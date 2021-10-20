U.S. markets open in 8 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,328.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,380.50
    -18.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.50
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.46
    -0.50 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.80
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1652
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.70
    -0.61 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5160
    +0.1560 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,896.27
    +1,234.35 (+1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,479.81
    +16.46 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,312.85
    +97.33 (+0.33%)
     

3 Sony E Mount Lenses That Survived the Great Outdoors

Chris Gampat
·3 min read

The great outdoors are a fantastic place to clear your mind. Bring a camera with you. Distract yourself with your passion. And better yet, don’t give yourself anything to worry about later. By that, we mean you don’t need to break the bank. We dove into our reviews index to find some of the best Sony E-mount lenses to survive the great outdoors. Companies like Tamron make fantastic ones that don’t really make any compromises. Check out what we’ve tested!

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This piece is presented in partnership with TAMRON. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this round-up already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.

Pro Tips for Using Sony E Mount Lenses in the Great Outdoors

Edited RAW
Edited RAW

Sony photogs, here are some pro tips on using your e-mount lenses in the great outdoors:

  • Every Sony E-mount lens by Tamron in this roundup has been tested in inclement weather. Trust us, they work.

  • If you take your camera into the rain or snow, take the hot shoe cover with you.

  • Exposure preview will slow down the autofocus performance of your Sony E-mount lenses. Take it off.

  • Photographing birds? Make sure you’ve got the appropriate settings on your camera for photographing animals. The AI technology in Sony’s cameras is pretty amazing.

  • Tamron lenses for the Sony E-Mount will always autofocus quickly. But make sure the lens contacts are clean. Use Isopropyl alcohol and cotton swabs to get this done.

Tamron 20mm f2.8 Di III OSD: Part of a Trio of Small Sony E Mount Lenses

Model

20mm

F/2.8

94°30′(for full-frame mirrorless format)

10 elements in 9 groups

0.11m (4.3 in)

1:2

Φ67mm

Φ73mm

64mm (2.5 in)

220g (7.8 oz)

7 (circular diaphragm)**

F/22

Flower-shaped hood, Lens caps

Sony E-mount

In our review, we said:

“The Tamron 20mm f2.8 Di III OSD was tested for a few hours in the cold and rain of late January, 2020. Specifically, we took it into the rain during the opening ceremonies of NYC’s Chinese New Year. It also traveled with us to a very foggy salt marsh. This lens shrugged off all that mother nature threw at it. For $350 you’re getting a fantastic value when it comes to build quality.”

Buy Now

Tamron 150-500mm f5-6.7 Di III VC VXD: The Call of the Wild

Model

150-500mm

F5-6.7

16°25′-4°57′
(for full-frame mirrorless format)

25 elements in 16 groups

0.6m (23.6 in) (WIDE) /
1.8m (70.9 in) (TELE)

1:3.1 (WIDE) / 1:3.7 (TELE)

φ82mm

φ93mm

209.6mm (8.3 in)

1,725g (60.8 oz) (without tripod mount included) /
tripod mount 155g (5.5 oz)

7 (circular diaphragm)**

F22-32

Round-shaped hood, Lens caps, Tripod mount

Sony E-mount

In our review, we said:

Giant telephoto lenses are hard to hold. But, the Tamron 150-500mm f5-6.7 Di III VC VXD is equipped with stabilization. Tamron doesn’t list how much in the tech specs, but the company says it’s enough to use the lens handheld. Combine this with the image stabilization in Sony’s cameras, and you’ve got a winning combo. For the record, The Phoblographer’s editors are carefully selected to be able to handhold a camera to slow shutter speeds.

And, true to that statement, the lens barely ever touched a tripod during my review. With careful breathing and bracing my elbows, I could shoot at 1/125 at 500mm. But, more realistically speaking, I had a better hit rate at 1/800 when shooting soccer. That’s both from the motion of the athletes and my own motion holding such a large lens for an extended period. It may be lighter and smaller than some competing lenses, but it’s still a 500mm zoom.

Buy Now

Tamron 28-200mm f2.8-5.6 Di III RXD: A Fantastic Photo Walking Lens

Model

28-200mm

F2.8-5.6

75°23′-12°21′(for full-frame mirrorless format)

18 elements in 14 groups

0.19m (7.5 in) (WIDE) /
0.8m (31.5 in) (TELE)

1:3.1 (WIDE) / 1:3.8 (TELE)

Φ67mm

Φ74mm

117mm (4.6 in)

575g (20.3 oz)

7 (circular diaphragm)**

F16-32

Flower-shaped hood, Lens caps

Sony E-mount

In our review, we said:

“We used the Tamron 28-200mm f2.8-5.6 Di III RXD in the rain a bit. NYC was subject to a dust storm that came across the Atlantic ocean and hit us pretty hard for a few days. The Tamron 28-200mm f2.8-5.6 Di III RXD on the Sony a7r III survived it all. Its design lets you grip it with ease while remaining usable–even in slippery conditions.”

Buy Now

Recommended Stories

  • With Real Tone, Pixel 6 aims to improve your portraits, whatever your skin tone

    It makes sense that phone manufacturers are paying extra attention to how faces show up in photos, and the new Pixel 6, announced by Google today, introduces a suite of new AI-powered tools to make humans show up better than ever. The two highlights are Face Unblur -- which helps reduce blur on moving faces -- and Real Tone. The latter is some AI-powered post-processing magic - powered by Google's brand new Tensor chip -  aiming to make faces with all skin tones show up as well as possible.

