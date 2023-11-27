3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

AB Lg Cap Growth Z (APGZX): 0.51% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. APGZX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 13.11% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Select Software & IT Services (FSCSX): 0.69% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FSCSX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 14.5% over the last five years, FSCSX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

JPMorgan Tax Aware Equity Institutional (JPDEX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JPDEX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. JPDEX has an expense ratio of 0.55%, management fee of 0.35%, and annual returns of 12.2% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

