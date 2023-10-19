A 3-Year-Old Car Used To Be Affordable — Now the Same Price Gets You a Car More Than Twice as Old
As car inventory remains low and inflation drives prices higher, many prospective used car buyers are being forced to purchase older cars due to budget constraints. According to a new study from iSeeCars.com, buyers with a $23,000 budget could afford the average 3-year-old car in 2019, but that same amount is not enough for an average 6-year-old used car today.
More Bang for Your Buck: These Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle
Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases
“Plant shutdowns and limited new car production during the pandemic are still playing havoc with the used car market,” Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, said on the site. “With 28% fewer 1- to 3-year-old used cars today compared to 2019, today’s buyers have to shop 6-year-old — or older — cars to find a comparably priced vehicle.”
Here’s a look at the popular used car models that buyers will have to resort to buying at 8 years old or older to pay comparable prices for the price of a 3-year-old car in 2019, as identified by iSeeCars.com.
Chevrolet Spark
Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $9,878
Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 9 years old
Average 9-year-old price in 2023: $9,692
Be Aware: 6 Used Cars To Stay Away From
More: Don’t Buy a Car at a Dealership on This Day of the Week
Nissan Versa
Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $10,095
Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $10,148
Nissan Versa Note
Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $10,435
Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $10,387
Chevrolet Sonic
Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $10,659
Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $10,552
I’m a Mechanic: Here’s What I Drive and 3 Cars I’d Never Own
Hyundai Accent
Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $10,464
Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $10,609
Fiat 500
Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $11,766
Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $11,320
Kia Forte
Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $12,031
Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $11,525
Buying a New Car Under $20,000? Here Are Your Best Options
Hyundai Elantra
Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $12,222
Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $11,925
Honda Fit
Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $14,575
Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $14,464
Mazda 3
Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $14,497
Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $14,530
From Toyota to Tesla: Buy These 5 Affordable Cars That Will Last Long After 100,000 Miles
Volkswagen Golf
Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $14,876
Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $14,758
Toyota Corolla
Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $14,373
Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $14,788
Honda Civic
Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $16,351
Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $15,460
Check Out: 5 Anticipated New Cars Worth Saving For in 2024
Toyota Camry
Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $16,570
Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $16,194
Ford Mustang
Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $23,584
Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $23,755
Chevrolet Corvette
Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $53,527
Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $52,759
Data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Sept. 21, 2023.
More From GOBankingRates
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: A 3-Year-Old Car Used To Be Affordable — Now the Same Price Gets You a Car More Than Twice as Old