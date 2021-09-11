U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,608.77
    -627.62 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

3 New Market Leaders to Buy on Dips

Sean Sechler
·4 min read

Being able to identify market leaders as they emerge is one of the best skills for traders and investors to work on developing. It’s a tactic that keeps you focused on only owning the best of the best in the market in order to maximize your gains and take advantage of institutional buying which drives prices higher. Oftentimes, these stocks are newer names that perhaps haven’t gotten a lot of exposure yet from financial media, which means being able to locate new market leaders early can lead to massive alpha for your portfolio.

Pinpointing these types of stocks is easier said than done, which is why we’ve put together a brief overview of 3 new market leaders to buy on dips below. These are all disruptive companies that are showing serious relative strength in the market and could turn into monster winners over the long term. Let’s take a deeper look at these standout stocks below.

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA)

First up is Ambarella, a developer of semiconductor processing solutions for video that enables HD video capture, sharing, and display. The company’s products have plenty of upside given their applications in video security, advanced driver assistance systems, electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications. Ambarella’s truly fascinating artificial intelligence technology, which falls under the category of computer vision, enables edge devices to visually perceive the environment and make decisions based on data that is collected from cameras, which could completely revolutionize both the surveillance and automotive industries.

The stock has been soaring following the company’s latest earnings report, which saw Ambarella report Q2 revenue of $79.3 million, up 58% year-over-year, and investors should be encouraged by the fact that the company boosted its Q3 sales estimates. Although chip supply constraints might be an issue in the near term, the immense upside for the company in the home security camera market and autonomous driving space make this a new market leader absolutely worth adding on dips.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM)

Next, we have a software company that is changing the way that teams collaborate in the workspace and playing an essential role in how businesses operate post-pandemic. Atlassian Corporation’s products include project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions that ensure companies are working with maximum efficiency at all times. What’s great about this company’s software is that almost any business in the world can benefit from implementing it, which means it is attractive to companies of all different sizes.

The stock has been on fire following Atlassian Corporation’s latest earnings results and has been showing true leadership over the last few trading sessions as the market faltered. The company’s top line grew by 30% year-over-year in Q4 to reach $560 million, and investors should be intrigued by the continued customer growth as the company added over 23,000 new customers last quarter. Investors can likely bank on this disruptive software company to continue taking market share from legacy providers, and as more companies pursue digital transformations one can only anticipate great things from Atlassian over the next few years.

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM)

One of the hottest trends in finance right now is the rise of “buy now, pay later” products and services, and Affirm Holdings stands out as a leader in that space. The company just reported very solid earnings and announced a big partnership deal with Amazon that could send shares much higher in the coming weeks. If you aren’t familiar with buy now, pay later services, they essentially help consumers split up the payments for purchases into installments and are disrupting the credit card and consumer lending industries.

Affirm Holdings offers consumers APR payment options and interest-bearing loans and also provides a point-of-sale payment solution and merchant commerce solutions to help retailers avoid swipe fees and lengthy ACH transfers. The company just delivered total revenue growth of 71% year-over-year and saw its Q4 gross merchandise volume grow by 106% to reach $2.5 billion. With Affirm’s active merchants growing by 412% in Q4, it’s clear that the company’s network is expanding at a rapid pace and should continue benefitting from rising demand in the buy now, pay later space. This is a market-leading fintech stock that stands out as a potentially massive long-term winner, so consider adding shares on dips if you are interested in exposure to a growing company in a red hot industry.

Recommended Stories

  • More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market.The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. While investment banks tend to be measured in their outlooks, there are common threads that underpin their predictions that the market is vulnerable. Valuations are at historical extremes,

  • A Stock Market Selloff Needs a Trigger. Here’s What Could Cause the Next One.

    THE TRADER A rocky week in the markets has traders, investors, and strategists at Defcon 2, peering into the horizon for the enemy—a stock market correction. But while there are some troubling signals, corrections—drops of 10% from recent highs—don’t just happen, just like bull markets don’t die of old age.

  • Crypto crash: Here's why billionaire John Paulson's 'worthless' call might be right

    Is this week's crypto plunge a sign of things to come?

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 11th, 2021

    Following a bearish Friday, it’s been a mixed start to the day. A Bitcoin move back through to $47,000 levels would support a broad-based crypto rally, however.

