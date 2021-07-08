U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,314.01
    -44.12 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,312.20
    -369.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,553.29
    -111.77 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.31
    -16.54 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.71
    +0.51 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.90
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.13 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1841
    +0.0042 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2910
    -0.0300 (-2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8260
    -0.8040 (-0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,762.71
    -1,964.08 (-5.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    815.61
    -19.99 (-2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.66
    -120.36 (-1.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,118.03
    -248.92 (-0.88%)
     

3 major ways our supply chains are broken: S&P

Ihsaan Fanusie
·4 min read

U.S. supply chains have suffered major damage due to the combined factors of the coronavirus pandemic, short-term corporate planning, and underinvestment in logistics, a new report from S&P Global Research found.

In a series of three reports released Monday, Panjiva, the supply chain research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence, detailed the outlook for supply chains for the third quarter of 2021 and beyond.

“There have been two major signs of disruptions to supply chains in North America in the first half of 2021 and they will likely unwind during the second half of the year,” the report found.

The first sign, the report explained, is the surge in consumer demand seen in elevated retail sales and a fall in inventories. Retail sales increased 15.7% in May 2021 from May 2019, before the pandemic. And although U.S. imports have increased in an attempt to meet demand, they have “not been enough to support sales on the basis of falling inventory-to-sales ratios.”

The inventory-to-sales ratio indicates this has been the case, as in the U.S. retail sector, in which it fell from 1.47 in April 2019 to 1.07 in April 2021. In order to rebuild inventory, the report adds, increased shipping activity may need to persist even if demand falls in Q3 and Q4.

This aerial photo taken on June 22, 2021 shows cargo containers stacked at Yantian port in Shenzhen in China&#39;s southern Guangdong province. - A backlog at Yantian port - China&#39;s largest container terminal - caused by a Covid-19 outbreak among port workers will take several weeks to clear, the world&#39;s biggest shipping firm said on June 21. - China OUT (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by STR has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [June 22] instead of [June 21]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. - China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
This aerial photo taken on June 22, 2021 shows cargo containers stacked at Yantian port in Shenzhen in China's southern Guangdong province. - A backlog at Yantian port - China's largest container terminal - caused by a Covid-19 outbreak among port workers will take several weeks to clear, the world's biggest shipping firm said on June 21. - China OUT (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by STR has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [June 22] instead of [June 21]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. - China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

The second sign of disruption is a “shortage of components for the industrial manufacturing sector, though macroeconomic data suggests the challenges are focused on specific products.”

The automotive industry was cited as a prime example of a disrupted supply chain stemming from manufacturing strategic decisions. The semiconductor shortage, caused by a plethora of factors, greatly reduced supply capabilities for materials necessary for manufacturing automobiles.

The pandemic had perhaps the most obvious impact on supply chains. Lockdowns prevented the flow of goods at every step in the supply chain, leading to severe disruptions in the manufacturing process. The spread of the virus led to additional risks in almost every industry.

Vaccine rollouts have been a significant step in the right direction on this front. “Persistent recovery requires the continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccines globally,” the Panjiva report noted. “While significant progress has been made in most developed economies with domestic production — such as in the U.S., the U.K. and EU, as well as countries supplied by Russia and China — there are still low levels of vaccination in countries reliant on supplies from India.”

Lastly, the report touched upon the fallout arising from the underinvestment in logistics. “Supply chains have had to deal with the stress of elevated demand against an essentially fixed supply of logistics services during the first half of 2021,” Panjiva explained.

Interestingly, the report notes that many ports have “continued to operate at peak levels during what is normally the off-peak season.” Data collected by the department showed that average daily imports to U.S. seaports reached 93,300 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) per day in June, a level very close to the October 2020 peak season record-high of 94,100 TEUs per day.

“If container shipping rates are to return to normal and supply chains are to operate at sustainable levels,” the report said, “it is critical that existing backlogs at ports are cleared before the next peak-season wave.”

Recent trends show signs of optimism for the future of logistics. “Following three years of underinvestment in logistics both by incumbent players and new entrants, there has been a flood of private capital and capital raises recently,” the report noted.

Notable examples include a $200 million investment in Shipbob Inc. led by Bain Capital Venture Partners LLC at an implied $1.0 billion valuation, as well as a $240 million SoftBank Corp investment in Forto GmbH at a $1.2 billion valuation.

Ihsaan Fanusie is a writer at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @IFanusie.

More from Ihsaan:

Uber, Lyft created ride-hailing shortage: Gig economy expert

Raw material costs rising for automotive industry: BofA report

Bitcoin to tumble further: oddsmakers bet on drop to $10K

Read the latest cryptocurrency and bitcoin news from Yahoo Finance

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • I’m 56, my husband is 57 and retired. We have about $750,000 saved and a military pension. I’m ‘tired of working in America.’ Can I retire in three years?

    The good news: That pension and your savings are and will be great assets for you in retirement, so congratulations on that! There are many factors that go into knowing how much you’ll need for retirement, and a few ways to break down these annual estimates. For example, if you were to use the 4% rule, which is a traditional rule of thumb that suggests you take out 4% of your retirement savings every year to live on, you’d generate about $30,000 to $35,000 a year, said Morgan Hill, chief executive officer of Hill and Hill Financial.

  • Oil Is Down. It’s Not About About OPEC This Time.

