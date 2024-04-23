3 Ways to Make the Most of Your Aldi Shopping in 2024





Putting food on the table is hardly an inexpensive prospect these days. Although grocery prices have cooled, they're still up 1% from a year ago, as per February's Consumer Price Index. So you may be eager to do what you can to save money when feeding your family.

One tactic that may prove effective is doing more of your shopping at Aldi. When you roam the aisles at Aldi, you won't see many of the brands you recognize. Aldi's shelves are largely filled with lesser-known brands that allow the store to offer up lower prices.

But if you're new to Aldi, it's important to know how to navigate the store. Here are a few tips to make the most of your Aldi shopping experience.

1. Do your shopping early in the day

One pitfall Aldi shoppers tend to encounter is that the store's inventory isn't always consistent. You may find that certain staple items on your shopping list aren't always available.

It could pay to do your Aldi shopping in the morning, right when the store opens. If you manage to beat the crowds, you might get there while the shelves are newly stocked, thereby gaining access to inventory before other shoppers arrive and deplete it.

2. Plan out your meals before you go -- but have backup meals

Aldi's super-low prices might tempt you to add extra items to your cart at a time when you're trying to conserve funds. So it's a good idea to head to Aldi with a shopping list based on the meals you're planning to cook. That could prevent impulse buys that ultimately mess with your budget.

At the same time, since Aldi's inventory can be a bit unpredictable, have a backup plan. Come up with a few replacement meals and their respective ingredients in case you can't pull off your first choice meals due to missing items.

3. Check out the store's Fan Favorites

Aldi's website features a Fan Favorites section that highlights the items shoppers love the most. It pays to click through that list and see if any of the items on it satisfy a need of yours or seem like they might be a good addition to your fridge or pantry.

For example, one item on the list is Mama Cozzi's Take and Bake Deli Pizza. If you're someone who tends to order pizza pretty frequently, you may find that this is a great way to put a quick dinner on the table at a much lower price point.

Aldi isn't a suitable supermarket for everyone. If your schedule is busy and you only have time to shop for food once a week, then Aldi may not cut it given its limited and often inconsistent inventory. But if you have the time and patience to sometimes make repeat trips, then you may find that shopping at Aldi does a world of good for your grocery bills. And if you follow these tips, you may find that your shopping experience there is a positive one overall.

