A 3-Year-Old Car Used To Be Affordable — Now the Same Price Gets You a Car More Than Twice as Old

AdrianHancu / Getty Images

As car inventory remains low and inflation drives prices higher, many prospective used car buyers are being forced to purchase older cars due to budget constraints. According to a new study from iSeeCars.com, buyers with a $23,000 budget could afford the average 3-year-old car in 2019, but that same amount is not enough for an average 6-year-old used car today.

“Plant shutdowns and limited new car production during the pandemic are still playing havoc with the used car market,” Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, said on the site. “With 28% fewer 1- to 3-year-old used cars today compared to 2019, today’s buyers have to shop 6-year-old — or older — cars to find a comparably priced vehicle.”

Here’s a look at the popular used car models that buyers will have to resort to buying at 8 years old or older to pay comparable prices for the price of a 3-year-old car in 2019, as identified by iSeeCars.com.

Andrew Trahan Photography LLC / Chevrolet

Chevrolet Spark

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $9,878

Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 9 years old

Average 9-year-old price in 2023: $9,692

©Nissan

Nissan Versa

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $10,095

Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $10,148

©Nissan

Nissan Versa Note

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $10,435

Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $10,387

©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Sonic

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $10,659

Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $10,552

Morgan Segal / Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Accent

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $10,464

Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $10,609

©FCA US LLC

Fiat 500

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $11,766

Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $11,320

Bruce Benedict / Kia

Kia Forte

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $12,031

Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $11,525

©Hyundai

Hyundai Elantra

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $12,222

Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $11,925

©Honda North America

Honda Fit

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $14,575

Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $14,464

tomeng / Getty Images

Mazda 3

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $14,497

Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $14,530

©Volkswagen

Volkswagen Golf

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $14,876

Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $14,758

©Toyota

Toyota Corolla

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $14,373

Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $14,788

©Honda

Honda Civic

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $16,351

Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $15,460

David Dewhurst Photography / Toyota

Toyota Camry

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $16,570

Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $16,194

Clari Massimiliano / Shutterstock.com

Ford Mustang

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $23,584

Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $23,755

Mueller / Chevrolet

Chevrolet Corvette

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $53,527

Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $52,759

Data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Sept. 21, 2023.

