In this article, we’ll take a look at the 30 Best Gifts Under $50 for Her. We’ll also discuss market trends in the gift industry and the impact of online shopping on the industry. To skip the detailed analysis and have a quick overview of the top 10, read Top 10 Best Gifts Under $50 for Her.

In a world where gift-giving is as much about the thought behind the present as it is about the price tag, the industry of affordable gifts is booming like never before. In 2023, American shoppers are careful with their money, but they're still buying. According to a report by McKinsey, about 80% of Americans are looking for cheaper options. But interestingly, 40% of people, especially the younger and richer ones, are happy to spend more on things like clothes, food, and eating out.

The McKinsey report also shows that online shopping continues to be dominant, with about 25% of purchases made online. Since the pandemic, people have been shopping online more and more, using different ways like online shopping websites and apps to find and buy what they need.

Holiday shopping is also on the rise, with an expected increase in sales and a larger budget for gifts. According to the National Retail Federation, US retail sales in November and December are predicted to increase by 3-4% in 2023 compared to the previous year. Consumers are planning to spend more on gifts and other holiday items, with an average budget of $875.

Interestingly, personalized gifts are gaining popularity, predicted to grow from $30.3 billion in 2022 to a $47.6 billion market by 2030, per Research and Markets.

The corporate gift sector is another big player. According to Zipdo, the industry is expected to reach $306.9 billion by 2027, up from $125.3 billion in 2019. Similarly, according to Future Market Insights, the gift box industry is projected to reach $3.4 billion by the end of 2032, driven by a shift towards making gifts more attractive and luxurious.

Major companies, especially e-commerce companies like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), significantly impact the industry by offering a platform for a wide range of products, including those from small businesses.

Story continues

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), valued at over $1.53 trillion as of today, has become a top choice of consumers for affordable gifts​​. With over 310 million active users in 2023, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) offers a vast array of products suitable for every budget​​. A big reason for Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s popularity is its review system. Most shoppers read reviews before they buy something online, and more than 57% use Amazon's reviews to help decide. This makes Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) a key spot for people looking for good gifts at great prices. Illustrating its growth, Amazon reported net sales of $143.1 billion in Q3 2023 compared to $127.1 billion in Q3 2022, a year-over-year increase of 13%.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), known for its unique and often personalized items, has seen significant growth, especially since the pandemic. In Q3 2023, Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) generated a revenue of $636.3 million, a 7% increase from the previous year. Its gross merchandise volume reached $3 billion, a 1.2% increase compared to the previous year. With over 95 million buyers and 7.3 million sellers on its platform, Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) offers a wide range of special and affordable gifts, making it a favorite for shoppers who want gifts that are both meaningful and reasonably priced.

30 Best Gifts Under $50 for Her

Carlos andre Santos/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

For our list of the 30 best gifts under $50 for her, we mainly used Amazon as a source. We used keywords like "best gifts for women" and "gifts for women" to find relevant and popular items. Then, we chose products that had a rating of 4 or higher and were priced below $50. We focused on items with at least a 4.5 rating and a significant number of reviews. Our goal was to include a variety of products, so we chose one or two standout items from different categories. Finally, we ranked the products from 1 to 30 based on the number of reviews, with the most-reviewed product at number 1.

So if you’re wondering what do girls really like as gifts, below is our list of the 30 best gifts under $50 for her on Amazon, ranked in descending order from 30 to 1.

30 Best Gifts Under $50 for Her

30. TZ Promise Cashmere Feel Classic Scarf

Current Reviews on Amazon: 1,285 Current Rating on Amazon: 4.5

Crafted with 100% viscose, this scarf not only provides the luxury and warmth of a cashmere feel but also offers versatility in style. It's available in various colors, suitable for any wardrobe.

29. U7 Personalized Photo Pendant Necklace

Current Reviews on Amazon: 1,853 Current Rating on Amazon: 4.6

If you’re wondering 'what do I choose as a unique gift for her', consider this exquisite option. This stainless-steel necklace allows for a unique personal touch by incorporating a chosen photo into its front side and engraving text on the back side, making it a unique personalized gift.

28. Vera Bradley Makeup Organizer Bag

Current Reviews on Amazon: 2,052 Current Rating on Amazon: 4.6

Crafted with 50% recycled cotton and the distinctive Vera Bradley patterns, this makeup bag is not only stylish but also highly functional with its compact yet spacious design.

27. Peter Pauper Press The Book of Me Journal

Current Reviews on Amazon: 2,297 Current Rating on Amazon: 4.6

Encouraging self-exploration and creativity, this journal is a personal space for documenting life stories, thoughts, and dreams. It's an unique gift under $50 for those who love writing or journaling.

26. Victoria's Secret Very Sexy Mini Fragrance Duo Gift Set

Current Reviews on Amazon: 3,959 Current Rating on Amazon: 4.5

This duo set from Victoria's Secret includes a mini perfume and a travel lotion that are both sensual and feminine, making it one of the best gift sets under $50. The perfume contains scent notes of vanilla orchid and wild blackberry while the lotion is nourishing and fast-absorbing.

25. Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Turnlock Wallet

Current Reviews on Amazon: 5,142 Current Rating on Amazon: 4.8

This wallet is available in multiple designs with multiple compartments for cards and cash, making it functional. The turnlock closure ensures everything stays secure.

24. Disney Women's Mickey Mouse Socks Pack

Current Reviews on Amazon: 5,580 Current Rating on Amazon: 4.8

A charming set of socks for Disney enthusiasts, these feature cute Mickey Mouse designs. They are made from soft, comfortable material, ideal for everyday wear.

23. Alex and Ani Charm Bracelet

Current Reviews on Amazon: 5,846 Current Rating on Amazon: 4.6

This adjustable bracelet comes with two-sided meaningful charms, allowing the wearer to express their individuality. The main charm comes with titles like 'Aunt', 'Daughter', 'Mom' on the front and unique messages on the back for each title.

22. Michael Kors MK2024 Sunglasses

Current Reviews on Amazon: 6,432 Current Rating on Amazon: 4.7

These sunglasses from Michael Kors make a fashionable accessory for any outfit. The frames are designed to be comfortable for all-day wear, and the lenses provide clarity along with style.

21. Michael Kors Crossbody Bag

Current Reviews on Amazon: 9,426 Current Rating on Amazon: 4.7

The Michael Kors Crossbody Bag combines elegance and practicality, offering ample room for essentials in a sleek, non-bulky design. Crafted from durable PVC/leather, this bag ensures longevity and resilience, while the polyester inner lining adds a touch of comfort.

20. LEVOIT Dual 200S Smart Humidifier

Current Reviews on Amazon: 10,288 Current Rating on Amazon: 4.5

LEVOIT Smart Humidifier combines convenience and comfort with its Vesync APP-controlled humidification, easy top-fill design, and near-silent operation. It's also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for convenient voice control.

19. Anne Klein Diamond Dial Bracelet Watch

Current Reviews on Amazon: 11,226 Current Rating on Amazon: 4.6

This watch boasts a slightly domed, wall-to-wall mineral crystal lens and a rose gold-tone sunray dial, highlighted by a genuine diamond at 12, making it a luxury gift under $50 for her. It is water resistant to 100 feet (30M).

18. Benevolence LA Plush Travel Jewelry Box Organizer

Current Reviews on Amazon: 11,601 Current Rating on Amazon: 4.7

A stylish and compact solution for organizing jewelry, this plush box keeps items safe and tangle-free. It’s ideal for travel or home use, with compartments for different jewelry types.

17. Finishing Touch Flawless Contour Vibrating Facial Roller

Current Reviews on Amazon: 11,832 Current Rating on Amazon: 4.5

This facial roller is blends controlled vibrating technology with rose quartz stone to stimulate circulation and reduce fine lines, along with an under-eye press for alleviating puffiness and dark circles.

16. Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace

Current Reviews on Amazon: 12,493 Current Rating on Amazon: 4.6

This 14-k gold plated necklace features a beautifully crafted stone pendant that adds a touch of elegance to any ensemble. It's versatile enough for everyday wear and special occasions.

15. Post-it Pop-up Cat Note Dispenser

Current Reviews on Amazon: 12,593 Current Rating on Amazon: 4.8

This note dispenser an ideal gift for cat lovers or anyone who enjoys fun office accessories. It’s designed to stay put and dispense notes for easy note-taking and reminders. Each pack includes 1 dispenser and a 45-sheet pad.

14. isotoner Women's Chevron Microterry Ballerina Slipper

Current Reviews on Amazon: 13,110 Current Rating on Amazon: 4.5

Chevron Microterry ballerina slippers combine softness and practicality, featuring a moisture-wicking SmartDri lining and a stable suede outsole, ideal for indoor wear. With an elegant bow detail, they offer a cozy, flexible fit for everyday comfort.

13. Simple Modern Water Bottle

Current Reviews on Amazon: 13,368 Current Rating on Amazon: 4.7

The Simple Modern Water Bottle comes with a BPA-free straw lid and chug lid that are leakproof and dishwasher safe. The double-wall insulation in a stainless-steel body maintains beverage temperatures for hours.

12. Amazon Essentials Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings

Current Reviews on Amazon: 20,087 Current Rating on Amazon: 4.6

These sterling silver stud earrings feature 5mm round cubic zirconia, offering the sparkle of diamonds at a fraction of the cost. These earrings are perfect for everyday elegance or special occasions, making them a perfect gift for jewelry lovers.

11. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Ultimate Shadow Palette

Current Reviews on Amazon: 35,730 Current Rating on Amazon: 4.5

This eyeshadow palette by NYX Professional Makeup packs 16 highly pigmented shadows in both matte and shimmer finishes. The pigments are rich and blendable, suitable for creating various looks. It’s a versatile palette for both makeup enthusiasts and professionals.

Click to continue reading and see the 10 Best Gifts Under $50 for Her.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 30 Best Gifts Under $50 for Her is originally published on Insider Monkey.