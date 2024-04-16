3 Ways My Costco Membership Saves Me Money as a Parent





It's hardly a secret that being a parent has the potential to be a very expensive prospect. And while I love my kids immeasurably, there are times when I can't help but bemoan their impact on our household budget.

Thankfully, though, some of the expenses I incur as a parent aren't as painful as they might otherwise be thanks to my Costco membership. Here are a few ways that membership makes it possible for me to save money on the items I'm constantly buying for my kids or because of my kids.

1. I'm able to reap savings on laundry detergent

As a mom of kids who all happen to play sports, laundry is a constant thing in my house. It's not unheard of for me to do five to six loads a week, and that doesn't include sheets and towels.

As such, I go through a lot of laundry detergent. So it's helpful to be able to buy it at low cost.

Sometimes, what I'll do is buy whatever brand Costco has on sale. Otherwise, I find that Costco's Kirkland Signature detergent is a great deal.

The online price for a 194-fluid ounce container is $19.99, or $0.14 per ounce. But Costco's in-store prices are pretty much always cheaper, so usually, I spend less. And I find that buying bulk detergent at Costco is less expensive than buying it in bulk at my local supermarket.

2. I can buy paper towels at a low price point

As a parent, I'm constantly cleaning up spills. At this point, it's something I'm resigned to, because even when they're trying to be helpful, my kids often end up leaving me with a mess.

Case in point: My 9-year-old recently started making her own lunch, which is a good thing. The skill she's yet to master, though, is scooping the jelly for her sandwiches onto bread slices without leaving a sticky pile of it on the counter.

Because of this, paper towels are a mainstay on my shopping list. But I find that Costco helps me save money on them.

When it comes to paper towels, I'm particularly loyal to Bounty. And I find that the price at Costco is generally cheaper than what my local grocery store has available. Plus, because paper towels are non-perishable, I can stock up on Bounty when Costco has it discounted for extra savings.

3. I can consistently replenish my supply of snacks without breaking the bank

My kids have a tendency to be picky eaters, so they don't always consume that much food at dinnertime. That's OK, though, because they make up for it in the form of snack consumption.

The moment my kids get home from school, they're begging for a snack. And that's on top of the snack they take to school.

On weekends, the snack requests are even more frequent. And when their friends come over, those requests are multiplied by however many kids have invaded my home.

Clearly, I can't afford to fall down in the snack department. Not only do my kids want to snack frequently, but they insist on variety.

But Costco makes that easy. I can buy cases of chips, popcorn, and crackers at a much lower cost than what I'd pay at the supermarket. Also, some of Costco's bulk chip offerings come in a variety pack, which helps me avoid the "this again?" complaints that tend to arise when my kids decide they're bored of an item they once loved.

If you're a parent, consider a Costco membership

My Costco membership definitely saves me money as a parent. If you're a parent who's struggling to keep up with your expenses, it pays to see if a Costco membership might do the same for you.

A basic Costco membership costs $60 a year. One thing it pays to do is tag along with a friend or family member to Costco, check out the inventory, jot down prices for the items you normally buy, and then compare those to what your area supermarkets charge.

Let's say you do the math and determine that shopping at Costco twice a month will save you $20 each month. That's a savings of $240 per year. So even when you subtract the $60 a membership costs, you end up a winner.

Remember, too, that Costco will allow you to cancel your membership at any time for a refund if you're not satisfied with it. So joining is a pretty low-risk proposition. And you may find that being able to load up on bulk purchases saves you time -- something parents don't tend to have a lot of to spare.

