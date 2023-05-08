MBA students gather outdoors. Photo Credit: Elena Zhukova

3 Things Stanford GSB Looks For In Applicants

Stanford Graduate School of Business consistently ranks as one of the top B-schools in the nation.

Known for its collaborative culture, Stanford GSB is incredibly selective about who gains admission. Fortuna Admissions recently offered a few tips on how to master Stanford’s admissions process and put the best application forward.

AUTHENTICITY

Authenticity matters for nearly every business school. At Stanford GSB, it’s a critical part of standing out in the competitive landscape.

“Everybody has a story; the key is to make sure that yours is unique,” Heidi Hillis, a Coach at Fortuna Admissions and former admissions interviewer at Stanford GSB, says. “People come to me and say things like, ‘I read that the GSB really likes candidates who are X or Y.’ That’s a signal that you need to stop and rethink. Don’t second guess what the GSB wants to hear; what the GSB wants to hear is about you. What works for someone else is not necessarily going to work for you.”

AMBITION

Having a stellar GPA and top test scores are musts at Stanford GSB, but if you’re hoping to gain admission, you’ll need more than just an impressive resume with strong numbers.

“They are looking for is something that is really hard to find on a resume or a GMAT score,” Tatiana Nemo, a Coach at Fortuna Admissions and former admissions interviewer at Stanford GSB, says. “They want to know what’s driving you. They are looking for that texture that makes your ambition, your sense of self, come to the fore.”

IMPACT

What Stanford admissions is really looking for, Hillis says, is impact and purpose. These are things that will need to be dug out and conveyed in a way that’s compelling and authentic.

“Think beyond what would normally be defined as impact and include more subtle examples if needed,” Hillis says. “Perhaps you’re the person in the office who remembered birthdays, brought the cake, and served as the glue that bonded a team or built relationships. If you have worked in a team environment where you can’t readily point to individual impact, think about efforts outside of work, such as organizing successful fundraisers.”

Sources: Fortuna Admissions, P&Q

Here’s Why You Should Consider an EU MBA

IESE Business School recently topped our 2022-2023 International MBA ranking. Italy’s SDA Bocconi, IMD in Switzerland, and ESADE Business School in Barcelona all followed closely behind. Similar to their US counterparts, EU MBA programs have a lot to offer. There are, however, subtle differences that prospective MBAs should know.

Stacy Blackman, founder of Stacy Blackman Consulting, recently highlighted several factors potential applicants should consider when weighing the option of an EU MBA.

COST AND ROI

The biggest benefit of an EU MBA is the return on investment (ROI). Business schools in Europe typically take only one year to complete an MBA—whereas B-school in the U.S. usually take two years.

“For example, you can complete an MBA program at INSEAD in as little as ten months,” Blackman says. “Compared to a two-year or US MBA program, lower tuition and opportunity costs look enticing.”

JOB OPPORTUNITIES IN EUROPE

If you’re intent on working in Europe post-MBA, an EU MBA makes the most sense.

“Keep this fact in mind: INSEAD, LBS, and HEC Paris place less than 10% of graduates into US-based employment roles,” Blackman says. “Meanwhile, they place 50-to-66% of grads in Europe.”

EU MBA programs, Blackman says, are global in nature—even when compared to the most “global” US programs.

“They attract students who want a truly international experience with their education,” Blackman says. “They also attract professionals planning to work in Europe after their studies.”

LESS COMPETITION

While EU MBAs are no easy feat to gain admission into, Blackman says applicants may see better admissions odds for top EU programs relative to top US programs.

“Generally, EU schools are more open to having larger percentages of international students, particularly from Commonwealth countries (e.g., India),” Blackman says. “Meanwhile, US schools are more competitive for those with overrepresented backgrounds in the applicant pool.”

Sources: Stacy Blackman Consulting, P&Q

Harvard Business School, Baker Library

How This Harvard Grad Landed his Dream Job at Spotify

When Rodolfo A. Diaz Cabello, a Senior Product Manager at Spotify, first stepped foot onto Harvard Business School, he knew he was passionate about music, but he didn’t know how that passion would pan out as a career.

It would take Cabello—who graduated from HBS in 2021—multiple tries and numerous learning experiences to ultimately land his dream job at Spotify. In a blog post for Harvard’s MBA Voices, Cabello recently reflected on how HBS helped pave the way for his career and offered advice for future MBA students on how to land their dream job.

FOLLOW YOUR PASSIONS

If you know what you’re passionate about, you can utilize that passion to shape your B-school experience. For Cabello, that meant integrating his passion for music into his everyday life at HBS.

“On the professional front, I joined the Entertainment & Media Club, became the VP of Music, and hosted panels with industry veterans to learn more about careers in the music industry,” Cabello says. “Through these events I met executives from music labels, event and music tech companies, and even top artist managers. This allowed me to have a much more nuanced point of view about the types of experiences I wanted to pursue in my summer internship and full-time career after graduation.”

In addition to joining school clubs and attending professional events, Cabello also followed his passion for music socially. He organized concert outings in Boston and fully embraced his hobby for DJing.

“These experiences not only energized me, but also helped me gain unique perspectives that complemented my professional efforts,” Cabello says. “Developing my own presence as a DJ on SoundCloud helped me gain a deeper understanding of the problems creators face in the industry, and the limitations of current technical solutions.”

FIND INTERESTING COURSES

At HBS, Cabello was able to further explore his interests through elective coursework. In his second year, he took courses like The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS), which gave him a better understanding of the music industry and what opportunities were available to him.

“BEMS taught me the basics of the music industry and how artists monetize through recorded music and live performances,” Cabello says. “Professor Anita Elberse further empowered me and a group of students to gain hands-on experience in the industry through an independent project that helped launch a new pop artist in Australia.”

DEVELOP A NETWORK

Having a strong network from B-school can make all the difference when it comes to finding the right job or opportunity. Cabello credits the HBS network as being the “final ingredient” in helping him to succeed in his journey.

“When I was searching for summer internships in spring 2020, these allies came to my rescue, connecting me to new mentors and opportunities,” he says. “My professors, classmates, and mentors supported me after graduation, advising me on how to leverage the HBS network and its venture capital connections to land interviews with companies I was interested in, and helping me evaluate competing career opportunities.”

Sources: Harvard Business School, Harvard Business School