    Oil prices are sliding again in early Thursday trading. The drop isn't about OPEC or supply concerns. Today's drop is about demand.

  • BMW, VW, Audi and Porsche fined $1 billion in landmark case colluding over emissions

    The car makers illegally colluded to restrict competition in emission cleaning technology for diesel cars, according to the European Union.

  • A Pullback in MP Materials Looks Like a Buying Opportunity

    During Wednesday's Lightning Round segment of Mad Money one caller asked Jim Cramer about the rare earth miner MP Materials . "I'm happy with their business and I want you to stick with it," was Cramer's response. The chart of MP, however, is currently suggesting we could see further price weakness.

  • Pilot on labor shortage: 'Airlines are trying to fit into pre-Covid clothes'

    Airlines are facing cancellations and delays amid pilot shortages. Allied Pilots Association Communications Committee Chairman Captain Dennis Tajer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Major U.S. index to remove more China stocks after Biden order

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell on late Wednesday decided to remove more Chinese companies from their indices after an updated U.S. executive order barred domestic investment in firms with alleged ties to China's military. The U.S. index publisher identified 25 Chinese companies that would be deleted from its index on Aug. 2, while FTSE Russell said it will remove an additional 20 firms on July 28. The decision is based on the feedback from index users and stakeholders, FTSE Russell said.

  • Alibaba Challenges Amazon With a Promise: Fast Global Shipping

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is challenging Amazon by promising fast deliveries from China to anywhere in the world. WSJ visits Alibaba’s largest automated warehouse to see how robots and a vast logistics network are helping it expand globally. Composite: Clément Bürge

  • India’s SaaS Firms May Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s software-as-a-service industry could reach $1 trillion in value and create nearly half million new jobs by 2030 as businesses around the world accelerate digitization and automation, according to a new study.There are more than a thousand funded startups and 10 unicorns in the country’s SaaS sector, generating as much as $3 billion in annual subscription revenues, according to a report released on Wednesday by SaaSBoomi, a community of industry founders and builders, along

  • Oil turns higher after data shows big drop in U.S. crude, gasoline inventories

    Oil futures turned higher Thursday, after government data showed a large drop in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories, but uncertainty around global supplies continued to limit upside amid a dispute between OPEC heavyweights over production plans.

  • Green Means Go, U.S. Cannabis Industry Ready To Grow

    With the ebbs and flows of global markets, industries are born, mature, and sometimes fade away into the abyss of irrelevance. In recent years, we have seen crypto-mining, electric vehicles, and now the cannabis industry taking off. Although already legal in 36 states, the substance is still federally illicit, placing the publicly traded companies dealing with it in a precarious, yet potentially prosperous position. Once full legalization is reached in the U.S., most any company which handles ca

  • Oil Climbs as U.S. Supplies Dwindle and Demand Jumps to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded after a U.S. government report showed rapidly declining inventories and record-high fuel demand in the midst of the peak summer driving season.Futures edged higher after earlier falling as much as 2% in New York on Thursday. Domestic crude and gasoline supplies tumbled last week and a gauge of fuel demand jumped to 10 million barrels a day during the week leading up to the July 4th holiday, according to the Energy Information Administration. “Clearly in the U.S., we’

  • How Trump worsened the semiconductor shortage

    Trump's trade war with China reduced the supply of chips American producers now desperately need.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The fastest-growing remote jobs for US workers without college degrees

    Remote jobs have largely been reserved for wealthy, well-educated workers. The vast majority of remote jobs are still held by college-educated workers, but a growing number of people without degrees are now working remotely. In May, nearly 4% of all US jobs postings were for remote roles that did not require college degrees, up from 0.6% a year ago, according to LinkedIn data provided to Quartz.

  • Pandemic caused many boomers to retire. What that means for the economy — and everyone else

    Older workers once provided the ballast to a shrinking labor market. Their exit threatens economic growth, productivity and public finances.

  • How to Roll Over a Pension Into an IRA

    Private sector employers that once offered workers traditional pensions, typically defined benefit plans, have been encouraging people to roll over their pensions into tax-advantaged plans like individual retirement accounts (IRA) and 401(k)s. If you’re considering such a move, it’s important … Continue reading → The post How to Roll Over a Pension Into an IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Rio Tinto is Trading Lower Today: All You Need to Know

    Shares of mining giant Rio Tinto (RIO) were down around 4% in pre-market trading on Thursday after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Korea’s largest steelmaker POSCO. Both companies will work together on various technologies to achieve low-carbon emissions across the entire steel value chain. The partnership is a step towards both Rio Tinto’s and POSCO’s long-term ambitions of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The alliance will integrate Rio’s iron ore

  • Daily Covid-19 Deaths in Indonesia Nearly Double as Delta Variant Drives Surge

    Reported daily fatalities are nearly double the number from two days ago, as the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus overwhelms the largely unvaccinated country’s healthcare system.

  • Your biggest barrier to getting a job interview might be your name

    Laws now forbid overt forms of discrimination based on gender, ethnicity, or age. Resume studies typically involve researchers responding to real job advertisements with very similar resumes of fictitious job candidates. In these studies, some resumes have names indicating an applicant comes from an ethnic minority group, while other resumes have more common names.

  • Oil Spreads Are Falling. That’s Bad for Refiners but Good for Producers.

    The difference between U.S. and global crude oil benchmarks is compressing while oil prices rise. What investors need to know.