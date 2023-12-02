3 Top-Ranked Stocks Breaking 52-Week Highs

Amid the recent favorable price action within the market, several stocks are nearing or breaking 52-week highs, including The Gap GPS, Cboe Global Markets CBOE, and Abercrombie & Fitch ANF.

And in addition to recent momentum, all three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, reflecting upward earnings estimate revisions among analysts. Let’s take a closer look at each for those who like to tap into relative strength.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States. Earnings expectations are moving higher across all timeframes.

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares have seen strong buying pressure following back-to-back releases, with the most recent quarterly print coming in early November. CBOE shares also provide investors a small income stream, currently yielding 1.3% annually. While the current yield resides on the lower end, the company’s 13% five-year annualized dividend growth rate helps to bridge the gap.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), operates as a specialty retailer of many types of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids through a vast store network.

ANF’s earnings are forecasted to jump 2200% in its current year, with an improved operating environment providing meaningful tailwinds.

The revisions trend has been particularly notable for its current fiscal year, up 284% over the last year.

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s latest quarterly results came in nicely above expectations, causing shares to soar post-earnings. Concerning headline figures, ANF posted a 60% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate and reported revenue 8% ahead of the consensus, with both items well higher than year-ago figures.

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Gap

With more than 3,800 stores worldwide, The Gap is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories, and personal care products. The company’s currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with expectations increasing notably across the board.

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Like those above, GPS shares have been enjoying post-earnings momentum following its latest quarterly release. GPS posted a sizable 200% EPS beat and reported revenue 4.2% ahead of expectations. In fact, shares have been supported by post-earnings momentum all throughout 2023.

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Stocks nearing or breaking 52-week highs reflect considerable momentum, with positive earnings estimates from analysts commonly providing the fuel needed to continue climbing.

And for those interested in stocks seeing notable relative strength, all three above – The Gap GPS, Cboe Global Markets CBOE, and Abercrombie & Fitch ANF – precisely fit the criteria.

In addition to favorable price action, all three have seen their near-term earnings outlooks shift positively.

