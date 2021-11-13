U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,682.85
    +33.58 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,100.31
    +179.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,860.96
    +156.66 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,411.78
    +2.64 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.69
    -0.90 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1447
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5820
    +0.0220 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3417
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8700
    -0.1760 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,474.04
    +386.04 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,589.73
    -26.49 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.91
    -36.27 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,609.97
    +332.07 (+1.13%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

3 Pieces of Photography Gear I Dream of Owning Right Now!

Dan Ginn
·4 min read

As someone who travels a lot, it’s important I’m as light as possible when moving from one destination to another. Over the years, I’ve aimed to get my gear down to a minimum, and right now, I have one camera body and one prime lens. But being a person who loves photography and the gear used to make it, I find myself craving more. With that, below is the current gear I find myself lusting after and wanting to buy.

Quick Disclaimer About Photography Gear

Avid readers of the site will know I’m a Fujifilm shooter. As is our EIC Chris Gampat, and our reviews team, Hillary Grigonis and Brittnay Smith. Some readers think we’re a constant advertisement for Fujifilm. We’re not. We just love their cameras, and there’s a good reason for that. However, this piece won’t just cover Fujifilm products. Naturally, some Fujifilm kit will be included, but I also lust after others brands, depending on what type of mood I’m in. Also, there will be links to each product below, if you fancy purchasing something. Full transparency, The Phoblographer does receive a small portion of any sales made via the site, and it helps us keep our lights on and bring you the content you like to read. So, sit back, enjoy the show, and see what photography gear I currently love.

Photography Gear: Nikon Zfc

As someone who started out shooting Nikon, I have a huge soft spot for the brand. I used the Nikon D610, but I would often lust after the Nikon DF; it was an old-school vibe with modern-day functionality. I missed that boat and switched to a Fujifilm X-T10 instead. However, since Nikon has played catch up with modern society and entered the mirrorless market, I was waiting for the company to deliver a system that piques my interest. It finally has. The Nikon Zfc may not be the highest spec camera on the market, and it may not deliver the best quality, but it’s a good system and beautifully built. Carrying that around all day would be a breeze.

Photography Gear: Fujifilm 16-80mm f4

I was always of the mantra that candid photographers, whether they be travel or street, should use prime lenses. I still sway towards that ethos. But while my Fujifilm XF 35mm f2 works great (read our full review), there are certain situations I was I had more reach, like if I wanted to capture wildlife, for example. And while I appreciate the Fujifilm 16-80mm f4 (read our full review) isn’t a telephoto lens, its size and weight on a crop sensor body give me enough to create images I can’t with my prime. It’s a well-made lens and has weather sealing, so it ticks many boxes.

Photography Gear: Sony a7 IV

I’ve never really warmed to Sony’s cameras. There’s no denying they offer innovation and have fantastic performance and image quality, but something about them never clicked with me. And it’s important to have some form of a physical and emotional connection to a camera. It’s something we spoke about on Inside The Photographer’s Mind. However, with the Sony a7 IV (read our full review), something clicked. I’m unsure if it was the new grip or OLED screen, but whatever it was, I wanted it. It’s also raising the bar for face and animal detection, something, in my opinion, other brands have been able to rival. There’s also the in-camera skin smoothing which is perfect for me as I shoot street portraits (and I also dislike spending too much time editing in post.)

Honorable Mentions

The reality is, there are countless pieces of gear I would purchase if I had a bottomless barrel of benjamins. But I don’t, so I have to reduce my wants down to size. The Nikon Z 50mm f2.8 (read our full review) is a piece of photography gear I’d go after if I shot Nikon. Having used the Nikkor 50mm 1.8g in the past, it would be interesting to see how the lens treats me for day-to-day use. And if one day I had the confidence to shoot film, I’d turn to the Leica M6 TTL (read our full review). It’s a beautiful camera and functions extremely well.

Final Thought

Look, the photos make the photographer, not the gear. But with so many options in today’s market, it’s difficult not to get lured in by what manufacturers have to offer. And while we’re still looking for something truly innovative (could that be the Nikon Z9?), what’s available is still exceptional. How about you? What gear do you currently dream of owning? Let me know in the comments below. Thanks for reading.

Recommended Stories

  • Everything in our holiday gift guide that’s under $100

    Here's everything in Engadget's gift guide that's under $100, from inexpensive gadgets to entertainment.

  • 17 Essential Rules Of Travel That I Absolutely Swear By (And You Might Want To Adopt Some Of These Too)

    These little tips and habits will make travel more fun, seamless, and affordable.View Entire Post ›

  • Robert Luxun Thinks The 40mm Focal Length Needs More Love

    "if you're not passionate with what you're shooting, it'll always show in your work," says portrait and film photography aficionado Robert Luxun. What's most interesting about his recent work is his choice of lens for portraits. While most portrait photographers these days would choose an 85mm or 105mm, Robert prefers to go at least twice as wide and picks a 40mm Rokkor f2 as his primary choice. He's also a big fan of Sony and the strides they've made in the mirrorless community.

