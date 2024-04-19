3 Reasons the End of This Social Security Spousal Rule Can Help Boost Your Retirement Budget

Vance Cariaga
3 min read
0
Andrii Zastrozhnov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Andrii Zastrozhnov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For decades, a Social Security spousal rule has allowed recipients to switch between their benefits and their spouse’s to receive the maximum amount. That rule is scheduled to end this year for everyone except those who turned 70 on Jan. 1, 2024, which means you won’t be able to take advantage if you were born after Jan. 1, 1954.

Check Out: Social Security — How Long You Can Live Outside the US Without Losing Benefits
Learn More: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, under the expired rule, the higher-earning spouse would claim spousal benefits at full retirement age while the other spouse claimed their own benefit. The higher earner would then switch to their benefits at age 70, thus maximizing the monthly Social Security payment because of the delayed retirement credits, according to MarketWatch.

The lower-earning spouse would also be able to claim a spousal benefit or keep their own, depending on which is higher. The end of the rule means you need to find other strategies to maximize your spousal benefits. But the rule might also have a different impact — like boosting your retirement budget. Here are three reasons why:

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Have One Spouse Delay Benefits

According to the Social Security Administration, if your spouse was born before Jan. 2, 1954, and has already reached full retirement age, they can choose to receive only the spouse’s benefit and delay receiving their own retirement benefit until a later date. This means they get a higher benefit.

But Don’t Delay Too Long

Normally, the longer you wait to collect Social Security retirement benefits, the bigger your check. Waiting until full retirement age guarantees that you will get the full benefit you are owed, while waiting until age 70 ensures the maximum benefit. Just as workers face a reduced Social Security retirement payout if they claim early — such as at age 62 — those who delay their payouts will see them increase.

However, spouses can’t take advantage of the age 70 rule because their payout is capped at 50% of the primary beneficiary’s full retirement benefit. Even if your spouse waited until age 70 to collect Social Security, your maximum benefit would remain at 50% of the primary beneficiary’s FRA benefit amount. In this case, your retirement budget will benefit by not waiting too long to claim.

Plan Ahead

Making the most of Social Security spousal benefits requires having discussions about who should claim benefits and when. Social Security always pays the higher of the individual’s benefits or spousal benefits to the lower earner. Couples looking to claim benefits are advised to create an online account with the Social Security Administration so they can review their estimated benefits at various claiming ages.

As the SSA noted, the value of your spouse’s benefits, added to your own, can help you decide if taking your benefits sooner might be more advantageous. Picking the right ages is a vital part of retirement planning and will have a positive financial impact.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Reasons the End of This Social Security Spousal Rule Can Help Boost Your Retirement Budget

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give Me More Retirement Money?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Investors pull money from cash to pay tax bills, sell US stocks - BofA

    Cash equivalent funds saw a $160 billion tax-related outflow in the week to Wednesday, according to a Bank of America's weekly report that cites fund flows and asset allocation from data provider EPFR, while U.S. stocks suffered their second week of outflows. Tuesday was the U.S. Treasury's annual tax filing deadline. Investors remain concerned over lofty valuations as markets push back expectations for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve to later in the year.

  • Fed to cut rates in September and maybe once more this year

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve will wait until September to cut its key interest rate, according to a majority of 100 economists polled by Reuters, with half saying there will be only two cuts this year and only about a third forecasting more. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said on Tuesday "the recent data ... indicate that it's likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence" that inflation is falling back to the U.S. central bank's 2% target, remarks that dimmed hopes for rate cuts anytime soon. Financial markets, which earlier this year were pricing six Fed rate cuts starting in March, are also expecting the first reduction in September and one more in either November or December.

  • Should You Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock and Hold Forever?

    This business is poised to be a leader in a massive sector.

  • Pornhub, XVideos, Stripchat face strict EU rules, Commission says

    Adult content companies Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos will have to do risk assessment reports and take measures to address systemic risks linked to their services to comply with new EU online content rules, the European Commission said on Friday. The three companies were designated as very large online platforms last December under the Digital Services Act (DSA) which requires them to do more to remove illegal and harmful content on their platforms. Pornhub and Stripchat will have to comply with these DSA obligations, among the strictest, on April 21 and XVideos on April 23, the EU executive said.

  • Here's What the Average Senior Couple Collects in Social Security Today

    The number may be smaller than expected.

  • Israel Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on Iran

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel launched a retaliatory strike on Iran following last week’s missile and drone barrage from Tehran, according to two US officials, though media from both countries appeared to downplay the severity of the incident.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingOil Erases Advance After Iranian Media Downp

  • Analysis-China's steel sector has bigger worries than Biden tariff hike

    U.S. President Joe Biden's push to triple tariffs on Chinese steel imports strikes a mostly symbolic blow on an industry facing bigger concerns over faltering local demand and threats of even stronger blowback against China's surging exports. The state-backed China Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute (MPI) forecasts a 1.7% drop in China's steel demand this year, following a 3.3% decline in 2023. While China's steel exports last year climbed more than a third to their highest since 2016 at 90.26 million metric tons, about 9% of its total crude steel output, just 598,000 tons of the shipments went to the United States.

  • Flood of Cheap Chinese Steel Fuels Global Backlash

    The country’s property bust has saddled its steelmakers with a glut of unsold metal that they are now shipping overseas at knockdown prices.

  • Three reasons Generation X thinks reality bites when it comes to retirement

    Gen X will start turning 60 next year, and they’re less optimistic than baby boomers about their retirement prospects. Here’s why.