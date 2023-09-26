In this article, we will be taking a look at the 30 best places to visit in Mexico that are beautiful and safe. If you wish to see the top ones, head straight to the 10 Best Places to Visit in Mexico that are Beautiful and Safe.

Travel and tourism, a major predictor of global economic health, is one of the world's most vital industries that was completely devastated when COVID-19 struck. The sector nearly shut down in the early days of the pandemic due to lockdowns and travel restrictions. According to World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) estimates, the industry lost $4.5 trillion in GDP and 62 million jobs in 2020 alone.

However, the WTTC’s 2023 Economic Impact Research (EIR) revealed that the travel and tourism industry is showing strong signs of recovery. The industry has not only recovered by more than 95%, but it is expected to reach $9.5 trillion this year, barely 5% below its gross domestic product (GDP) contribution in 2019. Furthermore, 34 countries have already surpassed 2019 levels of travel GDP.

The industry's resiliency and the enduring demand for travel are demonstrated by this upturn. Nevertheless, full recovery of the industry, based on the global tourism body’s report, is predicted for 2024 and will be aided by the steadily rising number of Chinese visitors. In addition, by 2033, the industry is anticipated to employ 430 million people worldwide, making up 12% of the working population, and will contribute $15.5 trillion to the global economy (representing 11.6% of GDP).

In this context, investors can keep an eye on some of the top companies that stand to gain from a flourishing travel and tourism sector, such as Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB), founded in August 2008, allows travelers to book and manage their accommodations. On August 3, Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) posted earnings for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a GAAP EPS of $0.98, beating market estimates by $0.20. The revenue over the period was $2.48 billion, up 18.1% compared to the revenue over the same period last year.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), an American travel technology company, had a total workforce of 21,600 people in 2022. The company beat market expectations on earnings per share and revenue in the second fiscal quarter. According to Insider Monkey’s second quarter database, 78 hedge funds were bullish on Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), compared to 77 funds in the preceding quarter.

Here are some of the comments from Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s, Q2 2023 Earnings Call:

“The 268 million room nights booked in the second quarter increased by 9% year-over-year and gross bookings of $39.7 billion grew 15% year-over-year and was the highest quarterly gross bookings ever. Both room nights and gross bookings came in ahead of our previous expectations as a result of the favorable demand environment. Revenue growth of 27% in Q2 also nicely outperformed our expectations. The strong top line results in the quarter combined with better-than-expected marketing efficiency helped drive our Q2 adjusted EBITDA to about $1.8 billion which is an increase of 64% versus Q2 last year, and meaningfully exceeded our prior growth expectations of about 35%.”

Building up on this, Americans are still eager to travel in 2023 despite rising interest rates, ongoing inflation, and worries about a recession. According to an online survey of 1,000 Americans who plan to travel in 2023, which was commissioned by Forbes and conducted by market research company OnePoll, a stunning 87% of respondents said that they expect to travel as much as the previous year, with nearly 50% saying that they anticipate travelling more.

Meanwhile, Mexico welcomed more than 38 million international tourists in 2022, and this figure is predicted to reach nearly 40 million this year. The country is a popular holiday destination for Americans. It welcomed nearly 29 million Americans visitors in 2021. However, in the same year, roughly 75 Americans died by homicide in Mexico. Moreover, this March, two Americans lost their lives after gunmen opened fire in broad daylight on a group of four U.S. citizens soon after they had driven into the city of Matamoros.

In such case, is it safe to travel to the country? Well, the level of safety varies greatly by region in Mexico.

The US Department of State issues travel advisories for individual states in Mexico, informing American citizens travelling there of potential safety risks. These advisories range from level 1 to level 4. Normal precautions should be taken in level 1 places and increased caution in level 2, while travelers should reconsider visiting level 3 places and should not travel to parts that are currently at level 4. The State Department updated the Mexico Travel Advisory this August.

Tamaulipas, Sinaloa, Guerrero, Colima, Michoacan, and Zacatecas are among the 6 Mexican states out of a total of 32 that have received a "do not travel" recommendation from the US State Department. For instance, Zamora de Hidalgo, in the state of Michoacan, is one of the most dangerous cities in Mexico. With an estimated 200 deaths per 100,000 people, it has the highest homicide rate of any city in the country.

Then, there are 7 states, including Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Morelos, and Sonora, that the U.S. is warning Americans to “reconsider” travelling to. The remaining 19 Mexican states are at level 1 or level 2 (fairly safe, and which is the same that applies to countries like France, Spain, Italy and more) travel advisories.

This implies that there are many places to visit in Mexico that are beautiful and safe. Yucatan and Campeche, for example, the safest states in Mexico (at level 1), are home to a number of stunning tourist attractions, including the world-famous archaeological site of Chichen Itza, Valladolid, the city of Merida (one of the safest places to vacation with family), El Cuyo, Izamal, and Campeche City.

In a similar vein, Mexico City, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Los Cabos, Cancun, Oaxaca City, and Todos Santos are some of the safest places to travel in Mexico in 2023. It is pertinent to remember that while these locations are normally secure for visitors, you should still exercise the necessary security procedures and be aware of your surroundings.

