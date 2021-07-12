U.S. markets close in 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,384.01
    +14.46 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,995.15
    +124.99 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,728.49
    +26.57 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.12
    +1.11 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.25
    -0.31 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.10
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.32
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1861
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3630
    +0.0070 (+0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3877
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3590
    +0.3300 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,253.20
    -738.94 (-2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    811.88
    -33.76 (-3.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.42
    +3.54 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,569.02
    +628.60 (+2.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest in meme stocks while managing trading risk'

Michele Schneider joins Jared Blikre to talk momentum trades and advanced charting on Wed, 7/14 at 2PM EDT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

3 looming challenges facing these iconic tech stocks

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The hot FAANG+ M [Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google, and Microsoft] stock trade could be at risk of unwinding before year-end as Mr. Market re-rates the favored group amid several growing risks.  

"There are some headwinds against the group that did not exist pre-pandemic. Firstly, the base effects of earnings over the next 12 months make the hurdle for positive surprises a lot harder. Secondly, the bipartisan push to regulate major technology companies has turned from a wild card to one in which policy uncertainty is growing," warned Jefferies strategist Sean Darby in a new research note to clients. 

Just last week, for instance, the Biden administration signed an executive order to create greater competition in business with an eye toward corralling the tech industry's yawning power. Under the order, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Justice Department will see their influence emboldened, surmises Darby. 

"Looking forward, it would seem that the main risk is that acquisitions by the FAANG+M will come under heavy scrutiny making organic growth the likely route," Darby warns. 

One of the final headwinds facing the group is none other than tax policy uncertainty. 

FAANG+ M valuations still too hot?
FAANG+ M valuations still too hot?

Historically, the FAANG+ M complex has paid very low tax rates compared to other multinationals, fanning the flames of policymakers globally. Now, the winds are beginning to blow harder against the bottom lines of Big Tech as cries for higher taxes intensifies.

"While it is expected to be implemented by 2023 [the G20 created a 15% global minimum tax rate], President Biden will need congressional approval for at least some of the segments of the proposal. Our view is that the best of the low effective tax rates is over and investors should expect an incremental rise in tax paid over the next decade," Darby explains.

Investors appear to be severely overlooking these headwinds to the group at their own risk, oddly enough. 

Apple and Amazon shares are up 14% and 11%, respectively, in the past month. Netflix — one of the least exposed to the risks above — has seen its stock rocket 10% in four weeks time. Microsoft is up 7.7%, while Facebook has added 6.5%. 

While off their highs, the stocks continue to trade at some of the richest valuations in their history (see above charts).

Concludes Darby, "The bottom line is that while the FAANG+M stocks are the iconic play on growth as inflation and rate expectations peak as well as being the perfect disinflation play, there are likely to be subtle differences between their pre- and post-pandemic performance."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

What’s hot from Sozzi:

Watch Yahoo Finance’s live programming on Verizon FIOS channel 604, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, and YouTube. Online catch Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Goldman Sachs thinks these 32 stocks are very attractive

    These stocks look like solid buys because of one very important reason, according to strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn higher to trade at records as investors look ahead to earnings

    U.S. stocks traded mixed on Monday as investors awaited signs of a further rebound in corporate profits with the start of second-quarter earnings season this week.

  • Has Apple stock peaked?

    The technicals on Apple should be a red flag to traders, says one veteran strategist.

  • After 1,143% Gain, Microsoft Partnership, Upwork Stock Eyes New Buy Point

    Driven by work-from-home trends and a Microsoft partnership, Upwork stock is near a buy point after rising 1,143% from its pandemic lows.

  • NY Fed's Williams says both Treasury and mortgage purchases are supporting housing market

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve's purchases of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities are both affecting interest rates and financial conditions overall and one group does not have a significantly larger impact on the housing market, New York Fed Bank President John Williams said on Monday. "I don't see them as one tool being particularly focused on housing and the other not," Williams told reporters after speaking virtually during an event organized by the Bank of Israel. "Both of them affect interest rates therefore both of them affect the cost of housing."

