In this article, we will be navigating through the 30 best places to live in the world for the weather. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Best Places to Live in the World for the Weather.

Ideal Weather at a Glance

Weather conditions have been defined as the changes in Earth’s atmosphere such as temperature, winds, and precipitation. As reported by the Global Residence Index, a good day in terms of weather is one which has an acceptable temperature, typically ranging between 18 °C and 30 °C. The day is to be sunny while humidity is at a low level.

Another aspect to be considered in this regard is the extreme weather conditions. As of the modern day, many of these extreme events are a result of climate change. On December 22, 2023, World Weather Attribution reported that fossil fuel emissions during 2023 led to numerous natural disasters in the form of wildfires, droughts, and heat waves. Climate change was also found to increase the rain intensity by 50% in Libya thereby becoming partly responsible for destructive flooding which took the life of more than 3400 people. Similarly, the hot, dry, and windy conditions played an active role in the wildfires which burnt more than 18 million hectares of land in Canada.

2024 is expected to witness extreme heat and related disasters due to ongoing climate change. Climate change is also highlighting societal inequality since marginalized people tend to be most impacted in such circumstances. It is most frequently those who are homeless, have disabilities, settle in informal arrangements, or work outdoors who suffer. However, improved planning and funding other than a reduction in emissions can prevent many disasters.

Disaster Prevention as a Solution

Amid the aforementioned weather conditions, disaster preparedness and recovery are the key. Companies that actively play their role in this regard include The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), and Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT). Let’s take a look at what these firms have been generally up to.

Story continues

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is an American multinational home improvement retail corporation. The company helps victims of natural disasters with natural disaster preparedness, short-term response , and long-term recovery.​ On January 18, The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) reported that it has been engaging in a nationwide week of service to improve social equity across communities. High schools are also being targeted under this initiative to enable students to develop the skills they need to progress in their careers. Efforts to improve the high school environment have been carried out by the firm in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Coralville, and Vancouver.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is another popular retail company that specializes in home improvement. The company has committed funds to support relief activities in areas that experienced natural disasters in the US. On January 8, Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported that its Command Center partners with AccuWeather to remain updated with changing weather conditions. As a precaution against the expected winter storm, the firm is stocking products on trucks so they can be delivered to those who got impacted. It is also working with nonprofit and disaster relief partners including the American Red Cross and Salvation Army for disaster recovery in such circumstances. You can also take a look at the best places to live in the US for the weather.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is a retail corporation that operates a chain of discount department stores and hypermarkets across the United States. For disaster precaution and recovery, the company allocates local donations and annual funding to its relief partner organizations other than monitoring severe weather. Other than that, it has been increasingly focusing on improving the customer experience by leveraging modern technology. On December 18, 2023, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) reported that the firm has been incorporating AI in its supply chain and inventory management systems. Especially during the holiday season, AI was used to forecast product demand, respond to changing demand, and assist shoppers in finding the products most relevant to them.

Now that we have taken a look at the prevailing weather conditions and the potential solution, let’s move to the 20 best places to live in the world for the weather.

30 Best Places to Live in the World for the Weather

30 Best Places to Live in the World for the Weather

Our Methodology:

In order to compile a list of the 30 best places to live in the world for the weather, we acquired a list of countries from the 2023 Climate Index by Global Residence Index. This index ranks cities in the world based on the livability of their weather. Factors such as rain, sunshine, heat, humidity, and cold are considered. An index close to 1 indicates better weather conditions. We began by defining the places in our research as countries. Since the index lists the countries along with their respective city’s ranking, we decided to choose the countries based on their city with the highest index score. Hence, we extracted a list of all the countries and their respective cities with top rankings. In case of a tiebreaker between two countries, we gave priority to the one that had a greater number of cities enlisted on the index.

The 30 best places to live in the world for the weather have been ranked in ascending order of their climate index scores. The weather conditions in the list headings have been discussed for the respective city of every country that had the most favorable weather conditions and hence, a higher index score.

30 Best Places to Live in the World for the Weather

30. Argentina

Climate Index Score: 0.71

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Buenos Aires are 11. There are 101 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 2600.

29. Libya

Climate Index Score: 0.71

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Tripoli is 8. There are 52 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 2974.

28. France

Climate Index Score: 0.72

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Nice is 12. There are 94 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 2724.

27. Greece

Climate Index Score: 0.73

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Athens is 10. There are 64 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 2771.

26. Brazil

Climate Index Score: 0.73

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Belo Horizonte is 12. There are 116 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 2563.

25. Malta

Climate Index Score: 0.74

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Valletta is 10. There are 117 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 2957.

24. Australia

Climate Index Score: 0.74

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Sydney is 12. There are 130 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 2700.

23. Ecuador

Climate Index Score: 0.74

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Quito is 12. There are 160 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 2238.

22. Algeria

Climate Index Score: 0.75

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Algiers is 11. There are 92 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 2771.

21. Egypt

Climate Index Score: 0.76

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Cairo is 8. There are 17 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year include 3451.

20. Spain

Climate Index Score: 0.76

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Barcelona is 12. There are 55 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 2524.

19. Jordan

Climate Index Score: 0.77

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Amman is 10. There are 57 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 3290.

18. Gibraltar

Climate Index Score: 0.77

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Gibraltar is 12. There are 99 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 2676.

17. Honduras

Climate Index Score: 0.77

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Tegucigalpa is 12. There are 149 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 2542.

16. Venezuela

Climate Index Score: 0.77

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Caracas is 12. There are 105 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 2507.

15. Ethiopia

Climate Index Score: 0.79

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Addis Ababa is 12. There are 132 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 2555.

14. Uruguay

Climate Index Score: 0.79

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Montevideo is 12. There are 77 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 2520.

13. Lebanon

Climate Index Score: 0.79

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Beirut is 12. There are 80 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year include 2940.

12. Guatemala

Climate Index Score: 0.81

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Guatemala City is 12. There are 143 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 2440.

11. Portugal

Climate Index Score: 0.83

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Lisbon is 12. There are 112 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 3600.

10. Cyprus

Climate Index Score: 0.84

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Limassol is 12. There are 67 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 3654.

9. Chile

Climate Index Score: 0.85

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Santiago is 12. There are 46 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 2800.

8. Peru

Climate Index Score: 0.85

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Lima is 6. There are 18 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 1230.

7. Angola

Climate Index Score: 0.86

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Luanda is 12. There are 26 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 3029.5.

6. South Africa

Climate Index Score: 0.86

The number of months a year where the daytime temperatures average between 10 °C and 30 °C in Johannesburg is 12. There are 104 precipitation days in a year. The annual sunshine hours in a year are 3124.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best Places to Live in the World for the Weather.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 30 Best Places to Live in the World for the Weather is originally published on Insider Monkey.