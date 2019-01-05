3 Top Growth Stocks for 2019

Welcome to the sixth year of my New Year's prognostications! Now that we're officially into 2019, it's time again for me to reveal three growth stocks that I expect to outperform the market in the coming years.

For many growth investors, 2018 was a very challenging year. Trade standoffs with China and a cyclical semiconductor lull caused many to abandon hope in high-tech fields (especially robotics). Fears of rising interest rates punished "overvalued" stocks, and the Nasdaq officially fell into bear market territory. Even after recovering a bit in the final days of December, it still remains nearly 20% off its August high.

An image of a single light bulb that is turned out, set apart from several others which are turned off. Similarly, a handful of stocks appear to be poised to vastly outperform the broader market in 2019. More

Image Source: Getty Images

If we zoom our time frame out beyond 2018, we see even more volatility. My previous top stock ideas have included some big winners and also some big losers.

The growing Internet of Things has connected Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ: UBNT) with a 235% gain, and increasing pharmaceuticals regulations have vaulted Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares by 238%. Conversely, nonexistent consumer 3D printing demand has built mounting losses for Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS), and erratic behavior from Elon Musk has kept Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders (who acquired SolarCity in 2016) with one foot on the brake.

But, altogether, the performance of the picks still makes a strong case for growth-style investing. Taken together, 2014's picks have gained an average absolute return of 52%, 2015's have returned 132%, 2016's have returned 76%, 2017's have returned 54%, and last year's have returned 3%. All five sets of annual picks are beating the S&P 500 during the same time frame.

Company Starting Price Recent Price Total Return Stocks for 2014 52% SolarCity* $57.35 $36.61 (36%) Zillow $26.79 $31.43 17% MercadoLibre $106.88 $292.85 174% Stocks for 2015 132% Ubiquiti Networks $29.64 $99.41 235% Stratasys $83.11 $18.01 (78%) Veeva Systems $26.41 $89.32 238% Stocks for 2016 76% Splunk $57.20 $104.85 83% FireEye $21.64 $16.21 (25%) Arista Networks $78.28 $210.70 169% Stocks for 2017 54% Illumina $134.56 $299.93 123% Ellie Mae $83.20 $62.83 (24%) 2U $30.60 $49.72 62% Stocks for 2018 3% Invitae $9.34 $11.06 18% Baozun $33.66 $29.21 (13%) iRobot $80.10 $83.74 4% S&P 500 Since 2014 1,662.50 2,499.20 50.3% Since 2015 1,890.09 2,499.20 32.2% Since 2016 1,916.17 2,499.20 30.4% Since 2017 2,145.35 2,499.20 16.5% Since 2018 2,613.68 2,499.20 (4.4%)

DATA SOURCES: YAHOO! FINANCE AND S&P DOW JONES INDICES. STARTING PRICES ARE AS OF THE ORIGINAL PUBLISHING DATES: 12/30/13, 1/1/15, 1/5/16, 1/5/17, AND 1/2/18. STARTING PRICES OF THE S&P 500 HAVE BEEN ADJUSTED TO ACCOUNT FOR DIVIDENDS. ALL TOTAL RETURN FIGURES FOR STOCKS ALSO INCLUDE DIVIDENDS. ZILLOW SPLIT INTO TWO CLASSES DURING 2015; WE ARE TRACKING "ZG." SOLARCITY WAS ACQUIRED BY TESLA MOTORS IN NOVEMBER 2016 IN AN ALL-STOCK DEAL; THE RECENT PRICE REFLECTS THE EQUIVALENT OF 0.11 SHARES OF TSLA AT $332.80. PRICES AND RETURNS ARE AS OF END-OF-YEAR 2018. FIGURES HAVE BEEN ROUNDED.

Within this growth-investing strategy is a key element that is worth calling special attention to. The outperformance of the winners more than makes up for the underperformance of the losers.

This is a dynamic we've become comfortable with. We know that, historically, only about 40% of the individual recommendations from our Motley Fool Rule Breakers service outperform the S&P. But, when taken collectively, the portfolio of picks has an average absolute return of 121%, which is more than double the 58% return of the market over the same period (figures are as of 1/2/2019).

That formula for wealth creation is only possible if you allow your winners to run (i.e. not selling), allowing them to compound their returns over time and to trump the losses from the laggards. But it also requires identifying the right companies at the right time, and having a lot of patience.

The process

To help identify those big future winners, here are three qualities I always look for in growth companies:

Story continues