  • Biden’s $2.5 Trillion Plan Could Send These 3 EV Stocks Soaring

    Biden could be days away from making the biggest gamble on America in decades. It could be great news for these 3 companies

  • Microsoft Agrees to Acquire Cybersecurity Company RiskIQ

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it has agreed to acquire RiskIQ, a security software maker, as the tech giant tries to expand its products and better protect customers amid a rising tide of global cyberattacks.The company announced the deal Monday on its web site and didn’t disclose terms. Bloomberg on Sunday reported the purchase, citing people familiar with the matter. Microsoft is paying more than $500 million in cash for the company, said one of the people, who declined to be named discu

  • Aramco Is Said to Pick JPMorgan, Goldman for Gas Pipeline Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco has chosen JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to advise on the planned sale of a multibillion-dollar stake in its natural gas pipeline network, people familiar with the matter said.The state energy giant is preparing to gauge interest in the assets from potential investors and could kick off the process soon, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It is likely to attract bids from infrastructure-focused funds, t

  • El Salvador Could Face ‘Limitation’ on Bitcoin’s Use as Medium of Exchange: JPMorgan

    The bank points to bitcoin's illiquid nature, volatility and U.S. dollar conversion risk as major limitations for its use as legal tender.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping NIO Inc. (NIO)

    Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. […]

  • Just 3 Stocks Power 75% Of Warren Buffett's Profit

    Warren Buffett stocks are famous for tight focus. And this year, the famed investor's concentrated play on top S&P 500 stocks is paying off.

  • 10 Stocks Warren Buffett is Selling

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. You can skip our detailed discussion on Buffett’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and read the 5 Stocks Warren Buffett is Selling. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, recently penned a letter to shareholders at his company and announced […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) would have a rough few days. DiDi Global had a rough week. Finally, Carnival plunged 7%, doubling down on the cruise industry last week as stocks to avoid paid off.

  • Investors should expect bank earnings to increase by 'over 100%': Analyst

    RBC Capital Markets Analyst Gerard Cassidy joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from bank earnings this week.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy AMD Stock?

    AMD's (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has soared roughly 2,670% under Lisa Su, who succeeded Rory Read as the chipmaker's CEO in Oct. 2014. When Su took the helm, AMD was still struggling to keep pace with Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in x86 CPUs and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) in GPUs.

  • 8 Lies That Have Fueled the AMC Entertainment Pump-and-Dump Scheme

    There's arguably been no hotter stock on the planet in 2021 than movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC). At the heart of this rally are AMC's passionate army of retail investors, collectively known as "apes" -- an homage to Rise of the Planet of the Apes, where leader Caesar infers that apes are stronger together. This might sound like a feel-good story whereby retail is finally exacting its revenge on Wall Street, but the reality is that AMC has become a battleground pump-and-dump scheme driven higher almost entirely by the misinformation and lies spread by its retail investors.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett is widely recognized as one of the greatest stock pickers of all time, and for good reason. During his tenure as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, Berkshire stock has crushed the market, generating a total return of 2,810,526% between 1965 and 2020.

  • These 5 Electric Vehicle Stocks Are Charging Up on Monday

    Leading the way for the industry were Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), both of which were up 9% on the day. Livent (NYSE: LTHM) managed to post a 5% rise, while South America's Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE: SQM) saw its stock climb 4%. Lithium Americas made the biggest splash in the sector in terms of news, announcing an investment in the much smaller Arena Minerals.

  • A Stock Market Crash Is Coming: 3 Top Stocks to Buy When It Happens

    Stock market crashes tend to be painful, but they also create chances to invest in great companies at huge discounts. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that are worth going big on when the next crash hits. Read on to see why these companies top their "buy lists" for the next time the stock market goes on sale.

  • Should You Be Adding B2Gold (TSE:BTO) To Your Watchlist Today?

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...