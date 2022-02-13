U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.53 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.49 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.15
    -21.02 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +4.02 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    +23.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    -0.6200 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,214.40
    -469.76 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.62
    -23.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

3 Monkeys Inflatables Unveils Best Bounce House Rentals Options

Also offers valuable information on how to rent a good quality bounce house

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 Monkeys Inflatables has made things easier for clients in Central Pennsylvania and Northern MD by not only offering a comprehensive range of Bounce House Rentals but also unveiling the guide that offers them insights on how to rent a good quality bounce house.

3 Monkeys Inflatables was founded with the intention of raising the bar for Party Rentals and inflatables in the area. Since then it has consistently lived up to that commitment by not only adding to its comprehensive collection of inventory but also ensuring the safety and quality of its equipment. In fact, it conducts regular safety inspections on its supplies, which is something clients should look for when renting a bounce house.

Moreover, it’s important to remember the hygiene factor when one is renting a bounce house for a children’s party, school, community event, or a corporate function for that matter. 3 Monkeys Inflatables ensures that all its equipment and supplies are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after every use. It is this clean hygiene practice that should put clients’ minds at rest especially in today’s times.

3 Monkeys Inflatables offers bounce house rentals, inflatables, and party rental equipment for graduation parties, corporate, community, college, school, and church events. They currently serve customers in different locations in Pennsylvania and Maryland.
3 Monkeys Inflatables - Bounce House Rentals

Those looking for a bounce house or Water Slide Rentals should also pay attention to the customer reviews before making their decision. With its top-quality supplies and impeccable customer support, 3 Monkeys Inflatables has made its mark with clients, many of whom are repeat customers. Their glowing reviews are a testament to the quality of rental options and service offered by the company.

Besides looking at the quality of supplies when renting bounce houses, people should also not settle for anything less than perfect service. It’s something 3 Monkeys Inflatables has become renowned for over the years. It works with a team of highly-skilled, experienced, and well-trained professionals. Moreover, they are friendly and can handle all installation tasks without causing any inconvenience to clients.

The guide also recommends that interested customers should go through varied options before making their decisions. They can consider the theme of the party, size of the equipment, venue, etc. when they are looking for Bounce House Rentals. 3 Monkeys Inflatables makes things easier for them by offering them crucial information about its supplies that helps them make the best decisions. Some of the options it has in store include:

  • Unicorn Bounce House, which is fun for all types of parties, is available for $229.00.

  • Hot air balloon bounce house can be rented for $205.00.

  • Tie Dye bounce house will ensure that fun never stops and it rents at $229.00.

  • Big Stinka Bounce House is always a hit and is available for $205.00.

3 Monkeys Inflatables offers vital information about all its products and makes it easier for people of Central Pennsylvania and Northern MD to make the best decisions when renting bounce houses that spell quality at affordable rates.

About 3 Monkeys Inflatables

3 Monkeys Inflatables offers bounce house rentals, inflatables, and party rental equipment for graduation parties, corporate, community, college, school, and church events. They currently serve customers in different locations in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Contact

3 Monkeys Inflatables

Phone: 717-650-7657

Website: https://www.3monkeysinflatables.com/

