kohl’s charge percent-off coupons, which can range from 15% to 40%, on this merchandise.

Additionally, you won’t always find the latest styles, especially if you’re looking for specific name-brand footwear. For instance, you won’t find the latest Nike Air Jordans at Kohl’s.

If you don’t care about wearing last year’s styles, you will still do better finding deals at the outlet stores for these brands. If you want the latest releases, try shopping at places like Foot Locker, or even the brand’s own retail locations and joining their loyalty clubs for points and coupons.

Electronics

Kohl’s doesn’t have a large electronics department, but you will find a selection of headphones, speakers, smart home devices, Fitbits and more. But you can usually find better deals, along with a much larger selection, if you shop around.

Right now, Amazon, Target and Kohl’s are all advertising the Amazon Echo Show 10 for $194, but the price dropped to $159 last November, according to CamelCamelCamel. In general, you’re better off waiting for Black Friday or Prime Day, which is set to roll around again this July, for the lowest prices on home electronics.

Final Thoughts

If you’re not shopping for high-end brands or the lowest prices for electronics, Kohl’s can be a great place to dress your family and also to outfit your home with the latest small appliances and housewares.

But don’t assume that just because an item is on sale, with an additional 30% off if you use your Kohl’s charge, it’s the best value you can find. Shop around or use an app like Honey to find the best deals.

Also, try to avoid visiting the store just because you have Kohl’s Cash to spend. If you do, make sure to keep your purchase within the amount of Kohl’s Cash you have in your digital wallet or that it’s an item you really need and will regularly use. Otherwise, you didn’t really save any money and added clutter to your home.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: