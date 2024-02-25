3 Ways Modern Work Culture Is Hurting Employees

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Modern work culture has been shaped by the notion of a 9-to-5 schedule. For many, sitting in an office chair for 40 hours a week (the “daily grind” as some say) is still the norm. However, a growing number of people are surprised when they enter the workforce and realize what it’s actually like, as reported by Business Insider.

Piper Hansen, a 23-year-old Gen Z worker with her first full-time job out of college, was shocked by the 9-to-5 schedule, per Business Insider. After working full-time for less than a year, she found working a traditional 9-to-5 job depressing and believes there could be a better way to work.

It remains to be seen how modern work culture will evolve. As it stands, there are some ways that our current modern work culture is hurting employees.

3 Ways Employees Are Hurt Via Modern Work Culture

Here are several reasons that Gen Z and others entering the workforce may be having trouble grappling with modern work culture:

You have less time to spend with loved ones: Time spent with family and friends is precious. Working a traditional schedule takes away from quality time with the people that matter most.

You have less flexibility: A 9-to-5 job most often means working at least 40 hours per week in person at an office. It also means commuting to and from work each day. If you take into account working and commuting time, you could be dedicating a lot more than 40 hours per week to your job. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a new reality: remote work. However, many companies have transitioned back to a fully in-person or hybrid schedule. A number of workers are feeling drained by this current reality.

You work for most of your waking hours each week: If you’re working 40-plus hours per week, it leaves little time for errands, leisurely activities, or even just taking time to rest outside of sleeping every night. This can be mentally, emotionally and physically taxing.

