U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,978.50
    -9.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,088.00
    -73.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,175.75
    -18.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.10
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.92
    -2.17 (-2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.90
    -4.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    -0.08 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    -0.0440 (-1.41%)
     

  • Vix

    34.75
    +4.56 (+15.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2352
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0600
    -0.3030 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,839.03
    -3,300.01 (-9.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    715.45
    -64.92 (-8.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,847.34
    -472.00 (-1.79%)
     

3 Rivers Capital Completes Successful Exit Of Portfolio Company Amazing Care

·3 min read

Pittsburgh-Based Private Equity Firm Sells All Of Its Equity Holdings In Leading Pediatric Home Health Services Provider To Denver's Bow River Capital

PITTSBURGH, PA and DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Private equity firm 3 Rivers Capital (https://3riverscap.com/) today announced the successful exit of portfolio company Amazing Care Home Health Services https://amazingcare.com/about/), selling all of its equity holdings in the pediatric home health care provider to Denver-based Bow River Capital (Bow River Capital).

Headquartered in Aurora, Colorado, Amazing Care provides home health services for pediatric and adult patients. The Company's offerings include private duty nursing, skilled nursing, therapy, CNA and other related services. Amazing Care was founded in 2004 by Art Lowry with the goal of creating a home health agency that puts patient care first.

3 Rivers Capital originally partnered with Amazing Care and Owner Arthur Lowry in 2018 and invested in people, processes, and systems. After significant investments in management, staff, and systems that drove sustained organic growth even through the Covid-19 Pandemic, Amazing Care completed numerous acquisitions and entered Utah and Texas.

"We are extremely pleased with the growth and outcome of Amazing Care Home Health Services. Working closely with the management team, 3 Rivers Capital supported the growth of the company through investments in senior management, field staff, IT implementations, and strategic add-on acquisitions while staying focused on quality of patient care," said Rob Carskadden, Managing Partner of 3 Rivers Capital.

"Amazing Care's commitment to quality of care for families and patients has always been a defining factor of our success. Our strong culture is supported by the caregivers and staff who make our high quality of care a possibility. Since partnering with 3 Rivers Capital, we have been able to maintain this commitment to quality and care while expanding into 2 new states and 6 more offices. We are extremely pleased to have worked with 3 Rivers Capital in taking Amazing Care to the next level, and we look forward to keeping the same commitment to quality and care while we grow with Bow River Capital," said Lowry.

Art Lowry and the Amazing Care leadership team retained a meaningful ownership stake in the Company and will continue to lead the organizational going forward. McGuireWoods LLP served as legal counsel to 3RC. Lincoln International was the exclusive financial advisor to 3RC and the Company.

About Amazing Care:
Amazing Care and its subsidiaries provide home health services to pediatric and adult patients. The Company's suite of services spans private duty nursing, skilled nursing, therapy, CNA and other related home health services. Amazing Care operates across three states, including Colorado, Texas and Utah. The firm's regional market-leading position is supported by its high quality of care and patient-first culture. https://amazingcare.com/

About 3 Rivers Capital:
3 Rivers Capital is a private equity firm focused on control acquisitions of small businesses with EBITDA between $4-15M. Since its founding in 2005, 3 Rivers Capital has built expertise in acquiring family and entrepreneur-owned businesses that present a clear and compelling opportunity to create significant value. 3 Rivers Capital adds value through active ownership and supportive partnerships with highly motivated management teams. Visit https://3riverscap.com/.