  • Want a Small But Powerful Full Frame Camera? The Canon EOS R Is It!

    Seriously, I still really love my Canon EOS R. If you’re going to reach for the Canon EOS R, we strongly recommend getting the RF 24-105mm f4 L IS or the RF 35mm f1.8 IS with it. Also check out our Canon RF lens guide. I bought the Canon EOS R when it came out

  • Best Vlogging Kits: 6 Affordable Options for Every Kind of Budget

    We put together a list of vlogging kits that range from $30-$800.

  • The best gear to give to the photographer in your life

    Find the latest and best list of camera accessories for photography and videography, chosen by experts at Engadget.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch, Including Warren Buffett's Favorite EV Maker

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After Topping Earnings Views? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • ‘A recipe for criminal tax prosecution’: An Ohio man won $1 million in the Powerball lottery but falsely claimed $1 million in losses

    A $1 million Powerball winner has pleaded guilty to falsely claiming on his tax returns that he had frittered away the same amount that year in lottery losses, prosecutors said. Mustafa Shalash, who lives in Hilliard, Ohio, scored his big Powerball win in 2015, when he correctly picked all five numbers except the special Powerball number, and was awarded a $1 million prize.

  • Wall St Week Ahead: Some worry U.S. stocks rally more 'Fear Of Missing Out' than fundamentals

    A record-setting run in U.S. stocks has made some investors wary as concerns grow over the market’s vulnerability to surging inflation, tighter Federal Reserve policy and moderating corporate profit growth. With those gains have come potential pockets of excess that some investors worry are emblematic of a market that is overheating, even as inflation soars to its highest levels in decades and the Fed prepares to tighten monetary policy next year. More broadly, the S&P 500 tech sector's valuation, based on forward price-to-earnings ratios, is near a 17-year high.

  • How the SECURE Act made it easier to add annuities to defined-contribution retirement plans

    There are other analogies between mastering these acts of physical prowess and those of making best practice in-plan retirement income recommendations than might seem obvious on the surface. When it comes to the struggles of plan sponsors needing to offer world-class benefits to compete for talent, before the SECURE Act, enhancing employee benefits by adding retirement income solutions to a Defined Contribution (DC) plan was an arduous, multiyear journey fraught with (fiduciary) peril. Following the SECURE Act, however, a color-coded, neatly-mapped trail that makes climbing and reaching the pinnacle of the benefits-offering terrain available to plan sponsors and it is far easier to implement than is climbing 46 mountains.

  • Rivian Adds Stand-Alone Battery Plant to Post-IPO To-Do List

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh off a $12 billion initial public offering, Rivian Automotive Inc. is investing in a dizzying array of expansion projects, pursuing a site for a stand-alone battery factory in addition to new vehicle-assembly plants already planned.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Fo

  • Medical Retirement vs. Regular Retirement

    Many of us are familiar with the traditional route to retirement. You get a job, open retirement savings accounts and eventually enter your golden years and retire. Then you sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labors. However, not … Continue reading → The post Medical Retirement vs. Regular Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • In the Market We Have Volume, and We Have Noise

    We've got a soup of puts, calls, inverse ETFs, double-levered ETFs, even SPACs. But let's zero in on volume, and what it can tell us right now.

  • J&J split will put spotlight on undervalued pipeline, CFO says

    Pharma giant Johnson & Johnson is splitting into two companies, a consumer brand and a drug brand, over the next two years.

  • Charting Global Economy: Inflation Shows Few Signs of Cooling

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesGlobal inflationary pressures show few signs of moderating an

  • Hapag-Lloyd nine-month net profit soars 10-fold on record freight rates

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd reported a more than 10-fold surge in nine-month net profit on Friday, citing record freight rates amid scarce transport capacity and rising transport volumes. The world's fifth biggest operator said net profit climbed to 5.6 billion euros ($6.41 billion) in the January-September period, from 538 million euros a year earlier. Chief Executive Officer Rolf Habben Jansen told Reuters he expected some relaxation of the situation around the Chinese New Year festivities around Feb. 1 and up to the end of the second quarter.

  • How Barron’s Small-Company Stock Picks Have Fared

    Barron’s brought back the Sizing Up Small-Caps column in March, featuring a small-cap stock pick or pan each week. It is still early days, but on average our calls are about four percentage points ahead of the market. Ottawa-based Kinaxis is a big deal in supply-chain planning software—a product that has hardly been more relevant than now.

  • Bond Traders Lift 10-Year Inflation Outlook to Highest Since 2006

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond market expectations for the pace of inflation over the coming decade on Friday climbed to a level unseen since 2006.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesThe so-called breakeven rate on 10-y

  • News and analysis for those planning for or living in retirement

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY From MarketWatch: Why you should get to know the Social Security website — even before you retire: Americans should become familiar with Social Security, its benefits and resources well before they begin claiming.