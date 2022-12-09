U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,962.02
    -1.49 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,714.30
    -67.18 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,091.91
    +9.91 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,807.13
    -11.16 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.38
    -1.08 (-1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.70
    +9.20 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.50 (+2.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0554
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5600
    +0.0690 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2276
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3700
    -0.2600 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,152.32
    -31.54 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.73
    -2.51 (-0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

3 Ways to Deliver Engaging Investor Relations Content in 2023

·3 min read

From earnings to ESG, Cision offers IR pros easy solutions for financial news

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year draws to a close and earnings season looms – as well as planning content for 2023 – Cision PR Newswire is offering two complimentary resources to help public relations and investor relations professionals craft messaging that generates visibility and engagement.

Cision Presents Navigating the Next Earnings Season: Trends, Updates and Insights for a Smooth Reporting Cycle
Cision Presents Navigating the Next Earnings Season: Trends, Updates and Insights for a Smooth Reporting Cycle

1. Webinar: Navigating the Next Earnings Season: Trends, Updates and Insights for a Smooth Reporting Cycle

On Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 1:00 p.m. CST, financial experts from Cision, IR Magazine and Donnelly Financial will come together for a webinar designed to address top investor relations trends, key data from industry research, and the do's and don'ts of effectively communicating earnings reports.

Register for the webinar here

Panelists include:

  • Tim Human, Senior Reporter at IR Magazine

  • Bridget Hughes, Vice President, Corporate Governance & Compliance Services, Global Capital Markets at Donnelley Financial (DFIN)

  • Glenn Frates, RVP Customer Content Services at Cision

Attendees will walk away with best practices for:

  • Distributing Earnings Releases – discover ways to improve visibility, maintain a positive brand image and ensure accuracy.

  • Filings and Regulatory Compliance – review options for disclosure management, including software tools, and get up to date on SEC regulations affecting public companies in 2023.

  • Preparing for Earnings Calls – learn how companies are innovating their earnings call format to ensure their message resonates with investors, analysts and other stakeholders.

"Best practices intended to increase visibility and effectively engage media are always evolving – particularly when it comes to communicating around earnings – and it can be hard to keep up for even the most seasoned PR and IR communicators," says Glenn Frates, Regional Vice President of Distribution at Cision. "I'm excited for the opportunity to shed some light on the current state of investor relations communications with Bridget and Tim, who both bring a wealth of knowledge and insight to the discussion."

All registrants will receive a recording of the webinar on demand for easy playback or to share with colleagues

2. Checklist: Preparing Your Earnings Release

Whether creating your first earnings release or your 91st, there are a lot of moving parts to keep track of. Cision's downloadable checklist makes it easy for IR professionals to know what they need to include, what they need to leave out, and how to get it in front of the right audiences.

Download the checklist

3. About Cision PR Newswire's Investor Relations Solutions

Cision's suite of IR solutions is designed to streamline the critical aspects of your shareholder communications, including:

  • Simple & Effective Disclosure

  • Automated & Integrated Investor Websites

  • Stress-Free Investor Events

  • Strong Reliability & Security

  • Rigorous Compliance

Learn more at: www.cision.com/investor-relations

About PR Newswire

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

Cision Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cision Ltd.)
Cision Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cision Ltd.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3-ways-to-deliver-engaging-investor-relations-content-in-2023-301699489.html

SOURCE Cision Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • Why Tesla Stock Revved Higher on Friday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors have been having a rough week. Through close of trading Thursday, shares of the electric car stock leader fell 11% from last week's close, as multiple reports of production slowdowns in Shanghai dinged the stock -- but there's better news for Tesla today. As of 11:20 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is up 4.1%, despite more news of production slowdowns in China.

  • Is AT&T's 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    If you're looking to generate passive income, AT&T's stock provides a healthy dividend payment.

  • 2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The stock market is down dramatically in 2022. That's great news for buyers, who can pick up fantastic stocks at bargain-bin prices these days.

