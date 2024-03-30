In this article, we will take a look at the 30 best colognes for teenage boys in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the perfume industry, you can go directly to see the 10 Best Colognes for Teenage Boys in 2024.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global perfume industry was valued at $45.85 billion in 2022. The industry is expected to grow from $48.05 billion in 2023 to $69.25 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.36%. The development of innovative and high-quality ultra-personal formulas through AI is being prioritized by significant participants in the market to enhance customer experiences, which is one of the factors driving the industry's growth. For example, LVMH-owned multinational retailer Sephora introduced MAISON 21G, an AI-driven solution that allows scent personalization, in 2021. An additional factor is the growing trend of consumers favoring online shopping.

The report highlights that consumers today favor waterless hygiene products that instantly eliminate unpleasant odors. Additionally, it notes that there is a growing demand for fragrances manufactured with sustainable materials. It is anticipated that these factors will also offer significant opportunities for the industry's growth.

Fortune Business Insights further mentions that with China holding a major share, the Asia Pacific market will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing number of young population, rising disposable income, expanding working class population, and growing knowledge of the advantages of perfumes.

Meanwhile, according to another report, the size of the US perfume market is predicted to increase by $3.02 billion between 2022 and 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.12%. The market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period on account of improving living standards, rising trend of personal grooming, the growing demand for exotic and youthful scents, rise in the middle-income group, and increased perfume consumption among millennials.

Now before we get to our list of the 30 best colognes for teenage boys in 2024, let’s have a look at some of the prominent players in the perfume sector such as Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) and Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR), established in 1982, develops and distributes fragrances and cosmetics for several brands like Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Coach, Moncler, Montblanc, and Jimmy Choo. The company reported net sales of $1.3 billion in 2023, a 21% increase compared to the previous year.

As of the close of Q4 2023, 22 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR), compared with 21 in the previous quarter. The consolidated value of these stakes is $204.9 million.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), founded in 1904, offers color cosmetics, fragrances, hygiene, sun care, and skin treatment products. Its fragrance portfolio includes brands like Calvin Klein, Burberry, Hugo Boss, and Chloé among others. The company also aims to lessen the environmental effect of the beauty industry. Last year, it introduced the first globally distributed fragrance, Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden Where My Heart Beats Eau De Parfum, manufactured using alcohol from 100% recycled carbon emissions. The fragrance uses CarbonSmart alcohol produced by Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s partner LanzaTech (which it partnered with in March 2021). This technology uses carbon captured from industrial emissions that is turned into alcohol for use in fine fragrances.

That being stated, here are some comments from Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Q2 2024 Earnings Call:

“Our Q2 adjusted operating income grew a strong 18%, driving 70 basis points of margin expansion. Our Q2 adjusted EBITDA grew 15% year-over-year to $366 million, with the Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin increasing 40 basis points to 21.2%. Our year-to-date adjusted operating income grew 20%, resulting in a 70 basis point increase in year-to-date adjusted operating margin. And adjusted EBITDA totaled $727 million, growing 16% from the prior year, with the adjusted EBITDA margin up 10 basis points. We continue to expect strong income growth and margin expansion going forward. And, that brings me to our adjusted EPS. Our Q2 diluted adjusted EPS of $0.25 includes an EPS benefit of $0.06 from the mark-to-market on the equity swap due to the stock price increase in the second quarter. Excluding the swap, our Q2 adjusted EPS grew 12% year-over-year to $1.19. For the first half of fiscal 2024, our diluted adjusted EPS of $0.34 grew 6% year-over-year and had no net contribution from the equity swap mark-to-market.”

30 Best Colognes for Teenage Boys in 2024

Photo by trung-do-bao on unsplash

Our Methodology

We used a consensus opinion-based rankings approach for this article. Information was gathered from reliable sources such as Men's Journal and Us Weekly among others. We also consulted Reddit threads, like r/AskReddit, r/Colognes, and r/fragrance among others, where users not only share their experiences but also inquire about various colognes suitable for teenage boys. We used search terms such as “best colognes for teenage guys”, “top 2024 scents for teenage boys”, “best cologne for high school boys”, and “ best cologne for 16 year old boy” to find relevant threads.

Following this, each cologne received a score based on the number of mentions. This means that each time it was mentioned in a source, it received a score of 1. Finally, we sorted the fragrances by their scores and identified the 30 best colognes for teenage boys in 2024. The fragrances are ranked in ascending order according to their respective scores.

Note: Each colognes price as of March 29 is mentioned, along with the size of the bottle.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Best Colognes for Teenage Boys in 2024

30. Perry Ellis 360° Red for Men Eau De Toilette

Price (3.4 oz): $30

We start our list of best colognes for teenage boys in 2024 with Perry Ellis 360° Red for Men. This amber spicy fragrance was first introduced in 2003. It is ideal for a variety of occasions and combines notes of citrus, spice, musk, sandalwood, cedar wood, and amber.

29. Nikos Sculpture Homme Eau De Toilette

Price (3.4 oz): $27

Crafted by Michel Almairac, this masculine scent is a captivating blend of green aromatic spices, lavender and wood.

28. Valentino Uomo Born in Roma Eau De Toilette

Price (3.4 oz): $82

Launched by the design house of Valentino in the year 2019, this super-seductive masculine fragrance features prominent notes of violet leaf, sage, and smoked vetiver.