# # #

CONTACT: (For 3 Rivers Capital)
Steve Syatt
SSA Public Relations
steve@ssapr.com
"(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: 3 Rivers Capital



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700703/3-Rivers-Capital-Completes-Successful-Exit-Of-Portfolio-Company-Amazing-Care

Recommended Stories

  • Want to Make $100,000 in Passive Income? Here's a Ridiculously Easy Way to Do It

    If you're not spending your time making enough money to support your lifestyle, you'll need to make money another way. Want to make $100,000 in passive income each year? The average rate for money market accounts right now is around 0.08%.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, Range Resources, and Transocean All Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The shares of energy industry players Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Range Resources (NYSE: RRC), and Transocean (NYSE: RIG) fell as much as 10.5%, 13.5%, and 12%, respectively on May 9. By roughly 1:30 p.m. ET these two vital energy sources were lower in the mid- to high-single digits. For Occidental and Range the oil and natural gas declines are tied directly to their top and bottom lines, given that Occidental is a large oil driller and Range is a large natural gas producer.

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Election“We’l

  • Upstart stock plunges 46% after earnings as company cuts outlook

    Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. plunged more than 40% in after-hours trading Monday after the company cut its forecast for the full year, warning that the current macroeconomic climate is expected to weigh on loan volume.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Nearly 7% Today

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 6.5% today as of noon ET. The sharp move down is in tandem with widespread pain in the stock market. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.1%.   Another wave of selling followed the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 0.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Plunge; Biden Inflation Speech Next

    Dow Jones futures were lower after today's stock market plunge. President Biden's speech on inflation is scheduled for Tuesday.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Which Battered Blue-Chip Stocks Are Most Oversold?

    Big rallies and massive sell-offs have been the theme going into May 2022. With technology stocks — once again — leading us lower, thanks in part to the 10-year note eclipsing 3%, many of the damaged blue chips are looking beyond oversold. In this piece, we'll use TipRanks' Comparison Tool to check out three of them to see which holds the most bounce-back potential for the year ahead. Each firm may have lost its way, but valuations are starting to become absurd. Boeing (BA) Boeing has done nothi

  • Coinbase faces earnings woes, Palantir stock tumbles, Rivian stock hits 52-week low

    Coinbase is facing first-quarter earnings challenges, Palantir shares are tumbling due to a weak revenue forecast, and Rivian stock is falling after Ford unloaded 8 million shares.

  • Kevin O’Leary says ‘you’re actually losing money’ in a bank account — do this simple thing with your hard-earned cash instead

    Fighting inflation isn’t complicated. Here are 3 passive ways to do it.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even

  • This Wall Street legend has lived through every bear market since the 1950s. He says the one coming could hit the S&P 500 with a 30% loss

    Bob Farrell's 10 'Market Rules to Remember' are timeless tools to weather volatile markets.

  • Ford reportedly sells Rivian stock at a discount

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita discusses Rivian stock after it was reported that Ford is selling 8 million shares of the EV startup.

  • Bitcoin Prices Keep Plunging With No Sign of Stopping. Where the Bottom May Be.

    In the near term, volatility in cryptocurrencies is expected to continue, and a turnaround may not be coming anytime soon.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend aristocrat stocks to buy heading into recession. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession. A recession refers to a downward trajectory in productivity, employment, household spending, and overall economic activity. In an attempt […]

  • GE and Boeing Stock Trades Might Be Signs of Market Capitulation

    With markets reeling, investors might want to look for signs of capitulation. Capitulation correlates with a “sell everything” mentality. A new narrative that is battling for investor head space is that a recession is inevitable, and that stagflation is descending on the U.S. economy.

  • Dozens Of Major Stocks Crash More Than 70% In Epic Dive

    Still don't think the S&P 500's sell-off is that bad? Maybe you're not seeing all the major stocks down 70% or more from their highs.

  • Why MicroStrategy Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) plummeted more than 25% on Monday as the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) plunged. The popular cryptocurrency has lost more than half its value since reaching its highs near $69,000 in November. Trading in the cryptocurrency has recently correlated more with assets such as technology stocks.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Biotech Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) was a victim of this. Monday morning before market open, Axsome announced that it has completed the acquisition of the U.S. commercialization and intellectual property rights for Sunosi, a drug used to improve wakefulness in people suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) linked to narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea. At that time, Axsome and its counterparty Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) said that Axsome was buying the aforementioned rights worldwide for an up-front payment of $53 million.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions