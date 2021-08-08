U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.31 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.34 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -46.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1751
    -0.0086 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,853.98
    +258.98 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

3 Penny Stocks On Robinhood To Watch Before The End Of August

D. Marie
·5 min read

Are These Biotech Penny Stocks Worth Watching Right Now?

There’s a reason why biotech penny stocks have remained so popular among investors this year. And while Covid initially was the main cause for heightened investor interest, its lasting effect has helped to bring a slew of traders into the biotech industry.

A year and a half ago, investors were looking for biotech penny stocks that could benefit from Covid. This made sense as the pandemic was just beginning, and companies involved in vaccines or treatments were skyrocketing in value. However, as time went on and the focus on biotech continued to grow, more and more companies began to show potential.

[Read More] Are Penny Stocks Worth It? 5 That Deserve Your Attention Now

Now, in August, there are hundreds of biotech penny stocks to choose from, all with different value points for investors to consider. As always, traders should do as much research as possible to ensure that they know exactly what they’re getting into. But, with the internet at our fingertips, research is easier than ever before. On top of that, applications like Robinhood have made it that much easier to trade penny stocks. With that in mind, here are a few biotech stocks that could be on the watch list before the end of the month.

3 Biotech Penny Stocks to Watch Right Now

  1. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS)

  2. Asensus Surgical Inc. (NYSE: ASXC)

  3. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is a biotech penny stock that we’ve covered numerous times in the past few months. This company sells products for obesity treatment and for use in solving metabolic diseases. Its various products include Lap-Band System, ReShapeCare, ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, and much more.

Read More

These products have become extremely popular in the weight loss industry, and have brought a lot of investor attention to RSLS stock. On August 5th the company reported its preliminary unaudited second-quarter 2021 financial results. The company’s revenue went up by 107% year over year in this time frame.

“The second quarter was an exceptional one for the Company. In this period, we completed our highly anticipated merger with Obalon Therapeutics, increased visibility in the financial markets by listing on the Nasdaq and bolstered our diverse product portfolio with the launch of our online wellness hub, ReShape MarketPlace.”

The President and CEO of RSLS, Bart Bandy

This massive revenue increase is a reflection of more demand for ReShape’s products. In addition, elective procedures have begun to occur at similar levels to pre-covid. On the same day of the news release, RSLS stock went up more than 7%. So, considering all of this, will RSLS make your list of penny stocks to watch?

Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_ReShape_Lifesciences_Inc_RSLS_Stock_Chart
Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_ReShape_Lifesciences_Inc_RSLS_Stock_Chart

Asensus Surgical Inc. (NYSE: ASXC)

Asensus Surgical Inc. is another biotech penny stock that we have frequently covered over the past few months. This is a company that creates medical devices in the United States, Asia, and Europe. Asensus researches, develops, and sells medical device robotics for surgery purposes.

Its products include the Senhance Surgical system which is a multi-port robotic surgery system allowing for up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera. One of the main reasons that investors are watching ASXC is for its innovations in the surgery industry. Asensus creates these proprietary products which can be used to enhance a large number of common surgical procedures. On August 5th, the company reported its operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

“During the quarter, we continued to drive strong adoption and utilization trends while making progress towards our strategic focus areas, including the expansion of clinical evidence, growth of our installed base, increased procedure volumes, the expansion of our portfolio and the continued technological development of Senhance.”

The President and CEO of Asensus Surgical, Anthony Fernando

In the first half of 2021, the company signed two lease agreements with hospitals to install its Senhance Surgical Systems. It also noted that more than 1000 procedures were performed using this technology in the first half of 2021. ASXC stock went up more than 2% on the day of this news release. Noting this info, is ASXC a contender for your list of penny stocks to watch?

Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_Asensus_Surgical_Inc_ASXC_Stock_Chart
Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_Asensus_Surgical_Inc_ASXC_Stock_Chart

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI)

Since July 20th, shares of CEMI stock have shot up by over 40%. This is a sizable gain in only a short time frame, and one that shows just how much potential CEMI could have. For some context, Chembio is a company that is currently offering test kits for COVID-19 as well as tests for HIV, Syphilis, and the Zika virus.

The company’s products are sold under the SURE CHECK, STAT VIEW, DPP, and STAT-PAK trademarks. While its Covid-19 product does show short-term potential for the company, its other products could help it to succeed in the long term. And, the diseases it provides testing for are all very common around the world, indicating strong market demand for its products moving forward.

[Read More] Why Penny Stocks Investors Are Bullish on These 3 Small-Caps

On August 5th, Chembio Diagnostics reported its second-quarter financial results for 2021. The company’s total revenue for the quarter grew 26% year over year. In addition to this positive news, its product revenue grew 4% year over year as well. During the quarter, Chembio placed its main focus on its DPP COVID tests.

“In the second quarter, we focused on international commercial opportunities where our DPP COVID test has been approved. These efforts were successful, resulting in the largest order in company history for DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen tests from our longstanding customer Bio-Manguinhos. We also made progress on our clinical activity to support U.S. regulatory submissions for our DPP COVID-19 tests.”

