3 Ways to Save More Than Your Sam's Club Membership Fee in One Trip

Some folks may look at Sam's Club's annual membership fee and think it's a bit silly to pay to shop somewhere. And they're not entirely wrong. I mean, who pays $50 just to walk in the door? (And $110 for a Plus membership?!)

But regular Sam's Club shoppers know that investment can actually benefit their budgets. There are lots of ways to earn back your membership fee -- and then some -- in savings.

You don't even need to be a regular shopper to get back your fee. There are ways you can make back that cost in just one trip. Here are a few examples.

1. Score a bundle of discounted gift cards

A simple way to get big savings fast is through Sam's Club's discounted gift cards. You can find gift cards for a ton of popular brands up to 25% off.

For example, you can pick up $50 in Smash Burger gift cards for just $37.50 -- a 25% savings over the face value. You're not limited to restaurants, though; there are gift cards for everywhere from Disney to the local car wash chain.

If you want physical gift cards, pop into your local Sam's Club location and check out the gift card kiosk. Folks who don't mind e-gift cards can shop samsclub.com; e-gift cards will be emailed to you after purchase.

2. Restock your pantry and paper goods

Are you down to your last four-pack of toilet paper? Are you running short of the basics in your pantry? When the cupboards are empty, you can head to Sam's Club to stock up.

A single trip to Sam's Club to grab your everyday essentials could potentially include enough savings to make up for that pesky membership fee. For instance, Member's Mark bath tissue is half the price (per square foot) of Charmin, and it's better-rated (4.9 stars vs. 4.6 stars, respectively).

And that's just what Sam's Club charges for Charmin. If you're comparing costs to what you'd pay at the grocery store -- or even Walmart -- the savings are even more significant.

This is hardly limited to toilet paper, either. Member's Mark includes a huge product line of well-priced staples, from paper goods to cooking oils to hearing aid batteries. Most are good quality while being significantly less expensive than their name-brand competitors.

Even if you just stock up on non-perishables once a year, you'll probably make up at least your membership fee in savings. (Compared to most stores; if you're currently a Costco member, prices are about the same on most items.)

3. Find one great money-saving deal

So, you're not into gift cards and you don't want to switch toilet paper brands. You can still get your money's worth out of a Sam's Club membership in a single trip. How? By finding one great deal on a big-ticket item.

Upgrading your home theater? Check Sam's Club for a deal on TVs or soundbars. Does your vacuum suck -- or not suck? I see deals on vacuums, both robotic and human-powered, all the time that offer $70 or more off popular name-brand vacuums.

Sam's Club has everything from tablets and computers to furniture to kitchen appliances, from brands including Samsung, Apple, KitchenAid, and more.

Picking up one of these deals could easily cover the cost of membership -- and more. That's why I always suggest checking Sam's Club and Costco before making any major purchase, even if you don't have a membership already. You never know how much you could save by joining if you find a really great deal.

A quick return on your investment

I think of a Sam's Club membership as a sort of investment. You pay for it upfront, sure, but you can often get back that cost through savings. And really savvy investors can get back much more than their initial investment.

Indeed, as we've discussed, it doesn't even need to be a long-term investment. You could potentially get back that membership fee in a single trip -- or even a single item.

That's not to say everyone should sign up for a Sam's Club membership. You may not shop with any of the gift card brands, your lifestyle may not mesh with bulk buying, and you may not need any big-ticket items. In that case, the investment probably won't pay off.

Unlike real investments, though, if it doesn't pan out, you're not actually out any money. Sam's Club will cancel and refund your membership at any time if you're not happy with it.

