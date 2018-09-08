3 Things Every Investor Should Know About NASA's Plan to Return to the Moon

"I'll tell you what's incredible. It cost 25 billion dollars."

That was Sean Glaspie's take on the globally televised Apollo 11 moon landing in Season 7, Episode 7 of AMC's Mad Men. While a momentous and historic event, it was arguably the high cost of Apollo (nearly $175 billion in today-dollars) that eventually doomed the program and forced America to come back down to Earth, not to return to the moon for another half-century (and counting).

Nearly 50 years later, NASA -- America's National Aeronautics and Space Administration -- has budgeted $35 billion to have Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) build it a new "Space Launch System" nearly as powerful as the Saturn V rockets that took us to the moon.

Is $35 billion a lot of money? Perhaps not in "Apollo" terms, but it's still a tidy sum. What's more, predictions are starting to emerge that the already over-budget SLS could cost as much as $1 billion, or even $2.5 billion, per launch. Viewed in the context of Congress's NASA budget for fiscal year 2019, that certainly is a lot of money. Congress envisions spending no more than $1 billion on projects related to the moon this year -- but one single SLS launch would blow the budget before the rocket even leaves its launch pad!

Unless NASA can make space travel cheaper, runaway costs could imperil the moon project again.

Moon over a pastoral landscape at night More

NASA has the moon on its mind. Image source: Getty Images.

The high cost of taking a moonshot

So how do we cut costs? Last month, at a NASA Advisory Council (NAC) meeting at the Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, Calif., NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine dropped some heavy hints about NASA's plan to "sustainably" return America to the moon. As potential clues to find winners (and losers) in the space race, I think these are worth considering.

Here's a quick review of three highlights from Bridenstine's talk.

"Reusable" is the key to "sustainable"

Bridenstine devoted the first 15 minutes of an introductory 22-minute presentation to President Trump's Space Policy Directive-1, which states that "the United States will lead the return of humans to the Moon for long-term exploration and utilization" in "an innovative and sustainable program of exploration with commercial and international partners." And I think the two key words here are "commercial" -- because NASA will be relying heavily on commercial companies, some of which we can invest in -- and "sustainable."

"Long-term exploration and utilization" of the moon requires a reduction in cost to ensure NASA can sustain it over time. Fortunately, says Bridenstine, NASA today can avail itself of "capabilities that didn't exist even five or ten years ago," such as "reusable rockets" that cost much less to operate over time than do the expendable rockets currently in use around the globe.

Currently, however, neither Boeing nor Lockheed Martin builds rockets capable of launching and landing for reuse. Only SpaceX and Blue Origin do that. (And for the time being, only SpaceX has a first-stage rocket that can put a satellite in orbit and then land back on Earth and be reused.)

The inescapable conclusion: SpaceX (and perhaps eventually Blue Origin) are going to figure prominently in NASA's efforts to return to the moon -- and despite their role in building SLS, Boeing and Lockheed will feature much less prominently.