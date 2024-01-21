3 Top Beverage Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist to Help Boost Your Portfolio in 2024

Stepping into 2024, the beverage scene is fizzing with excitement and potential. At the forefront: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM). These drink kings have mastered the art of staying fresh. This year, they look less like everyday investment opportunities and more like golden tickets for your portfolio. So, let's dive in and see how these industry giants could put some pep in your investments, mixing tried-and-true methods with innovative twists that could really quench your thirst for solid returns.

Coca-Cola delivers with financial strength, market expansion, and brand dynamics

Coca-Cola isn't just about that famous soda we all know. It's a global powerhouse with a knack for mixing things up in the beverage industry. Beyond the classic Coke, it's got a lineup that's as varied as our taste buds. Think Fairlife's nutritious milk and Costa Coffee's rich brews. These brands are Coca-Cola's way of showing it's not just sticking to the old script; it's out there, exploring new flavors and trends. It's Coke's way of staying ahead in the game, catering to everyone, everywhere.

Coca-Cola's most recent quarterly performance delivered a robust 8% leap in net revenue to a cool $12 billion, coupled with earnings per share (EPS) jumping to $0.71, delivering a 9% increase alongside an 11% surge in organic revenue. These numbers demonstrate Coca-Cola's knack for smart pricing and thriving in diverse market conditions, making it a standout pick for investors seeking both profit and stability.

But Coca-Cola goes beyond selling sodas to establish its dominance. Its splash at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 put its products front and center in that community, a strategic move that bolstered its share in the bustling nonalcoholic ready-to-drink sector, delivering outsize gains in the Asia Pacific region during the event. Coca-Cola said it crafted "an innovative campaign to build on the legacy of the tournament and celebrate the changing narrative occurring in women’s football. In football fields across both co-host nations, Australia and New Zealand, Coca‑Cola has displayed and activated five powerful statements showing the progress being made.". In a beverage market where standing out is as tough as it gets, Coca-Cola once again shows it knows how to play the game and win.

And let's not forget how Coca-Cola stands tall against market ups and downs. With an armory of diverse products and a strong global footprint, it navigates currency swings and competition with ease. And don't forget its dividend track record -- more than 60 years of consecutive dividend growth and the stock is currently yielding around 3% and dishing out $1.84 per share annually. For anyone looking to mix some reliability into their investment blend, Coca-Cola continues serving up just the right flavor.

PepsiCo's market-leading diversification and stellar financial performance

PepsiCo, renowned for its sodas like Pepsi and Mountain Dew, maintains a dominant presence in the snack world with popular names like Lay's, Doritos, and Quaker. This strategic fusion of snack and beverage brands secures a stable revenue stream and further enhances PepsiCo's resilience in a competitive market.

PepsiCo turned heads last quarter with a hefty 6.7% jump in net revenue, crossing the $23 billion mark, alongside a remarkable 16% uptick in EPS. What does this tell investors? Simply put, PepsiCo proves a master when it comes to steering through economic twists and turns while keeping its profit game strong, making it a choice pick for those eyeing a reliable investment.

PepsiCo always seems to be on the move, tuning into what consumers want. Think about the move to offer healthier snacks and jumping into the energy drink scene with its 2020 acquisition of Rockstar. This strategic alignment keeps it in sync with changing tastes and lifestyles. By diversifying its lineup, PepsiCo surges ahead of the curve.

Through the rough tides of global supply chain hiccups and stiff competition, PepsiCo navigates with a steady hand. Its focus on being efficient and smart in its operations and marketing keeps it sailing ahead. Looking forward, PepsiCo isn't just promising more of the same; it's plotting a course for growth and resilience, making Pepsi a name to bet on in the ever-shifting landscape of the beverage and snack market.

Boston Beer effectively brews innovation alongside core market strategy

The Boston Beer Company, known for its iconic Samuel Adams beer, breaks the traditional brewery boundaries with its "beyond beer" category, delivering game changers including Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea.

In the third quarter of 2023, Boston Beer reported a net revenue increase, breaking the $601 million mark, a modest 0.9% rise. But diluted earnings per share soared to $3.70, marking a solid 9% surge. Don't forget the impressive gross margin, which now stands at a healthy 45.7%. So, while the revenue growth might not be a tea party, these numbers demonstrate it's got the knack for managing costs effectively and keeping the profits flowing, even when the market throws challenges its way.

The company's strategic focus on brands like Twisted Tea and Hard Mountain Dew delivered. Twisted Tea, for instance, has consistently gained popularity, becoming a leading brand in the flavored malt beverage category. Hard Mountain Dew, a recent venture with PepsiCo, is also showing promising growth.

Boston Beer has faced its share of challenges, with fluctuating shipment volumes and competitive pressures in the craft beer segment at the fore. However, its proactive approach toward developing strong margins and investing wisely in diverse brands has helped mitigate these issues. Its third-quarter results include no debt, a stunning feat from a company that also holds over $310 million in cash reserves. Boston Beer's strong balance sheet gives the company the resilience to overcome minor hurdles and continue to grow.

Beverages and the art of adaptation

Looking into 2024, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Boston Beer shine as top-notch investment contenders. With their remarkable track records, these beverage companies bring a fusion of financial strength, innovative strategies, and adaptability to the table. So, as you think about where to invest your money, remember this: In a world where change is the only sure thing, it's smart to put your trust in those who've mastered the art of adaptation.

Nicholas Robbins has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boston Beer. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

3 Top Beverage Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist to Help Boost Your Portfolio in 2024 was originally published by The Motley Fool