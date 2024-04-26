3 Reasons Why Shopping at Big-Box Stores Could Be a Huge Mistake





Whether you live alone or manage a larger household, there are certain products you probably buy on a regular basis, like groceries, apparel, and personal care items. And you have choices for where and how to buy them. You could head to your local big-box store, or you could take your business elsewhere, like a warehouse club store or locally owned shop.

You may be quick to assume that big-box stores are your best bet for shopping. But here's why that line of thinking might backfire on you.

1. You may not get the lowest price

It's natural to assume that when you visit a big-box retailer, you're going to get the best price in town. But that's not automatically true.

Depending on what you're buying, you may be better off visiting a dollar store or discount grocer for added savings. Or, if you're buying a lot of a specific item, it could pay to see what the price is at your local warehouse club store. Big-box stores sometimes offer bulk discounts, but the bulk discounts you get at a store like Sam's Club or Costco may be more substantial.

2. You may be tempted to overspend due to the wide selection of inventory

When you shop at a store like Walmart, you're by no means limited to groceries and cleaning products. You can find pretty much anything at Walmart, whether it's makeup, home decor, or toys.

It's for this reason that big-box stores like Walmart can be a dangerous place to shop. When you have so many choices under the same roof, it's easy to fall victim to impulse buys that could really bust your budget.

If money is tight, you may want to remove temptation in the course of your shopping by planning your trips more strategically. If the only items you're looking to buy, for example, are groceries, then you could be better off skipping the visit to Walmart or Target and instead just hitting the supermarket.

Granted, you might still get tempted to buy something extra, like a tub of your favorite cookie dough that happens to be on sale. But you at least won't be tempted to buy a new gaming system or wardrobe.

3. You may not get the customer service experience you want

During the 12-month period ending Feb. 3, Target enjoyed about $4 billion in net earnings. That's a great thing for the retail giant -- and the investors who own its stock. But it doesn't necessarily bode well from a customer service perspective.

Another reason you may not want to shop at big-box stores is that they're not exactly desperate for business. Because of this, you may not get the customer service you're after.

Of course, it's not a given that a larger retail chain won't step up on the customer service front. Costco, for example, is known for its generous return policy. The point, however, is that you may not get the same experience at a store like Target or Walmart as you might at a small business that really works hard to retain customers.

Shopping at big-box stores is certainly convenient. And sometimes, there really can be nice savings involved. But before you default to stores like Target and Walmart, spend some time researching prices to make sure you're getting the good deals you think you are. And also, learn when it pays to stick to a plain old supermarket or local business instead of your nearest big-box establishment.

