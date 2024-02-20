3 Solid Dividend Stocks Offering Up To 5.6% Yield

In the midst of a relatively steady week, the United States market has shown resilience with a 21% increase over the past year, bolstered by projections of annual earnings growth at 15%. In this environment, dividend stocks stand out for their potential to provide investors with a stable income stream, particularly those with solid yields up to 5.6%.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United States

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 6.04% ★★★★★★ AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) 5.63% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 5.39% ★★★★★★ Sierra Bancorp (NasdaqGS:BSRR) 4.77% ★★★★★★ First Interstate BancSystem (NasdaqGS:FIBK) 7.15% ★★★★★★ Ennis (NYSE:EBF) 4.93% ★★★★★★ Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) 4.81% ★★★★★★ Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) 4.99% ★★★★★★ Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) 4.96% ★★★★★★ ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) 4.81% ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 179 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: ALLETE, Inc. is an energy company that manages a diverse portfolio of electricity generation and transmission operations, with a market capitalization of approximately $3.37 billion.

Operations: ALLETE, Inc.'s revenue is primarily derived from its Regulated Operations segment, which generated $1.22 billion, complemented by contributions from Allete Clean Energy at $450.1 million.

Dividend Yield: 4.8%

ALLETE (NYSE: ALE), a dividend-paying utility, exhibits financial prudence with a decreasing debt to equity ratio, now at 52.9%, and its dividends appear sustainable with a payout ratio of 62.1% and cash payout ratio of 39.6%. Over the past decade, ALE has provided reliable and stable dividends, reflecting disciplined financial management despite a high net debt to equity ratio of 49.2%. Earnings have modestly increased by an average of 2.8% annually over five years, with recent acceleration to 24% growth over the past year—outpacing the five-year average. Profit margins have seen slight improvement; however, revenue growth projections remain modest and interest payments are less comfortably covered by earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT).

Story continues

NYSE:ALE Dividend History as at Feb 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Ennis, Inc. is a company that specializes in the manufacturing and sale of business forms and various business products within the United States, with a market capitalization of approximately $525 million.

Operations: Ennis, Inc. generates its revenues primarily through its print segment, which accounted for $425.367 million.

Dividend Yield: 4.9%

Ennis (NYSE: EBF) stands out as a debt-free company, having eliminated its debt from a 10.4% ratio five years ago. This clean balance sheet is complemented by a consistent performance in earnings, which have grown annually by 4.6% over the past five years and recently accelerated to 6.9%. EBF's dividend reliability is underscored by its decade-long history of stable and growing payouts, supported by both earnings and cash flows with payout ratios of 57.9% and 43.6%, respectively, ensuring sustainability despite forecasted revenue declines in the near term.

NYSE:EBF Dividend History as at Feb 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: AGCO Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and replacement parts, with a market capitalization of approximately $8.19 billion.

Operations: AGCO Corporation's revenue is primarily generated from three geographical segments: North America contributes $3.75 billion, South America adds $2.23 billion, and the largest share comes from Europe/Middle East at $7.54 billion, with Asia/Pacific/Africa also contributing a smaller portion.

Dividend Yield: 5.6%

AGCO Corporation, a player in the agricultural equipment sector, exhibits financial prudence with its debt levels showing a healthy decline over five years and maintaining a satisfactory net debt to equity ratio. Notably, the company's earnings have expanded robustly during this period, although the most recent year's growth didn't keep pace with its five-year trend. Dividend sustainability is reinforced by AGCO's conservative payout ratio and solid coverage by free cash flow. While dividends have seen a decade of growth, investors should note that both revenue and earnings are projected to dip in the coming years. Nevertheless, AGCO's interest obligations are comfortably met by its earnings before interest and taxes.

NYSE:AGCO Dividend History as at Feb 2024

Final Thoughts

Harness the analytical prowess of the Simply Wall St screener to discover a spectrum of dividend-paying stocks tailored to your investment strategy. Explore the 179 names from our Top Dividend Stocks screener here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com