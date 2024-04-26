3 Leading Dividend Stocks Offering Yields From 4.7% to 5.8%

As the United States market navigates through fluctuations, with recent focus on first-quarter GDP data and a mixed bag of corporate earnings, investors are keenly observing economic indicators and their implications on Federal Reserve policies. In this context, identifying dividend stocks that offer substantial yields becomes crucial for those looking to potentially enhance their investment portfolio's resilience against market volatility.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United States

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Columbia Banking System (NasdaqGS:COLB) 7.58% ★★★★★★ Financial Institutions (NasdaqGS:FISI) 6.89% ★★★★★★ Arrow Financial (NasdaqGS:AROW) 4.76% ★★★★★★ Evans Bancorp (NYSEAM:EVBN) 5.07% ★★★★★★ Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) 4.90% ★★★★★★ Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) 4.71% ★★★★★★ Bank of Marin Bancorp (NasdaqCM:BMRC) 6.48% ★★★★★★ LCNB (NasdaqCM:LCNB) 5.80% ★★★★★★ National Bankshares (NasdaqCM:NKSH) 5.41% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 6.35% ★★★★★★

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: LCNB Corp., with a market cap of approximately $200.61 million, operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank, offering banking services throughout Ohio.

Operations: LCNB Corp. generates revenue primarily through its commercial banking and insurance agency segments, totaling $69.68 million.

Dividend Yield: 5.8%

LCNB's dividend yield at 5.8% ranks in the top quartile of US dividend payers, supported by a stable payout ratio of 77.4%. Despite trading at a significant 51.1% below its estimated fair value, concerns arise from a recent net profit margin decline to 18% from last year's 29.3%, influenced by substantial one-off items. However, dividends are expected to remain sustainable with forecasted earnings coverage increasing in three years, alongside an anticipated annual earnings growth of 26.23%.

NasdaqCM:LCNB Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Dillard's, Inc. operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern United States, with a market capitalization of approximately $7.23 billion.

Operations: Dillard's, Inc. generates revenue primarily through its retail operations segment, which amounted to $6.48 billion.

Dividend Yield: 4.7%

Dillard's recent dividend declaration of US$0.25 per share reflects a stable payout, underpinned by a low payout ratio of 2% and cash payout ratio of 45.4%, ensuring dividends are well-covered by both earnings and cash flows. Despite this, the company faces challenges with a forecasted average earnings decline of 31.1% over the next three years. Recent collaborations in fashion lines indicate efforts to boost brand appeal and potentially sales, aligning with its strategic market positioning initiatives.

Story continues

NYSE:DDS Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Central Pacific Financial Corp., with a market cap of approximately $561.48 million, serves as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank, offering a variety of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States.

Operations: Central Pacific Financial Corp. generates its revenue primarily through banking activities, totaling $235.09 million.

Dividend Yield: 5%

Central Pacific Financial Corp. reported a decrease in net interest income and net income for Q1 2024, with earnings per share dropping from US$0.6 to US$0.48 year-over-year. Despite this downturn, the company maintains a robust dividend policy, declaring a quarterly dividend of US$0.26 per share, showcasing its commitment to returning value to shareholders. The firm's dividend yield stands at 5.01%, placing it in the top tier of US dividend payers, supported by a sustainable payout ratio of 50.7%.

NYSE:CPF Dividend History as at Apr 2024

