3 Solid Indian Dividend Stocks Offering Up To 3.3% Yield

In the past week, the Indian market has shown a steady demeanor, maintaining a flat trajectory. However, reflecting robust growth, it has surged by 49% over the previous year with earnings projected to expand by an annual rate of 18%. In this dynamic environment, solid dividend stocks can offer investors a blend of stability and income potential amidst such promising market conditions.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In India

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating EPL (BSE:500135) 2.24% ★★★★★★ Narmada Gelatines (BSE:526739) 2.53% ★★★★★★ Vinyl Chemicals (India) (BSE:524129) 2.55% ★★★★★★ Karnataka Bank (NSEI:KTKBANK) 2.08% ★★★★★☆ Swaraj Engines (NSEI:SWARAJENG) 3.93% ★★★★★☆ HCL Technologies (NSEI:HCLTECH) 3.12% ★★★★★☆ PTC India (NSEI:PTC) 3.98% ★★★★★☆ Balmer Lawrie (BSE:523319) 2.95% ★★★★★☆ Indian Oil (NSEI:IOC) 2.89% ★★★★★☆ Ruchira Papers (NSEI:RUCHIRA) 3.79% ★★★★★☆

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited is a company that specializes in producing and distributing lubricants for automotive and industrial applications within the Indian market, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹51.62 billion.

Operations: Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited generates its revenue primarily from the sale of lubricants, amounting to ₹32.22 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3%

Gulf Oil Lubricants India announced a substantial interim dividend of INR 16 per share, showcasing its commitment to shareholder returns amidst reporting robust earnings growth; Q3 net income rose to INR 800.98 million from the previous year's INR 626.6 million. Despite a less than decade-long dividend history and some volatility in payments, the company maintains a healthy payout ratio at 71% and cash flow coverage at 51.7%, indicating sustainability. Its P/E ratio stands favorable at 18.2x against the broader Indian market average, suggesting relative value for investors seeking income-generating assets in their portfolios.

NSEI:GULFOILLUB Dividend History as at Feb 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Ador Fontech Limited is an Indian company specializing in the manufacturing and sale of consumables, equipment, and ancillaries, offering related services with a market capitalization of approximately ₹529.90 crores.

Operations: Ador Fontech Limited's revenue is primarily derived from its core manufacturing business, contributing ₹20.74 crores, with a smaller segment of ₹0.67 crores coming from its subsidiary, 3D Future Technologies Private Limited.

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

Ador Fontech maintains a stable dividend yield of 3.3%, ranking in the top quartile of Indian dividend payers, with a history of consistent dividends over the past decade. Despite a high payout ratio nearing 100%, cash flow coverage at 75.6% suggests some level of sustainability. The company's P/E ratio is below the Indian market average, potentially offering value. Recent earnings show slight declines, yet an uptick in nine-month net income to INR 162.5 million indicates resilience amidst market challenges.

BSE:530431 Dividend History as at Feb 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited is a privately-owned investment manager in India with a market capitalization of approximately ₹151.46 billion.

Operations: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited generates its income primarily through asset management, with revenues amounting to ₹15.26 billion.

Dividend Yield: 1.9%

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC reported a year-on-year increase in Q3 sales to INR 3.41 billion and net income to INR 2.09 billion, with EPS growth reflecting strong earnings. The firm's P/E ratio at 21.4x sits below the broader Indian market, suggesting relative value. While the dividend yield of 1.95% is competitive, its short dividend history and recent reduction raise questions about growth consistency; however, dividends are well-supported by a modest payout ratio of 21.4% and cash flows with a coverage of 63.7%.

NSEI:ABSLAMC Dividend History as at Feb 2024

Summing It All Up

Want To Explore Some Alternatives?

