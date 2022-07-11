U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,854.43
    -44.95 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,173.84
    -164.31 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,372.60
    -262.71 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.01
    -37.36 (-2.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.13
    -0.96 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.50
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0047
    -0.0135 (-1.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    -0.1100 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1897
    -0.0139 (-1.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3900
    +1.3100 (+0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,114.19
    -729.88 (-3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.74
    -2.22 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Web3 Startup Mysten Labs Aiming for $2B Valuation in Latest Funding: Report

Brandy Betz
·1 min read
Chris Rogers

Mysten Labs is in talks to raise at least $200 million in Series B funding at a $2 billion valuation, according to The Information sources.

  • Investors – led by FTX Ventures – have committed at least $140 million for this round, according to the report.

  • Mysten Labs, which launched its decentralized blockchain Sui in March, was founded by veterans of Novi Research, the crypto research and development division of Meta (formerly Facebook). Among the co-founders is CEO Evan Cheng, who formerly served as head of research and development for Meta’s crypto wallet initiative.

  • In December 2021 Mysten raised $36 million in a Series A funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz.

Mysten Labs didn't responded immediately to a request for comment.

