3 Reasons Why An Attorney Is Important, From California Personal Injury and Insurance Bad Faith Law Office, Viciti Law

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2021 / Receiving legal help through an attorney with personal injury and insurance bad faith claims is a must. To go in alone is to risk that justice will never be delivered.

Viciti Law, a law office specializing in personal injury and insurance bad faith claims, shares and emphasizes three particular points why filing those claims should be considered before beginning the process on your own, as told by the founder, Ivetta Avanesov.

1. Those who are injured or those who have a property damage claim have much more rights in the claim process than they know they do. Insurance law is something difficult to familiarize yourself with unless you work with these companies on a daily basis. Attorneys will know how to deal with them as efficiently and productively as possible. They know about policy benefits that most people aren't aware of, about insurance codes and duties that may vary from state to state. Unless you want to pull your hair out researching every facet of insurance law in your state, it is best to hire an attorney who will come into the case with this knowledge and experience.

2. When you don't know how many rights you have, you are not protecting yourself from the strongest position. If there is a car accident, justice would be to get compensated for the vehicle damages and medical expenses caused by the wreck. If you break your leg in an incident on private property, a similar expectation of justice is there. If you don't know your rights, however, these compensations may be meager or may not arrive at all. Oftentimes insurance companies will strike up deals that aren't near what the injured person is entitled to, and this will be unbeknownst to the victim. Attorneys ensure that they don't take this small amount or nothing at all when they should receive one much larger.

3. You have someone batting for you every step of the way. Through every phone call, every moment of research, and through the trial itself, it is pertinent that you have that person who is passionate about your case, who will work with you every step of the way and peruse the details of your incident with a fine-tooth comb. Attorneys like those at Viciti Law are passionate about their clients and are passionate about what they do. They work to help people, and through this strenuous process, it is fantastic to have a team that not only knows what they are doing but cares and is willing to put in as much of themselves as you are.

Story continues

Ivetta Avanesov is the CEO and founder of Viciti Law. Her first passion was writing. In college, she majored in political science and journalism, planning to become a political journalist, which she believed was the best route to being a successful writer. However, the Recession had come down hard. No longer was it easy to find fulfilling work out of college. When Ivetta decided to attend grad school, she shifted her career focus to the legal side of things, a route that also involves a tremendous amount of writing and storytelling. "When you get in front of the jury, you are telling a story," she explained. "[You] want to help the jury see the world through your client's eyes."

In addition to utilizing her journalism background, Ivetta finds it so rewarding to help others. Clients express their gratitude often. Working directly for the people who are affected in tragic situations, she knows she is channeling her passion into a good cause and that the reward is justice for real, struggling people.

To learn more about Ivetta Avanesov and how Viciti Law is impacting lives, visit www.vicitilaw.com.

CONTACT:

Company Name: Viciti Law

Contact Person: Ivetta Avanesov

Address: 9701 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 1000, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Phone Number: 310-740-9469

Website Link: http://www.vicitilaw.com/

Send Email

SOURCE: Viciti Law





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/638794/3-Reasons-Why-An-Attorney-Is-Important-From-California-Personal-Injury-and-Insurance-Bad-Faith-Law-Office-Viciti-Law



