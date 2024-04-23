3 Superior German Dividend Stocks Offering Minimum 3.1% Yield

The German market has been experiencing a mix of ups and downs amidst geopolitical tensions and economic fluctuations. Despite this, certain sectors continue to offer opportunities for investors seeking steady income streams. Dividend stocks, especially those offering yields of 3.1% or more, can be an attractive option in such times as they provide regular payouts that can help buffer against market volatility. However, it's crucial to choose companies with solid fundamentals and a strong track record of dividend payments to ensure the sustainability of these yields.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Germany

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Edel SE KGaA (XTRA:EDL) 6.25% ★★★★★★ FORTEC Elektronik (XTRA:FEV) 3.94% ★★★★★☆ Talanx (XTRA:TLX) 3.40% ★★★★★☆ DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen (XTRA:DAM) 5.68% ★★★★★☆ MLP (XTRA:MLP) 5.42% ★★★★★☆ Deutsche Post (XTRA:DHL) 4.79% ★★★★★☆ Mercedes-Benz Group (XTRA:MBG) 7.14% ★★★★★☆ Uzin Utz (XTRA:UZU) 3.23% ★★★★★☆ Bayerische Motoren Werke (XTRA:BMW) 5.67% ★★★★★☆ K+S (XTRA:SDF) 5.04% ★★★★★☆

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft is a global liner shipping company, with its subsidiaries operating across the world, and it has a market cap of €27.65 billion.

Operations: Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft generates its revenue primarily from two segments: Liner Shipping, which brings in €17.76 billion, and Terminal & Infrastructure, contributing €187.1 million to the company's income.

Dividend Yield: 5.9%

Hapag-Lloyd's dividend yield of 5.88% places it in the top 25% of German dividend payers, with payments covered by both earnings (55.4%) and cash flows (49.8%). However, its track record is unstable with volatile payments over the past five years. In recent news, Hapag-Lloyd proposed a €9.25 per share dividend for 2023 totalling €1.6 billion, despite a significant decrease in sales and net income from previous year's figures to €17,929.5 million and €2,935.4 million respectively.

XTRA:HLAG Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Mensch und Maschine Software SE is a global company that offers solutions in computer-aided design, manufacturing, and engineering (CAD/CAM/CAE), product data management, and building information modeling/management with a market cap of €883.14 million.

Operations: Mensch und Maschine Software SE generates its revenue primarily from two segments: M+M Software, which contributes €106.19 million, and M+M Digitization, bringing in a larger portion of €213.93 million.

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

Mensch und Maschine Software's (MUM) dividend payments have shown stability and growth over the past decade, with a recent Q1 net income of €10.62 million, up from €9.82 million a year ago. However, its high payout ratio of 93.5% raises concerns about the sustainability of dividends as they are not well covered by earnings or cash flows. Despite this, MUM is trading at 42.6% below estimated fair value and analysts forecast a stock price rise of 35.2%.

XTRA:MUM Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Südzucker AG is a globally operating company that specializes in the production and sale of sugar products, with a significant presence in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other international markets, boasting a market capitalization of €2.72 billion.

Operations: Südzucker AG, a global sugar product producer, generates its revenue from various segments including Fruit (€1.57 billion), Sugar (€4.18 billion), Starch (€1.23 billion), CropEnergies (€1.23 billion) and Special Products excluding Starch (€2.42 billion).

Dividend Yield: 5.3%

Südzucker's recent delisting tender offer for CropEnergies shares at €11.50 each signifies a strategic move, potentially impacting its future dividends. The company's dividend payments are well-covered by both earnings (22.4% payout ratio) and cash flows (52.4% cash payout ratio), while trading at 46.9% below estimated fair value, offering potential for capital gains alongside dividends. However, Südzucker's unstable dividend track record and forecasted earnings decline of 45.2% per year over the next three years warrant caution.

XTRA:SZU Dividend History as at Apr 2024

