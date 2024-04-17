3 Ways to Save More Than Your Sam's Club Membership Fee in One Trip

Brittney Myers, The Motley Fool
5 min read
0


Person shopping grocery store or warehouse store
Image source: Getty Images

Some folks may look at Sam's Club's annual membership fee and think it's a bit silly to pay to shop somewhere. And they're not entirely wrong. I mean, who pays $50 just to walk in the door? (And $110 for a Plus membership?!)

But regular Sam's Club shoppers know that investment can actually benefit their budgets. There are lots of ways to earn back your membership fee -- and then some -- in savings.

You don't even need to be a regular shopper to get back your fee. There are ways you can make back that cost in just one trip. Here are a few examples.

1. Score a bundle of discounted gift cards

A simple way to get big savings fast is through Sam's Club's discounted gift cards. You can find gift cards for a ton of popular brands up to 25% off.

For example, you can pick up $50 in Smash Burger gift cards for just $37.50 -- a 25% savings over the face value. You're not limited to restaurants, though; there are gift cards for everywhere from Disney to the local car wash chain.

If you want physical gift cards, pop into your local Sam's Club location and check out the gift card kiosk. Folks who don't mind e-gift cards can shop samsclub.com; e-gift cards will be emailed to you after purchase.

2. Restock your pantry and paper goods

Are you down to your last four-pack of toilet paper? Are you running short of the basics in your pantry? When the cupboards are empty, you can head to Sam's Club to stock up.

A single trip to Sam's Club to grab your everyday essentials could potentially include enough savings to make up for that pesky membership fee. For instance, Member's Mark bath tissue is half the price (per square foot) of Charmin, and it's better-rated (4.9 stars vs. 4.6 stars, respectively).

And that's just what Sam's Club charges for Charmin. If you're comparing costs to what you'd pay at the grocery store -- or even Walmart -- the savings are even more significant.

This is hardly limited to toilet paper, either. Member's Mark includes a huge product line of well-priced staples, from paper goods to cooking oils to hearing aid batteries. Most are good quality while being significantly less expensive than their name-brand competitors.

Even if you just stock up on non-perishables once a year, you'll probably make up at least your membership fee in savings. (Compared to most stores; if you're currently a Costco member, prices are about the same on most items.)

3. Find one great money-saving deal

So, you're not into gift cards and you don't want to switch toilet paper brands. You can still get your money's worth out of a Sam's Club membership in a single trip. How? By finding one great deal on a big-ticket item.

Upgrading your home theater? Check Sam's Club for a deal on TVs or soundbars. Does your vacuum suck -- or not suck? I see deals on vacuums, both robotic and human-powered, all the time that offer $70 or more off popular name-brand vacuums.

Sam's Club has everything from tablets and computers to furniture to kitchen appliances, from brands including Samsung, Apple, KitchenAid, and more.

Picking up one of these deals could easily cover the cost of membership -- and more. That's why I always suggest checking Sam's Club and Costco before making any major purchase, even if you don't have a membership already. You never know how much you could save by joining if you find a really great deal.

A quick return on your investment

I think of a Sam's Club membership as a sort of investment. You pay for it upfront, sure, but you can often get back that cost through savings. And really savvy investors can get back much more than their initial investment.

Indeed, as we've discussed, it doesn't even need to be a long-term investment. You could potentially get back that membership fee in a single trip -- or even a single item.

That's not to say everyone should sign up for a Sam's Club membership. You may not shop with any of the gift card brands, your lifestyle may not mesh with bulk buying, and you may not need any big-ticket items. In that case, the investment probably won't pay off.

Unlike real investments, though, if it doesn't pan out, you're not actually out any money. Sam's Club will cancel and refund your membership at any time if you're not happy with it.

Alert: our top-rated cash back card now has 0% intro APR until 2025

This credit card is not just good – it’s so exceptional that our experts use it personally. It features a lengthy 0% intro APR period, a cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee! Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Brittney Myers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Costco Wholesale, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

3 Ways to Save More Than Your Sam's Club Membership Fee in One Trip was originally published by The Motley Fool

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Morning Bid: Dollar bulls enter the China shop

    Discomfort is rising in emerging markets, notably in Asia. The main driver is U.S. economic strength and the retreat in rate cut expectations, which beat back even further after a hawkish shift in tone from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. It's a conundrum for swathes of Asia where inflation never really got that hot and policymakers were readying cuts to support spending and economic growth.

  • Mark Cuban says he paid $275.9 million in taxes this year — takes an apparent swipe at Donald Trump

    It’s a good day for the IRS.

  • Exclusive-Mobileye set to ship at least 46 million new assisted driving chips

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Israeli automotive tech company Mobileye said on Wednesday it had secured orders to ship 46 million of its EyeQ6 Lite assisted-driving chips over the next few years as automakers race to make cars safer and easier to drive. Mobileye is selling the EyeQ6 Lite in all major markets around the world, and cars with the technology will be launched in the middle of this year, according to Mobileye's Nimrod Nehushtan, executive vice president of business strategy and development. "The 46 million represents the amount of EyeQ6 Lite (business) that we have won to date," Nehushtan said in an interview with Reuters.

  • What the fresh march higher in oil means for world markets

    Oil prices are up around 16% so far this year near $90 a barrel, with supply worries high given escalating Middle East tensions and tit-for-tat attacks on energy infrastructure between Ukraine and Russia. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday described an "adverse scenario" in which an escalation of conflict in the Middle East would lead to a 15% jump in oil prices and higher shipping costs that would hike global inflation by about 0.7 percentage points. The tightness in oil supplies, and higher prices, has been underpinned by oil producing group OPEC and other big oil producers curbing their output.

  • Costco Is Having a Big Sale on Outdoor Gear. Don't Miss These 5 Discounts

    If you're the outdoorsy type, Costco is running a sale for you. Check out the five best items from its epic sales event.

  • 3 Signs You Absolutely Shouldn't Shop at Costco

    Costco can be a great place to save money, but shopping there isn't right for everyone. Here are a few signs you should steer clear of the warehouse club.

  • Get an Echo Pop speaker with a free TP-Link smart light bulb for only $23

    An Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker is now down to $23 and comes with a smart bulb thrown in for free.

  • Bill Gates Is Raking In Over $1.26 Million Per Day In Dividend Income. Here Are The 5 Stocks Paying Him The Most

    Bill Gates, the eighth richest person in the world, has a well-documented affinity for dividend income. This investment preference is clearly reflected in the staggering $463.2 million his portfolio is expected to pay him this year. Gates's investment strategy, rooted in picking companies with strong dividend yields, showcases his commitment to steady, long-term income streams. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s most recent 13F filing reveals that a significant portion of this income is

  • Trump’s campaign is going the way of his media company

    Trump the candidate and Trump the media company are each slogging through low points.

  • Here's how users on Truth Social are feeling about Trump Media's steep stock decline

    Some Truth Social users bemoaned the crash, looking for someone to blame as the shares continued to tank this week.