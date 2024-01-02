Fool.com contributor Parkev Tatevosian has evaluated all the dividend stocks that he follows and selected his top three to buy in January.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 29, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 31, 2023.

Should you invest $1,000 in Starbucks right now?

Before you buy stock in Starbucks, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Starbucks wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2023

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Starbucks and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

3 Spectacular Dividend Stocks for Passive Income Investors to Buy Hand Over Fist in January (2024) was originally published by The Motley Fool