  • Why Farfetch Is Plummeting 23% This Week

    Shares of online luxury brand marketplace Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) are tumbling 23.5% this morning from where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the fallout from a business update it filed with the SEC to kick off December continues to take a toll on the stock. While the numbers initially appeared encouraging, showing growth in gross merchandise value and adjusted EBITDA margins, the growth trajectory Farfetch was on has flattened dramatically, and partnerships it has undertaken aren't paying off as predicted. Part of the problem is that Farfetch's losses continue to widen.

  • DocuSign stock surges on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for DocuSign following third-quarter earnings.

  • Kinder Morgan Plans to Send Its High-Yielding Dividend Even Higher in 2023

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) gave investors a glimpse into what they should expect in the coming year by unveiling its preliminary financial expectations for 2023. Management expects Kinder Morgan to generate $7.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA next year. Growth drivers include rising volumes at its refined product and gathering and processing businesses, higher rates as it recontracts its Jones Act tankers, and expansion projects coming into service.

  • U.S. automakers facing ‘a nightmare’ in China, analyst says

    Wedbush Senior Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the EV and auto market in China, secular growth trend for electric vehicles, and promising auto stocks.

  • A 449,000% Return: Lessons From the Most Successful Investor You've Never Heard Of

    At age 51, Anne Schieber was broke and disillusioned. She had worked for the IRS for 23 years and was regarded as one of the agency’s top auditors. But she never got promoted and never earned more than $3,150 in a year. With half her life already behind her, her retirement prospects looked bleak. But Schieber had learned a powerful secret from years of studying the tax returns of America’s richest residents. Over the next 50 years, it earned her a 449,000% return — making Schieber one of the mos

  • Why Hello Group Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ: MOMO) were up 36% as of 9:31 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. While management expects another decline in revenue next quarter, the sequential improvement in earnings per share is all that matters right now.

  • Company News for Dec 9, 2022

    Companies in The News Are: COP, NVDA, MRNA, RENT

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Lucid: EV Maker Isn’t ‘Long for This World’

    CEOs of public companies rarely take public swipes at competitors, but that is what Tesla chief Elon Musk did regarding Lucid Group on Friday. Musk responded to a tweet about Lucid (ticker: TSLA) offering new purchase incentives for some of its cars with a seven-word bomb: “They are not long for this world.” Tesla and Lucid didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about the tweet or discounts.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to ConocoPhillips (COP) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Bitcoin miners took on billions in debt to ‘pump their stock’—leading to a crypto catastrophe

    Greed and bad decisions have left the once-booming Bitcoin mining industry reeling.

  • Here's Why Momentum in BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Should Keep going

    If you are looking for stocks that are well positioned to maintain their recent uptrend, BioVie Inc. (BIVI) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our "Recent Price Strength" screen.

  • Want $200 in Monthly Dividend Income in 2023? Invest $19,500 in This Ultra-High-Yield Duo

    Splitting $19,500 equally into these two high-octane dividend stocks, which sport an average yield of 12.32%, can generate $200 in income every month.

  • Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 6.7% this week, taking one-year losses to 61%

    Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And there's no doubt that Nu Holdings Ltd...

  • New York Community (NYCB) in Focus on 8% Dividend Yield

    Amid the expectations of economic slowdown, it becomes difficult of investors to generate robust returns. So, they should keep an eye on high dividend-yielding stocks like New York Community (NYCB).

  • 10 Best Transportation Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 best transportation stocks to buy heading into 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Transportation Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is reiterating a positive outlook for the global airline industry and forecasts that airlines […]

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The market for artificial intelligence (AI) services expanded significantly in recent years as companies scramble to automate repetitive tasks, crunch large amounts of data to make smarter decisions, and power up a new generation of autonomous machines and vehicles. This market will likely remain shaky in the short term, but investors who want to profit from the long-term expansion of the AI market should take a closer look at these three promising stocks. One of the most promising plays in that nascent market is Mobileye (NASDAQ: MBLY), the Israeli chipmaker that was spun off from Intel in a fresh IPO this October.