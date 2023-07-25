3 months rent-free at Carriage Crossing? How Pop Local will help one lucky small business

Carriage Crossing in Collierville is hosting a contest for a small business owner or entrepreneur to win three rent-free months of retail space at the shopping center plus an additional $5,000.

The contest, called Pop Local, is being put on by Edwards Realty Company, one of the two companies that partnered to purchase the shopping center back in March for $25 million.

“We started Pop Local because we wanted to take away the barriers people have when opening a business,” said Ramzi Hassan, president of Edwards Realty Company. “There is a lot of risk that goes into opening a permanent business, and this gives people a chance to do so without as much risk involved.”

Shoppers stroll outside stores at Carriage Crossing in Collierville on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

The goal of the Pop Local contest is for the winner to become a permanent tenant at Carriage Crossing. Businesses that are encouraged to apply are ones that are already established.

“We want to help a business or budding entrepreneur that is on the cusp of needing a storefronts” Hassan said.

The winner receives three months to promote their business in a rent-free environment. They will get 1,200 square feet of retail space. The winner also gets promotions on Carriage Crossing’s social channels, e-blast to more than 31,000 customers and a media relations platform with the shopping center.

The contest has been held in St. Louis; Orlando Park, Illinois; and Burr Ridge, Illinois; dating back as recently as 2021. According to Hassan, all three previous winners are still in business in their original Pop Local locations.

“Our ultimate goal is to have a thriving center at all times of the day,” Hassan said. "This is something to help make that happen.”

Applications are due Aug. 14, finalists will be announced Aug. 28, and the winner will be announced in early October. Edwards Realty Company aims to have the grand opening for the Pop Local winner in November.