The President and CEO of Chembio Diagnostics, Richard Eberly

Considering this exciting news and the potential that CEMI stock could have, is it worth adding to your watchlist?

Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_Chembio_Diagnostics_Inc_CEMI_Stock_Chart
Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_Chembio_Diagnostics_Inc_CEMI_Stock_Chart

Which Biotech Penny Stocks Are Worth Buying?

Finding the best biotech penny stocks to buy is all about understanding where to look. With so many to choose from, investors should narrow the list down by looking at financials, a company’s pipeline, and any other information it puts out. Taking all of this into consideration, which penny stocks in the biotech industry are you watching right now?

Recommended Stories

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • Here Are the 12 Best Dividend Stocks I Own Right Now

    Some investors concentrate their portfolios on just a handful of stocks. I like too many businesses to limit my choices. As a result, my portfolio is rather large -- typically between 40 and 50 stocks.

  • General Electric Is a Screaming Buy if It Falls to $96

    It’s been a while since I last wrote about General Electric (NYSE:GE) and GE stock. So long, in fact, that the industrial conglomerate now trades near $100. Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com When I wrote about GE in late April, it was only trading around $13. To get that kind of liftoff, it must have reinvented the lightbulb or something. Just kidding. I’m fully aware of the company’s recent 1-for-8 reverse stock split, which GE shareholders approved at the annual meeting in May. Inv

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 8th, 2021

    Following Saturday’s breakout, a Bitcoin move back through to $45,000 levels would support another breakout, as the Bitcoin bulls eye a return to $50,000.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Hits Highs As Apple Leads 6 Stocks Near Buy Points; Tesla Cybertruck Delayed

    The market rally is at highs, but tricky to navigate. Apple and Square are in buy range. Tesla pushed Cybertruck production to 2022.

  • Why Novavax Stock Crashed Today

    Production challenges are slowing the drugmaker's entry into the lucrative U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market.

  • These 2 Things Make NVIDIA the Best Semiconductor Stock For the 2020s

    There are good reasons for this, and NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) bid for chip architecture licensing leader ARM Holdings embodies the issue. At the same time, Nvidia is pouring vast resources into research and development, and coming up with an expanding suite of cloud-based software as a result. The rulebook is changing for semiconductor industry success, and Nvidia's combo of tech hardware licensing and software makes it the best bet for the 2020s.

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • 7 Materials Stocks Ready to Supply the Infrastructure Boom

    The U.S. is pulling out all the stops to modernize its infrastructure. While that word doesn’t inspire a lot of excitement for most investors, it’s a very enticing prospect on the whole. It means all of the things we rely on to conduct the fundamental business of living our lives will get an upgrade. The magnitude of this is hard to grasp. For example, the U.S. power grid is so old, Thomas Edison (or Nikola Tesla) would find it familiar. The U.S. interstate highway system was designed in the 195

  • Vanguard Total Stock Index vs. Vanguard 500 Index Funds

    Despite their similar names, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index and the Vanguard 500 Index funds have different objectives:

  • AMC Q2 Earnings Preview: Is the Bleeding Done?

    There is some light at the end of the tunnel for the movie theater company. AMC stock is still up over 1,400% in 2021. In its most recent quarter, AMC's cash burn rate was roughly $120 million per month.

  • Chinese Stock Crisis? These Trade Near Cash Value

    The recent sell-off in Chinese stocks has driven Baidu (BIDU) and Alibaba (BABA) near their cash values, providing a good entry point for value investors with a long-term horizon. Analysts see the shares of the two companies trading 75.37% and 40.18% higher, 12 months from now. The world “crisis” is written with two characters in Chinese: one character that means "danger" and another that means "opportunity." The recent crash in China’s listed shares presents both a threat and an opportunity for

  • Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Still Doesn't Touch its Cash Reserves to Reduce the Debt

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) looks to be gunning for new highs, as the company reported a Q2 earnings rise of 21%. The company keeps cash reserves at US$144b, although it carries US$113.1b of debt on its books. Today we will examine the balance sheet and offer a theory on why the company keeps raising cash and debt simultaneously.

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – August 8th, 2021

    After Saturday’s breakout, a move back through to $0.28 levels would bring $0.30 levels into play.

  • Third-Largest U.S. Pension Scooped Up EV Stocks, Covid-Vaccine Makers

    The New York State Common Retirement Fund bought EV stocks including Nikola, Lordstown, and NIO, and vaccine makers BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax in the second quarter.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 3 Risky Dividend Stocks I Feel Safe Owning

    Interest rates were finally rising after a 30-year decline, but the pandemic forced the Federal Reserve to cut rates to zero. As a result, fixed-income investors are on an all-out scramble for yield. Unsurprisingly, income investors are paying more attention to dividend-paying stocks, with many looking for underappreciated bargains.

  • BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...