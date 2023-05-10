3 Richest Personal Finance YouTubers You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

AngieYeoh / Shutterstock.com

If you watch any personal finance YouTube content, you’re surely familiar with Dave Ramsey or his daughter Rachel Cruze. Chances are you’ve also seen video suggestions in your feed for Graham Stephan, Andrei Jikh and Meet Kevin.

These personal finance gurus are well-known for their content and have millions of subscribers on YouTube. According to data from Mint, the average salary for YouTubers with just one million subscribers is $60,000 per year, so it’s conceivable that the most popular personal finance YouTubers are likely making well over $100,000 each per year from their respective channels.

However, that income is just a drop in the bucket. Successful and popular personal finance experts, like Ramsey, also have additional streams of income, such as podcasts, other social media channels, personal finance courses and their own investments, which exponentially add to their wealth and make them rich.

However, there are also YouTubers with personal finance channels who are lesser known with not as many subscribers, which means not as much income as a more popular channel. However, some of them are still rich because they use the same methods as more popular YouTubers do to acquire wealth — they build additional streams of income.

Here’s a look at the three richest personal finance YouTubers you’ve probably never heard of, and how they make their money.

Rose Han

Estimated Net Worth: $2 million

YouTube Subscribers: 692,000

After Rose Han graduated from college, she had a rough start financially. She had acquired $100,000 worth of student loan debt to get her finance degree, and while she had a job as a trader on Wall Street, she was often just one paycheck away from being broke. She spent a lot of money on clothes, rent, entertainment and keeping up appearances.

However, in 2014, Han had what she calls a “financial awakening.” She was determined to get out of debt and started learning how from courses, seminars, books and mentors. She applied what she learned and today, she’s financially free, living on income from her investments.

How Does She Make Her Money?

Han does have personal investments, so there’s that. Additionally, with her almost 700,000 YouTube subscribers, Han could conceivably make more than $40,000 per year from her YouTube channel if the average income for one million subscribers is $60,000.

Han also has an Instagram account with 172,000 followers. According to HypeAuditor, Instagram accounts with 50,000-500,000 followers make an average of $3,500 per month.

She also sells a couple of different personal finance courses: one that teaches you to build and manage your investment portfolio for $497, and one that teaches you how to build a consistent cash flow with options trading for $997.

Cherry Tung

Estimated Net Worth: $1.29 million

YouTube Subscribers: 20,700

Cherry Tung doesn’t mention anything about student debt in her personal story, but she did state that she was unhappy with her finance and accounting career choice — a decision she made to please her parents and professors. Once Tung was working a 9-to-5 corporate job, she realized that it wasn’t for her.

So she started pursuing other interests and building income streams when she wasn’t at work. According to her LinkedIn profile, Tung built 17 income streams and a seven-figure income while working her corporate job. She was able to retire at 25.

How Does She Make Her Money?

Tung only has 20,700 YouTube subscribers, so her earnings from that income stream are probably minimal. However, she also has an Instagram account with 32,200 followers. According to HypeAuditor, Instagram accounts with 10,000-50,000 followers earn about $2,000 per month.

Tung also sells courses, including a personal finance crash course for $57 and a crypto and NFT fundamentals course for $177. She also sells two high-ticket courses, including a Corporate to Coach Bootcamp for $2,500 and an Early Retirement Academy course for $5,555.

Justine Nelson

Estimated Net Worth: $500,000+

YouTube Subscribers: 67,300

Justine Nelson targets millennials with her financial advice. She also had a rough start financially. She graduated from college with a marketing degree but had $35,000 worth of student debt in tow. She managed to pay off the debt over the next 2.5 years by making extra income and keeping a written record of her income and expenses, otherwise known as budgeting.

She also exercised discipline when it came to spending money. She continued to live as frugally as possible, saving however she could. Three years after paying off her student loan debt, she got married, and she and her husband have been able to achieve a net worth of a half million dollars through smart financial decisions, their earnings, and investments in Roth IRAs and employer-matching 401(k)s.

How Does She Make Her Money?

Justine Nelson’s channel is called Debt Free Millennials. With only 67,600 subscribers instead of 10 times that amount, her income is likely hundreds of dollars per month rather than thousands. Nelson also has an Instagram account with 14,900 followers, so the average income could be about $2,000 per month, according to HypeAuditor.

She also sells personal finance courses. She has a Budget Bootcamp she sells for three payments of $117 and a workbook that teaches you how to control your spending for $49. Finally, Nelson is also a personal finance writer, which earns her some additional income.

