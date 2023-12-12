These 3 Slow-Selling Used Cars Are Actually Great Deals

©FCA US LLC

The average used car spends 49 days on the market, according to the latest data from iSeeCars.com. However, the slowest-selling used cars on the market right now typically stay on the market for anywhere from 73 to 138 days.

“Most of today’s slowest-selling used cars are premium models or electric vehicles, with the Maserati Quattroporte, Kia EV6 and Jeep Grand Cherokee taking over twice as long to sell as the average used vehicle,” Karl Brauer, iSeeCars executive analyst, said on the site. “The F-150 Lightning, Ford’s electric truck based off the bestselling vehicle in the U.S., is also struggling to find buyers.”

However, just because these cars are selling slowly doesn’t mean they aren’t worth buying. Buyers should consider one of these three slow-selling used cars if they’re looking for a car that’s worth the money.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Used Jeep Grand Cherokees now stay on the market for an average of 93 days — nearly two times longer than the average used vehicle. But this SUV could be a good buy for those looking for capability and size.

“The Jeep Grand Cherokee remains one of the most capable off-road SUVs you can buy, while still providing the interior space and ride quality of a premium SUV,” Brauer told GOBankingRates. “Newer models benefit from hybrid tech that isn’t yet available on the used market, which may be reducing demand for used Grand Cherokees. But if fuel efficiency isn’t a primary concern, these Jeeps offer an excellent blend of practicality and capability.”

Audi A5

On the used market, Audi A5s typically sell in 83 days. But don’t let the higher-than-average time on the market deter you from buying this luxury coupe.

“Audi’s A5 is one of the more attractive luxury coupes you can buy,” Brauer said. “It may not make sense as a family vehicle, but with standard all-wheel drive and 22 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row, or 35 cubic feet with the back seat folded down, it’s an excellent all-weather option for single adults or couples looking to haul hobby-related items on the weekends.”

Kia EV6

This electric vehicle is the second-slowest-selling used car on the market, selling in an average of 96 days. But this is indicative of larger electric vehicle trends, and isn’t so much a reflection of the car itself.

“Like all electric vehicles, the Kia EV6 isn’t selling as rapidly as it used to, but it remains one of the best EVs you can buy, with sleek styling and a roomy, wagon-like shape that can carry five adults — plus their luggage,” Brauer said. “The slow sales rate for the EV6 means buyers can likely low-ball dealers and possibly pick up an excellent electric car for a reasonable price.”

