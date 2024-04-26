3 UK Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership And At Least 24% Earnings Growth

The UK market has experienced fluctuations, influenced by global economic indicators and specific corporate developments. Amid these conditions, growth companies with high insider ownership stand out as potentially resilient investment choices, reflecting confidence from those closest to the business.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The United Kingdom

Name Insider Ownership Growth Rating Getech Group (AIM:GTC) 17.2% ★★★★★★ Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) 10.6% ★★★★★★ Petrofac (LSE:PFC) 16.6% ★★★★★★ Spectra Systems (AIM:SPSY) 23.3% ★★★★★☆ Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC) 26.7% ★★★★★☆ Velocity Composites (AIM:VEL) 29.5% ★★★★★☆ TEAM (AIM:TEAM) 28.3% ★★★★★☆ Surface Transforms (AIM:SCE) 18% ★★★★★☆ Afentra (AIM:AET) 38.2% ★★★★★☆ Judges Scientific (AIM:JDG) 11.6% ★★★★★☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hochschild Mining plc is a precious metals company that specializes in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas, with a market capitalization of approximately £821.08 million.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from three key mines: San Jose ($242.46 million), Inmaculada ($396.64 million), and Pallancata ($54.05 million).

Insider Ownership: 38.3%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 61.7% p.a.

Hochschild Mining, a growth-oriented company with high insider ownership in the UK, is forecast to become profitable within the next three years, with expected revenue growth outpacing the UK market at 7.4% annually. Despite a low return on equity projection of 15.9%, earnings are anticipated to surge by 61.7% per year. Recent operational updates reveal stable production with an ambitious outlook for 2024, targeting up to 360,000 gold equivalent ounces while actively pursuing value-accretive mergers and acquisitions in Latin America focused on projects like Monte Do Carmo similar in scale and investment to Mara Rosa.

LSE:HOC Ownership Breakdown as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: The Property Franchise Group PLC, operating in the United Kingdom, specializes in managing residential real estate properties with a market capitalization of approximately £236.85 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue through two primary segments: Financial Services (£1.50 million) and Property Franchising (£25.78 million).

Insider Ownership: 12.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 36.7% p.a.

Property Franchise Group, notable for its high insider ownership, trades at a substantial discount to estimated fair value. Despite shareholder dilution over the past year and an unstable dividend track record, the company is poised for significant growth. Revenue is expected to increase by 40.4% annually, outstripping the UK market's 3.4% growth rate, while earnings are projected to surge by 36.7% per year. Recent financials show a slight increase in net income and earnings per share from the previous year.

AIM:TPFG Ownership Breakdown as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Energean plc is an oil and gas company focused on the exploration, development, and production of resources, with a market capitalization of approximately £1.98 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from the exploration and production of oil and gas, totaling approximately $1.42 billion.

Insider Ownership: 10.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 24.3% p.a.

Energean, distinguished by high insider ownership, is trading at a 39.4% discount to its fair value, signaling potential undervaluation. The company's earnings have surged by a very large margin over the past year and are expected to grow by 24.3% annually, outpacing the UK market's growth. Despite carrying a high level of debt and experiencing shareholder dilution last year, recent reaffirmations of its robust production guidance for 2024 underscore operational stability and growth prospects.

LSE:ENOG Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Apr 2024