  • Dealmaker Who Beat Topps for Baseball Cards Is Worth $8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Rubin was a freshman at Villanova University when he first displayed a knack for pulling off big deals. Using cash borrowed from a neighbor, he bought $200,000 of overstock sports equipment and soon resold it for a $75,000 profit. He’s been pouncing on opportunities ever since. Today, Rubin has a net worth of about $8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Seizing on the disruptive power of internet-based shopping, he has turned sports merchandiser Fanatic

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Get ready to make some defensive portfolio moves. At least, that’s the bottom line according to Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt, who is taking a close look at the issues facing US investors as we put the Labor Day holiday behind us. The key point, according to McCourt, is the sheer number of possible impactors on the market. The COVID virus is still burning its way across the world, and new variants are creeping up. The US Congress still has not come to grips with passing a budget – and m

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street ends 5-day losing streak; Apple sinks after Epic ruling

    The broader market is coming off a 4-day losing streak, as investors get more jittery about COVID-19's economic impact.

  • This Economist Says Most Retirement Planning Is Wrong. Here’s How to Think About It.

    Economist Laurence Kotlikoff says that savers should focus on smoothing and protecting spending throughout their life, then saving toward retirement. Also: Wait until age 70 to collect Social Security.

  • Apple dealt huge blow over iPhone App Store as judge instructs it to make major concessions to developers

    Apple has been dealt a major blow over its App Store rules and ongoing fight with Fortnite developer Epic. The iPhone maker has been forced by a judge to stop banning other apps from offering other ways to pay for digital services, away from its own payment systems. The finding comes just days before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 13, and in the wake of a number of concessions seemingly aimed at reducing pressure from antitrust regulators.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Popped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) closed 7.7% higher on Friday. You can thank rival lithium company Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) for that. In its 2021 Investor Day held Friday, Albemarle told investors that a surge in demand for lithium -- which is used to build batteries for electric cars -- is going to lift its profits in 2022.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • To Roth or not to Roth: Part III

    The objection traces to what’s known as the “Widow Tax Hit,” because of which you should undertake a Roth conversion. The Widow Tax Hit refers to the higher tax rate that a widow may have to pay after her husband passes. This is more properly referred to as the “Surviving Spouse Tax Hit,” of course.

  • Yellen Warns US on Track to Default in October

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued another warning to lawmakers Wednesday: Raise or suspend the debt ceiling as soon as possible. In a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Yellen said that according to the latest internal estimates, the Treasury could run out of money at some point in October. “Once all available measures and cash on hand are fully exhausted, the United States of America would be unable to meet its obligations for the first time in our history,” she wrote.

  • President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate: What top CEOs are saying about it

    CEOs speak out on Yahoo Finance Live about Biden's new vaccine mandate for workers.

  • Risk of ‘hard’ stock-market valuation correction is growing, says Deutsche Bank — here’s why

    Stock-market valuation are “historically extreme” by almost every measure, notes Deutsche Bank's Binky Chadha. While valuation corrections don't necessarily result in market pullbacks, the risks of a “hard” correction is growing, he warns.

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 3.3% on Friday after a federal judge made a decision that could have wide-ranging implications for the tech industry. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued an injunction that will prohibit Apple from denying developers the ability to direct users to other payment methods outside its App Store. "The Court concludes that Apple's anti-steering provisions hide critical information from consumers and illegally stifle consumer choice," Rogers said.

  • The S&P 500 Has Had a Good Run. Why Wall Street Thinks a Pullback Is Coming.

    STREETWISE BARRONS index funds will tumble by Christmas, one Wall Street strategist predicts. Not necessarily, says another—but they’ll lose money over the next decade. I can’t decide whether to panic or just sulk.

  • Why Affirm Stock Soared 34% Today

    Shares of Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) rocketed 34.4% on Friday after the payment network's fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter growth metrics dazzled investors. Affirm's flexible payment options are proving popular with shoppers. Both businesses and consumers are flocking to Affirm's network.

  • My wife makes 65% of my salary. She wants me to pay her student loans. What should I say?

    ‘She has said that I make more, so I should cover the extras, and yet my monthly expenses are far less than hers.’