30 Best Places to Visit in Mexico that are Beautiful and Safe

Our Methodology

For this article, we utilized a consensus opinion-based rankings approach to determine the best places to visit in Mexico that are beautiful and safe. We gathered information from a variety of credible sources, including Nomad Capitalist, USA Today, and Mexico Insider, among others. Each place received a score based on the number of mentions, so each time a place was mentioned, it received a score of 1. Consequently, the more mentions and references, the higher the score and rank in our article.

Note: All places listed below are situated in states that are currently at level 1 and level 2 travel advisories.

So, without further ado, let’s have a look at the 30 best places to visit in Mexico that are beautiful and safe.

Best Places to Visit in Mexico that are Beautiful and Safe

30. Loreto

Loreto, a charming Mexican town halfway up the state of Baja California Sur, is renowned for its water activities like whale watching, sport fishing, and snorkeling with sea lions.

Additionally, it has long been regarded as one of the safest places to travel in Mexico.

29. El Pescadero

El Pescadero, just an hour’s drive from Cabo San Lucas, is a small village with clean, safe beaches and excellent surfing and fishing opportunities.

28. Las Coloradas

Las Coloradas, located in Yucatan, a beautiful and safe state to visit in Mexico, is an excellent tourist attraction that will captivate you with its pink lakes and diverse flora and fauna.

27. Huasteca Potosina

Huasteca Potosina, a region in the state of San Luis Potosi, is a paradise for nature lovers, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts. It also has a low crime rate.

26. Isla Mujeres

Isla Mujeres, meaning “Island of the Women”, is one the best places to visit in Mexico that are beautiful and safe. It is a popular location for swimming, snorkeling, and relaxing on the beach.

25. Akumal

Akumal, located in the state of Quintana Roo, is a coastal resort town. It is a beautiful and safe place in Mexico for those who enjoy white sands, coral reefs, warm waters, and sea turtles.

24. El Cuyo

El Cuyo, one of the safest places in Mexico, is situated in the Yucatan Peninsula. This tranquil fishing village offers miles of beautiful sandy beaches.

23. Valladolid

Valladolid, just a short and comfortable 2-hour bus ride from Cancun, Tulum, and Playa del Carmen, is known for its colonial buildings and unique heritage.

22. Holbox Island

Holbox Island is roughly three hours from Cancun and is recognized for its beautiful natural settings, featuring white sand beaches and shallow blue waters. Whale sharks, flamingos, herons, dolphins, and manta rays are among the plentiful marine life and birds on the island.

While it is one of Mexico's most beautiful and safest places to visit, tourists should exercise the same extra caution they would in any foreign destination.

21. Izamal

Izamal, nicknamed “The Yellow City”, is one of the most beautiful towns in the state of Yucatan and one of the safest places in Mexico for travelers. One of its main attractions is the massive Convento de San Antonio de Padua.

20. Suytun Cenote

Suytun Cenote, a stunning tourist destination, is a breathtaking natural sinkhole. It located in the state of Yucatan, one of the most gorgeous and safest states to visit in Mexico, which welcomed over 3.2 million visitors in 2019.

19. Chichen Izta

Chichen Izta, just 200km away from Cancun, served as a sacred Mayan site for about 700 years and was named one of the New Seven Wonders of the World after a worldwide vote in 2007.

This archaeological site welcomed 521,000 visitors in the first quarter of 2022 and is one of the safest and most beautiful tourist destinations in Mexico.

18. Puerto Escondido

Puerto Escondido, recognized for its surfing, is a coastal town in Oaxaca. It is one of the most beautiful and safe spots to visit in Mexico.

17. San Jose del Cabo

The travel advisory for Baja California Sur, where San Jose del Cabo is located, is at level 2, advising travelers to exercise increased caution.

16. Los Cabos

Los Cabos, situated in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur, is well-known for its stunning beaches, world-class golf courses, and outdoor activities. Additionally, with a low crime rate, the region attracts more than 3 million visitors every year.

15. La Paz

La Paz, the capital city of the Mexican state of Baja California Sur, is home to several magnificent beaches, outdoor activities, restaurants with views of the calm blue water, and many other attractions.

Furthermore, while it may be one of the safest areas in the country, as every tourist knows, there is always some crime to be concerned about.

14. Cozumel

Cozumel, an island town off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, is one of Mexico’s finest scuba diving and snorkeling destinations, with several coral reefs and underwater caves to explore.

It also has an impressively low crime rate.

13. San Cristobal de las Casas

San Cristobal de las Casas, is a safe and lovely city famed for its indigenous culture, cobblestone streets, and stunning architecture, is situated in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas

12. Sayulita

Sayulita, an attractive destination for nature lovers and surfers alike, is a safe and friendly town in the state of Nayarit that welcomes visitors.

11. Oaxaca City

Oaxaca City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987, a textile gem in southern Mexico. It is one of the most beautiful and safe destinations in Mexico to visit.