27. Abercrombie & Fitch First Instinct Eau De Toilette

Price (3.4 oz): $33

First Instinct Eau De Toilette is made for those who crave adventure and the thrill of the unknown. Bold and truly masculine, it features top notes of melon, tonic water and gin, middle notes of violet leaf, Sichuan pepper and citruses, and base notes of musk, suede and amber.

26. Lucky Brand Lucky You For Men Cologne

Price (3.4 oz): $20

Next up on our list of best colognes for teenage boys in 2024 is Lucky You For Men. This sophisticated, confident and invigorating scent combines notes of grass and flowers with cardamom, sandalwood, teak wood, and bamboo steam to create an earthy, fresh aroma.

25. Armaf Club De Nuit Intense Man Eau De Toilette

Price (3.6 oz): $32

This woody spicy fragrance, introduced in 2015, begins with crisp notes of lemon, apple, and blackcurrant. It then progresses to an elaborate floral heart of rose and jasmine, flavored with birch to add a touch of smokey leather.

24. Montblanc Legend Spirit Eau De Toilette

Price (3.4 oz): $96

Released in 2016, Legend Spirit is a powerfully modern fragrance for a passionate and confident man. It features a woody composition dominated by aromatic notes of grapefruit, bergamot, and pink pepper.

23. Coach For Men Eau De Toilette

Price (3.4 oz): $102

Featuring a blend of fresh bergamot and spicy cardamom, with a base of suede and ambergris, this is one of the finest fragrances for teenage boys.

22. Prada Luna Rossa Carbon Eau De Toilette

Price (3.4 oz): $120

Prada Luna Rossa Carbon Eau de Toilette, a seductive and masculine scent, was launched in 2017.It is best worn in spring and summer, and features energetic notes of lavender, green bergamot from Italy, radiant woody notes of patchouli, and the dry amber of ambroxan.

21. Issey Miyake L'eau D'Issey Pour Homme Eau De Toilette

Price (4.2 oz): $40

This Eau de Toilette was released in 1994, and has since become a desired choice among fragrance enthusiasts. It blends woody and spicy notes with a touch of citrus, and is suitable for a wide range of occasions.

A 124ml bottle of this fragrance retails for roughly $40 on Amazon. As such, it is an affordable option for teenage boys on a budget.

20. Calvin Klein Eternity For Men Eau De Toilette

Price (1.7 oz): $72

This refreshing fragrance, appropriate for men of all ages, is a classic blend of bergamot, geranium, sandalwood, and amber.

19. Carolina Herrera Bad Boy Eau De Toilette

Price (3.4 oz): $120

Carolina Herrera Bad Boy Eau De Toilette, crafted by Quentin Bisch and Louise Turner, comes in a bolt-shaped bottle with sophisticated gold piping. This bold and magnetic fragrance opens with spicy notes of black and white pepper that eventually give way to muskier undertones of bergamot, Tonka bean, and cocoa.

Based on our methodology, it is among the top fragrances for teenage boys in 2024.

18. Burberry Touch for Men Eau De Toilette

Price (3.3 oz): $105

This popular warm and spicy fragrance, ideal for both formal and casual occasions, was introduced in 2000. With notes of mandarin tree and violet leaves paired with cedarwood and white pepper, it’s suitable for guys of all ages.

17. Montblanc Explorer Eau De Parfum

Price (3.3 oz): $118

This masculine scent is perfect for explorers at heart. It features fresh notes of Italian bergamot, rich Haitian vetiver, and earthy Indonesian patchouli.

16. Hugo Boss Bottled Eau De Toilette

Price (3.3 oz): $104

This versatile Eau de Toilette has been around since 1998. It is also a great choice for teenage boys looking for a memorable scent with a hint of sophistication. It features an addictive blend of cinnamon, vanilla, apple, plum wood, florals, and vetiver.

15. Ralph Lauren Polo Red Eau De Toilette

Price (4.2 oz): $105

Ralph Lauren Polo Red, one of the finest colognes for teenage boys in 2024 on our list, begins with zesty citrus notes of grapefruit and lemon before revealing a sensual side with unexpected hints of red saffron, coffee, and warm woods.

14. Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau De Toilette

Price (3.3 oz): $81

For a young man looking to make a statement, this Eau de Toilette, released in 2022, is a great option. It opens with crisp, clean top notes of aldehydes, bergamot and ginger, balanced with a base of incense and ambergris.

13. Paco Rabanne Invictus Eau De Toilette

Price (3.4 oz): $119

Invictus Eau de Toilette, a woody aquatic scent, arrives in a glass, trophy-inspired bottle. Perfect for active, outdoorsy men, it is an inviting mix of sea notes, citrus, jasmine, ambergris, guaiac wood, oakmoss, and patchouli.

12. Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Eau De Toilette

Price (3.0 oz): $120

The top notes of this scent, best worn in the spring and summer, are zesty lemon and soothing lavender. Energizing orange flowers make up the heart notes, while the base notes of cedar wood and patchouli exude a sense of masculine sophistication.

11. Abercrombie & Fitch Fierce Cologne

Price (3.4 oz): $60

Abercrombie & Fitch Fierce gained immense popularity since its introduction in 2002, and is one of the best colognes for teenage boys on our list. It radiates confidence and style with top notes of marine breeze, middle notes of sandalwood, and base notes of musk.

Click here to continue reading and check out 10 Best Colognes for Teenage Boys in 2024.

