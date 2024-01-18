3 men, including an ex-police detective, plead guilty to manufacturing 'hit kits' using untraceable ghost guns

Jan. 17—A Bedford County man is the third person to plead guilty to involvement the manufacturing and sale of "hit kits," consisting of an untraceable "ghost gun" built from synthetic plastic polymer, along with a threaded barrel, silencer, ammunition and latex gloves.

Wayne Farabaugh, 55, of New Paris, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to deal and manufacture firearms without a license, U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan said.

Late last year, former Altoona police detective Craig Zahradnik, 52, of Altoona, and Harry Miller, 47, of Martinsburg each pleaded guilty to seven counts related to the case.

Olshan said that as part of their pleas, Farabaugh, Zahradnik and Miller admitted to manufacturing and selling the "ghost gun" kits between May 2022 and last April.

Miller would buy components and keep them at a storage unit owned by Zahradnik, who provided $5,000 payments to Miller totaling $30,000. Olshan said Miller then paid back the money with proceeds from the illegal gun sales.

Olshan said the case illustrates the danger associated with untraceable "ghost guns."

"These defendants admitted selling so-called 'hit kits' to anyone looking for an untraceable firearm, packaged together with a silence and even latex gloves," Olshan said. "The potential for lethal consequences is staggering."

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not disclose if any of the 'hit kits' were used in the commission of crimes in any related cases.

Farabaugh told the court he assisted Miller and the pair worked on the "hit kits" at Farabaugh's place of employment.

Silencers, machine guns and short-barrel rifles must be registered with the federal government under the National Firearms Act.

As part of their guilty pleas, both Zahradnik and Farabaugh said they were aware that Miller is a convicted felon and is not permitted to possess firearms.

All three are scheduled for separate sentencing hearings in the spring. Farabaugh faces up to five years in prison. Zahradnik and Miller both face up to 70 years in prison and potential fines up to $1.27 million.