  • Google's Pixel 6 camera smartens up snapshots with AI tools

    Google's latest flagship phones have an impressive set of automated, AI-powered tools to help make your photos look better, with smart blurs, object removal and skin tone exposure. "Magic Eraser" is the most obviously "AI" thing here.

  • The 7 Best Camera Bags For The Adventurous Photographer in 2021

    These options vary in size, so you don’t end up with a bag that’s too big or too small for your needs.

  • The Pixel 6's camera will feature larger image sensors and smarter photo editing AI

    On Tuesday, Google executives explained what sorts of cameras and image capture systems the new handsets will offer when they go on sale October 28th.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As Las Vegas Casino Revenue Roars Back?

    MGM Resorts stands to benefit from a jump in Las Vegas casino revenue as they reopen to full capacity. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As First Bitcoin Futures ETF Begins Trading? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • S&P, Nasdaq enjoy boost from big tech firms, Dow ends a hair lower

    The S&P and Nasdaq closed higher on Monday with the biggest boosts from the highest-profile technology and communications companies while investors eyed product news from Apple Inc and appeared optimistic about the third-quarter earnings season. After a weak start following disappointing economic data from China, the S&P and Nasdaq gathered steam in late morning with gains in FAANG stocks - Facebook Inc, Apple, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google - as well as Microsoft Corp.

  • Chipmaker GlobalFoundries Sets Terms For Highly Anticipated IPO

    Chipmaker GlobalFoundries has set terms for its initial public offering, which seeks $2.4 billion and a valuation near $25 billion.

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.2380

    USD/CAD is trying to get closer to recent lows.

  • McDonald’s chose a medley of cities to test the plant-based McPlant sandwich to see where it catches on, analysts say

    McDonald’s Corp. has a good reason for choosing the eight specific restaurants where it’s testing the McPlant burger, say Credit Suisse analysts. McDonald’s (MCD) announced last week that it would bring the menu item to locations in the following cities: Irving and Carrollton, Tex.; Cedar Falls, Ia; Jennings and Lake Charles, La; and El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, Calif. The sandwich was created through a partnership with Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) with the two companies signing a three-year agreement in February.

  • Why Brad Gerstner Is So Bullish On Bitcoin And The Future Of Cryptocurrency

    Speaking on CNBC Monday, longtime activist investor Carl Icahn said Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is "a very difficult thing to invest in." Although Icahn noted he had spent a considerable amount of time researching Bitcoin, he told CNBC "the jury is still out" on the popular cryptocurrency. Altimeter Capital founder and CEO Brad Gerstner disagrees with Icahn when it comes to cryptocurrencies overall. "The jury may be out on whether or not Bitcoin goes up and down over the next 90 days, but the jury is

  • New IPO Setting Up

    Olaplex is carving an IPO base, with a likely 27.84 buy point. An extremely aggressive investor could have bought today as it broke a steep trend line. OLPX, which focus on high-end hair-care products, boasts triple-digit, accelerating profit and sales growth. OLPX was IBD Stock Of The Day on Tuesday and was a recent New America profile.

  • CDW buying Texas IT firm Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 billion

    CDW Corp. said it's buying San Antonio, Texas-based IT firm Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 billion. Lincolnshire, Illinois-based CDW (Nasdaq: CDW) said it's buying the 21-year-old Texas company from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in an all-cash deal. Clayton, Dubilier and Rice acquired a majority interest in Sirius Computer Solutions in 2019 for an undisclosed price, according to the San Antonio Business Journal, a sister publication, which reported that Sirius is the city's 17th-largest private company, with 2020 local revenue of $99.1 million.

  • Xiaomi CEO says firm to mass produce its own cars in H1 2024 -spokesperson

    Xiaomi Corp Chief Executive Lei Jun said the Chinese smartphone maker will mass produce its own cars in the first half of 2024, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday. Zang Ziyuan, a director in Xiaomi's international marketing department, also posted the news on his verified Weibo account. The date marks the next major target for the company's fledgling electric vehicle (EV) division, which Xiaomi formally announced earlier this year.

  • Google's Alphabet Stock Approaches Buy Point With Earnings Due

    With its next quarterly earnings report due on or around Oct. 26, IBD 50 member Alphabet is trading approximately 2% shy of a 2,925.17 entry. The entry is based on a third-stage flat base for the Google parent company, which involves more risk than a first- or second-stage formation. Taking a look at top and bottom line numbers, Alphabet has posted rising EPS growth over the last four quarters.

  • UniCredit's New CEO Wants to Bring On More Investment Bankers

    (Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel intends to hire as many as 50 investment bankers to capture more business from medium-sized corporate clients, pushing the lender further into a hotly-contested market. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhy Bu

  • J&J Wants Talc Suits On Hold After Unit’s Bankruptcy Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson wants a bankruptcy judge to immediately halt all lawsuits targeting the company over its talc-based powders in the wake of its controversial decision to put a newly created unit into bankruptcy to deal with the litigation. J&J’s lawyers asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Whitley to order plaintiffs’ lawyers to stop litigating talc cases against the world’s largest maker of health-care products and all its subsidiaries while the unit proceeds with its Chapter 11 ca

  • Informatica Chases Near $9 Billion Valuation in Return to Public Market

    The deal marks a return to the public market for the data-management company, which was taken private in 2015.

  • Katzenberg-Backed Digital Security Firm Raises $200 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- A digital security company backed by Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg has raised $200 million in a funding round led by Madrone Capital Partners LLC.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathBurl