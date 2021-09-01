U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,524.09
    +1.41 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,312.53
    -48.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,309.38
    +50.15 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.06
    +13.28 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.27
    -0.32 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1844
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3772
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0450
    +0.0490 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,609.59
    +1,719.32 (+3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,263.70
    +50.54 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

3 tips to align your values with your startup's culture

Mark McClain
·5 min read

You've heard the phrase "leading by example," but what about "leading with values"?

I've always led by example by using my values as my guide. Still, it wasn’t until I founded my first company that I fully understood the importance of embedding those values into the company, too.

Integrity, individuals, impact and innovation are the "4 I values" that drive my decisions and the actions of those at my company each day. These are not just words on a wall at our HQ or on a mousepad for our remote crew, but values that everyone in the company lives and breathes. Over the last two years, these four values became even more important and continued to guide me, my family and the leaders at our company.

As organizations map out their "return to the workplace" (NOT "return to work," because we never stopped working) plans, we should not simply go back to how things were before. Instead, let’s all take a moment to redesign something that sets everyone up for success, with values as the compass. I think you’ll find this approach helps people not only survive, but thrive in the workplace.

Leading with values is, in my experience, the best leadership position to take, and there are three ways to accomplish this goal.

Leave behind old-school mentalities on workplace hierarchy

The tone of the company's culture comes from the top. The culture you envision for your company will only come about if your employees believe in the practices that you are asking them to implement.

At some point in your career — probably right out of school, a few years in or somewhere in the middle — you experienced a company where treating lower-level employees with less respect is just "a part of the job." Companies with this type of "paying your dues" mentality tend to work these lower-level employees like grunts until they burn out and leave.

Or they eventually crawl their way up into management-level positions, and the cycle perpetuates itself as they deride the newer crop of employees, eroding any semblance of a healthy culture.

This is not the way.

As a leader, if you want your work environment to indicate inclusivity, support, collaboration and have the essence of a team mentality, you must set the precedent right away. This means stripping away the hierarchy that accompanies work titles and making it clear that your company values contribution based on merit, regardless of position. You are one team, united in your purpose to deliver on your mission, based on your values. This level setting ensures that everyone has skin in the game, and no one has the leeway to treat people poorly.

Don't get caught in an ivory tower mindset

Early on in my career, I began sharing an office when I could. Those office spaces were purposely not what anyone would consider cool or nice “digs" — not the furniture and certainly not the view. Even as CEO now, I’ve had someone on the team describe my current office as a closet. But it gets the job done.

Simple signals like this send a powerful message, and the signal must remain consistent. Don't take a limo; rent a cheap car. Don't fly first class; fly coach. These may seem like minor details, but one of the biggest pitfalls any CEO can encounter is falling victim to an ivory tower mindset — when you become so out of touch with the people you manage, your employees start to notice.

Make a cognizant effort to know your people. Implement a "management by walking around" strategy. Don't sit in your office all day; get out on the floor among your people. Drop by their desks and ask them how their day is going. Eat lunch in the break room. Put in the effort to attend new hire onboarding.

Not physically back in the office? Drop into Slack channels and Zoom meetings. I once "Zoom bombed" a baby shower for one of our crew members just to hear all the well wishes, and it made my day and theirs. Overall, just be present and humanize your workspace. It pays off in spades.

Be thoughtful and consistent with workplace practices

The tone of the company's culture comes from the top. The culture you envision for your company will only come about if your employees believe in the practices that you are asking them to implement. More importantly, you will not grow a solid culture if you don’t give these initiatives and practices 100% of your own effort.

For example, one new initiative we rolled out last year is a campaign we call "Free2Focus." Twice a week, the SailPoint crew is asked to avoid booking meetings for a couple of hours during Free2Focus time. Not only does this address Zoom fatigue, it also gives our crew the chance to catch their breath whichever way suits them best — whether that's taking a walk, helping with their children's schooling or just turning off the camera for a bit.

If I want my team to show themselves some grace during the week, I've found that I need to apply the same practice. This means not setting up meetings during Free2Focus, not sending emails all hours of the day and night and not judging people for taking breaks when they need them. I trust my team to get the job done largely on their own time and own their own terms. I promise, your employees’ performance will be better because of it.

Being a CEO is more than building on a vision, a product or an idea. It's about leading your people with values to accomplish mutual goals in a way that doesn't zap them of their morale or dignity. It's easy to get caught up in all the things that come with a job, but if you don't put in the effort to immerse yourself and your values into the entire company, you'll end up too big for your own good — and certainly too big for your company's good.

It won't happen overnight, but remember, the smallest things are often the ones that have the biggest impact. If you’re the leader, lead by example. It’s the only way to build teams that stand the test of time.

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • Fidelity Unveils Big Hiring Spree, Hybrid Work Strategy

    Fidelity Investments unveiled plans this week to expand its hiring efforts and add 9,000 employees by year’s end to cater to a surge of new investors that have pushed the company’s assets to record heights. Fidelity, which has 47,000 employees and assets under administration of $11.0 trillion, says it needs the help. Fidelity serves retail clients and also provides investment and technology support to more than 13,500 wealth management firms and institutions.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Amazon Career Day will have more than 40,000 corporate and tech jobs available

    Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday that its U.S. recruiting event, Career Day 2021, will take place on September 15. On that day, there will be 40,000 corporate and tech jobs available in 220 locations, as well as thousands of hourly positions in the company's "operations network." Career Day will also include thousands of one-on-one career coaching sessions, discussions and workshops. Amazon has hired 450,000 workers in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic. Amazon stock is up 6.6% for the y

  • Retiring? Keep your skills sharp for your health, wealth and wellbeing

    Many people enter retirement with the plan to relax — and that’s a normal, natural approach to this next phase of life — but they should maintain or even add to their skills after they’ve left the workforce. Retirement Tip of the Week: Whether you’re already retired, a short time away from retiring or have years to go, consider what skills or tools you can obtain or maintain in retirement so that you remain active, healthy and happy. “It’s not just, ‘hey, get a hobby,’” said Chris Orestis, president of Retirement Genius, a company dedicated to assisting older Americans navigating retirement.

  • Jobless Americans share why they're unemployed

    Businesses across the country are looking for workers, but millions of workers can't find jobs. We talk with four people to find out why they're still unemployed and what they want Americans to know.

  • Why it could benefit you to be a job-hopper

    Mandi Woodruff-Santos, YF Contributor, Cohost of Brown Ambition Podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss when and how to move on from your employer and quit.

  • This Is How Much You Should Have Saved for Retirement at Your Age

    Whether you are just starting out in your career or starting to wind things down after working for decades, it's never a bad time to be thinking about how you plan to finance your non-working years once you retire. In fact, the earlier you start thinking about—and planning for—your golden years, the better. And while there is no one recipe for success or one magic sum of money that is the key to a happy and financially stable post-work existence, there are some general guidelines for how much yo

  • ‘Now Hiring 14 & 15 year olds’: Oregon McDonald’s looks to combat labor shortage

    A McDonald’s (MCD) restaurant in Oregon is struggling so much to find workers, it is looking to hire 14- and 15-year olds. A banner outside of a McDonald’s in the city of Medford is calling for more teenagers to apply to combat the restaurant’s apparent need to fill positions. “There are always staffing issues, but this is unheard of,” restaurant operator Heather Coleman, told Business Insider.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Walmart To Hire 20,000 Supply Chain Workers

    Walmart Inc. said on Wednesday it will add 20,000 positions across more than 250 transportation offices and distribution and fulfillment centers, at an average wage of $20.37 per hour. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said the positions include permanent jobs in full-time and part-time roles. The positions will be for order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions. "As our business continues evolving to meet the needs of today's customers, having a rob

  • The Average Retirement Age in Every State

    Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much...

  • There are millions of job openings in the U.S., yet millions of people still remain unemployed

    CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger explains why people are still unemployed and what those searching for a job should do.

  • Top five reasons why the pensions triple lock has to stay

    Savers are growing increasingly concerned about the security of their retirement income amid reports the government is considering scrapping the triple lock.

  • Fidelity says it will add 9,000 more jobs across the US. Could Triangle benefit?

    Fidelity announced earlier this year it would add 500 jobs at its campus in Research Triangle Park. Could more be on the way?

  • Costco and 23 More Companies With Surprisingly Great 401(k) Plans

    When choosing a job, company benefits matter. If you want a stellar 401(k) plan, take a look at these companies that have some of the best ones.

  • A Staggering 75% of Unemployed Parents Are Struggling To Find the Right Job Opportunities

    In many ways, American life is beginning to return to normal with the CDC declaring that "students benefit from in-person learning" and most children returning to full-time school days. However, this...

  • Amazon Announces First Canadian Edition of Career Day, Taking Place on September 15

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that it is hosting its first Career Day in Canada on Wednesday, September 15. The event will give job seekers an inside look at the corporate, technology and Operations network positions currently open across the country, with a variety of panel sessions, keynote addresses and fireside chats. Anyone can register for free by visiting amazoncareerday.com.

  • Why the phrase 'pay is competitive' might be a warning sign

    Why do employers use the term 'competitive pay' rather than being up front about salaries — and can it be a warning sign?

  • All You Need To Know About Collecting Social Security While Still Working

    Social Security retirement benefits are meant as a supplemental income source, to be used in conjunction with personal retirement savings or pensions. As such, many "retirees" continue to work...